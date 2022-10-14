Table Talk: 929 owner Sean Kim reflects on time in Columbia, looks ahead to Main Street

With a handful of cellphone stores across different states under his ownership, a once 40-year-old Sean Kim, who now owns 929 Kitchen & Bar in the Vista, was faced with the reality that he wanted something different.

"I had kind of a mid-age crisis, thinking, 'Is this what I'd really like to do with my life?'" Kim told Free Times when we sat down with him for lunch at Hall's Chophouse on Main Street.

The question led Kim to give up his ownership of close to two-dozen cellphone stores and go back to school — in 2016, he enrolled in a culinary and restaurant program at the University of South Carolina.

That led him to opening 929 Kitchen & Bar, an upscale Korean fusion restaurant in the city's downtown arts and entertainment district, in April 2018. He expanded in August 2020, adding on a new Korean concept, MOA Korean BBQ in Charlotte, N.C.

But Kim didn't always plan to work in the restaurant industry.

He studied finance at the University of South Carolina after moving to the United States from Seoul in 1995 as South Korea faced one of the worst recessions in its history. He started his own tutoring company once he graduated.

Kim worked as a tutor for close to a decade before transitioning to a technology business for another 10. But in the restaurant industry he's found his passion.

"I've enjoyed it, I think I will be staying in this industry for the next 10 years," Kim said.

He attributes much of his passion for food to his father, who would take their family to different restaurants around Korea growing up.

Kim said sometimes they'd drive two or three hours to try a different restaurant his dad had heard about. While that sometimes frustrated Kim's mom and siblings, it was something Kim enjoyed.

It's something he's passed on to his children as well — his daughter, a senior in high school and his son, a recent college graduate. Kim said he likes taking his family to different restaurants when they travel.

"I had that inspiration from (my father) and now I'm doing the same thing, I'm driving five or six hours to find something I want to try," Kim said, adding that he recently took his son to New York's Blue Hill at Stone Barns, a spot that he'd discovered while watching a Netflix show.

But the local restaurateur might soon be traveling less, as he prepares to open his third restaurant. A second MOA location, based heavily on the uptown Charlotte location, will open on Main Street in Columbia near Cantina 76 in the spring of next year.

It's a later opening than Kim had originally plotted — he had hopes to open the spot this month. However, in a trend that's become all too familiar for people opening new restaurants in recent months, he's faced difficulty with supply-chain issues and slowed construction timelines.

Kim said the opening was delayed "because of an AC unit we're getting that takes between four to six months ... because of COVID, the supply chain is having a hard time."

The second location, which will sit at 1333 Main St., will be similar to the Charlotte location, Kim said, but will have a few design differences and will not be as costly. Charlotte's menu runs guests an average of $75, while Columbia is planned to cost around $20 less than that.

The kitchen will be led by executive chef Roy Seo, who comes from the MOA Korean BBQ in Charlotte and has more than three decades of experience in Korean kitchens, according to Kim.

The 6,500-square-foot spot will be designed with lighter colors in mind and use traditional Korean art and architecture accents as decoration. There will be a large U-shape bar, as well as outdoor seating, Kim said.

The Korean barbecue spot will be a more upscale venture than the Vista's 929. Kim said the restaurant will use a method of hanging up and aging meats over time for increased flavor and tenderness.

On a Wednesday afternoon, Kim and I enjoyed lunch at Hall's Chophouse on Main Street.

The well-known Charleston-based steakhouse sits just across from the State House and offered us a chance to chat about everything from the future of his restaurants to the movies he enjoys watching with his wife.

Kim ordered the featured lunch salad, topped with corn, tomatoes and tortilla chips with added fried chicken. Kim said he's tried to pursue lighter fare to balance the hearty food he eats at his restaurants and other restaurants he visits, with a side of loaded potato soup. I indulged in the steak frites entrée, a filet mignon served with roasted tomatoes and parmesan fries on the side.

In his limited free time, when he's not traveling back and forth between his Charlotte location and his home and family here in Columbia, Kim likes to travel — his family is spread out from Florida to New York.

With his parents, who are both retired from work and in their 80s, living in Atlanta, Kim has lofty goals to expand to that city as well. The move, which he dreams could reach fruition in late 2025, would mean he'd operate four locations across three states.

Kim envisions opening something similar to New York's Blue Hill at Stone Barns, a fine-dining trendsetter that attempted to change food education and upscale dining by using ingredients from a farm located on the property. The restaurant has been hailed as one of the best in the country by Eater, but has faced controversy in recent years for its treatment of staff.

But the revolutionary things that Blue Hill has done, Kim wants to emulate at an Atlanta location — using a large plot of rural land for a combination farm, restaurant, wedding venue, "glamping" (boutique camping) venue and distillery. But right now, he's focusing on getting MOA II open on Main Street and is bullish about his future in Columbia.

"I kind of liked it, coming from living in a big city for 25 years to Columbia ... I love how Columbia's changed (over the years)," Kim said.