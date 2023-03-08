Table Crumbs: Who fills The Whig's place at First Thursday, in Columbia's bar food scene?

Without the Whig, where does Columbia turn for bar food?

On a pleasant Thursday evening on Main Street, bartenders from Transmission Arcade poured drinks as local food trucks served food during the city's monthly First Thursday on Main.

It was a first for the well-received arcade bar that sits on the 1600 block on Main Street, taking over providing beer and wine after The Whig celebrated its final First Thursday in December 2022.

The Whig, an iconic dive bar across from the State House, which was forced to shut down amid construction plans for an upcoming hotel in the same building, served alcohol at the monthly event for years.

“Our goal is to really change it up and bring new and interesting stuff for people each time they come to First Thursday,” Powell said.

But with The Whig closing, it isn’t just beer at First Thursday that has to adapt — it’s the bar food scene at large. The subterranean bar was known for commendable bar food like smoked gouda mac n' cheese, tater tots and burgers. In its absence, what bars step in?

“The phrase ‘big shoes to fill’ is a great one to use,” Powell said. “The Whig was one of, if not Columbia’s, most popular bar for almost two decades.

"... Along with Parabellum (Mobile Eats) and what the Whig used to do, our goal is to always put forward something that comes across as elevated bar food, if nothing else."

Parabellum Mobile Eats is a new food truck led by the former executive chef of Saluda's, Josh Rogerson, and the previous manager of the same restaurant, Alex Runyan. With self-described upscale-ish, fancier bar food, Rogerson said the food truck has been well-received. It typically parks outside of spots like WECO Bottle & Biergarten and Craft and Draft.

“As far as Transmission, we’ve actually used them as a sort of way to describe the idea to people,” Rogerson said. “(Co-owner) Josh (Rainwater) does an incredible job with all the kinds of stuff we’d like doing.”

Parabellum is one of the food trucks trying to bridge the gaps in Columbia’s bar food scene, with bars and restaurants like Home Team, Public House or Bar None also providing similar culinary options.

Columbia has bar food, just not great bar food, other than a handful of places, Rogerson said.

“I think that’s what makes great bar food — just that little attention to detail in the ingredients and the preparation,” Powell said.

Transmission isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel, Powell said. But with menu items like smothered fries or a chicken quesadilla, by spending all week smoking and pulling chicken or mushrooms and making real salsa, they said they're focused on making bar food better.

“As far as the viability of Main Street or the health of Main Street as a food-and-drink district, it's still doing well and it still will continue to grow and get even more popular, it seems, over the next handful of years,” Powell said.

“But all of that is honestly thanks to the Whig. The Whig laid out 19 years of the template of what it could be like to bring people to Main Street.”

Food News You May Have Missed

Flower power: It’s cherry blossom month with Boku Kitchen and Saloon, according to the restaurant's social media. Inspired by Hanami, the Japanese tradition of flower viewing, the Vista restaurant will be hosting events this month celebrating the cherry blossoms in Columbia. Blossom-inspired drinks, desserts, floral installations and events will be hosted by the venue. A ticketed pop-up event on March 12 will feature a free sake and flower crown; on March 28, a sake-pairing dinner from a collaboration with Ratio, a Peruvian restaurant in northeast Columbia.

What's brew?: Drip, the beloved Columbia coffee shop has added a new drink to its menu — a maple almond latte. The drink special joins others like the vanilla bourbon latte, the smoked-salted caramel latte and the honey habanero latte. In the picture shared on the Drip Instagram, the artful drink has a latte foam arm spiral.

It's Greek to me: Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month. The café was founded in 1998 in Birmingham, Ala., and has been serving and growing since. The celebration will feature various menu items at cheaper prices throughout the month. Each week will discount a new item, and during the last week of March, customers will get a free commemorative cup with the purchase of a beverage.

Stairway to heaven (Flying Biscuit): Flying Biscuit Café in Five Points has completed the parking lot and staircase by its building, expanding the parking options for the café. The biscuit chain recently opened in Five Points and serves up an impressive list of breakfast food. Biscuits, ahoy!

Beer lovers unite: Ratio Restaurant will host a beer-inspired ticketed dinner at 6 p.m. on March 20. Ratio's head barman Grant McCloskey alongside chef-owner Javier Uriarte have created a four-course meal with a different beer pairing for each course. Tickets cost $75 and can be found at ratiorestaurant.com

Get lucky at Market on Main: Market on Main, the New American food spot in the heart of Main Street, has introduced an alcoholic shamrock shake for the month of March. The bright green drink is topped with whipped cream and sprinkles in true St. Patrick’s Day fashion.