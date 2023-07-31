Table Crumbs: When The Strudel Shop was struggling, local food lovers stepped in

Local food lovers work to save struggling café

Chris Shipley and his wife, Emily, rode past The Strudel Shop on their way to get coffee on Main Street. Something prompted them to return.

"Let's turn around and go back," Chris said to his wife.

As the pair had passed the Washington Street business on Sunday afternoon, they had seen owner Kevin Kelly sitting outside his restaurant awaiting customers. When they approached his strudel shop, he began offering them free food.

"He was like 'Well, today's probably the last day we're going to be open so you can have whatever you want,'" Chris said, of Kelly. "He was just super down."

Kelly, who started The Strudel Shop in Charlotte in the fall of 2021, moved his restaurant from the Queen City to 1237 Washington St. in January 2022. Over a year later, his bakery and café was struggling for customers.

After the business' initial influx of customers when the restaurant opened, Kelly said "we were still getting people, but it wasn't quite what we needed in order to survive. I literally had nothing and I was just sad."

Enter Chris and Emily on their bikes that Sunday morning. Chris, who works as a cook at O'Hara's Public House, runs a Facebook group centered around all things Columbia food and restaurants dubbed Columbia Foodies.

After talking to Kelly about his restaurant's struggles, Chris put out a call in his Facebook group: 'Foodies I really wish there was a way to help this place out, can we spread the word and share? ... I hate to see another fantastic eatery go under.'

Within a week, Kelly said his café has seen droves of new customers and he's been able to hire new employees.

"It just sparked an amazing (sequence) of events," Kelly said.

Kelly said he went from not being able to afford rent for his location just off Main Street to looking forward to the future for his cafe in one week.

"If you don't have support... small businesses can't survive like these big corporations where they can put it down and if (people) don't come, it doesn't matter because they're funded for years," Kelly said.

He discovered his love for strudel-making when he decided to bake strudels and other pastries for his grandmother’s church group, he told Free Times when he opened in Columbia last year.

“This idea started over 20 years ago. My grandmother, her grandmother is from Austria and she was a magnificent chef, and my aunt is a chef and my other grandparents had a restaurant and my uncle did too. It’s been going for generations and generations,” Kelly said, in a previous interview.

The Strudel Shop is open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

Other Food News You Might've Missed

New restaurant coming: Five Points will soon get a new restaurant — Aroma of India — according to a sign outside of the location at 707 Harden St., which sits right next to the space that once held Cover 3, a well-known Five Points bar that closed in August 2019.

'A Sandstorm builds within me:' If you're someone who can't wait to hear the chilling monologue boom over the speakers at Williams Brice Stadium this fall, there's something brewing for you. Steel Hands Brewing, the Cayce-based brewery and taproom, will release "Sandstorm, a Game Day Lager" Aug. 19, according to the brewery's social media.

The plot chickens: Chicken Salad Chick, a chain restaurant that offers — you guessed it — chicken salad sandwiches, has plans to open a location in Forest Acres. The restaurant will sit in the former home of BLD Diner, which closed last year. This makes the third Chicken Salad Chick location in the Columbia area.

Travel the world: If you're like us and didn't get a chance to take a well-earned trip to Europe this summer you can travel there while staying in Columbia, with Bar Gran Sasso's Night in Campania on August 2. The Venetian style wine bar in Five Points will offer a five course tasting menu with wine pairings; tickets are $130 per person. Visit the restaurant on Instagram @gran__sasso for more information.