Table Crumbs: Wet Willie's in the Vista closes, first impressions of Madrigal Cafe

Madrigal Cafe opened near USC's campus in the fall of last year. Here's what to expect

When you walk through the door of one of the building at the corner of Devine and Main Street , the first thing you'll notice is a friendly face.

The unassuming exterior -- a frequent home of new businesses in the last several years -- leads into a more defined place with dark wood floors and black walls. This is Madrigal Cafe, a Turkish coffee shop and lunch restaurant that opened just off of South Main in the fall of last year.

The restaurant joined a slew of other restaurants that call the building home — including chains like Firehouse Subs and Moe's and locally owned restaurants like Sahara on Main.

It features an enticing menu with sandwiches, salads and pizzas. Madrigal also has a handful of cakes, desserts and Turkish coffee. The coffee is traditionally brewed with finely ground beans using copper pots for boiling, which gives them a thicker texture than other coffees.

The restaurant's 11-inch prosciutto-arugula comes square and uncut, allowing you to pull apart the slices yourself. It's topped with herb and garlic sauce, prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella and parmesan.

The pizza is delicious and the crisp texture is enjoyable and is unique compared to other popular pizza options in Columbia. The topping flavors pair well together, with the freshness of the arugula breaking up the hearty amount of creamy mozzarella and aged parmesan and smooth prosciutto.

At around $18, the pie is a little expensive. Despite this, it's enjoyable and the texture of the crust really rounds out the dish.

For dessert, the tiramisu is a welcomed one-off option along an array of cheesecakes, macarons and traditional cake. It's extremely rich, with a creamy filling and a minimal coffee flavor. At times it was a bit much, but the tartness of the fresh raspberries and blueberries breaks up the richness.

The restaurant is a great addition to an area that already features an impressive amount of international food options — Sahara on Main offers affordable Mediterranean cuisine, Shalimar Curry House has you covered with Indian food and Frida's Tacos and Bar offering Mexican cuisine.

Madrigal Cafe is located at 1128 Devine St. and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Other food news you may have missed

Take part in Columbia's Restaurant Week: Each January, a traditionally slower month for local restaurants, there's an 11-day long celebration of Midlands cuisine during South Carolina Restaurant Week. Restaurants and bars across town will host specials and limited time menu offerings from Jan. 12-22. A list of participating restaurants and their menus can be found at restaurantweeksc.com.

Wet Willie's has closed: The longtime Vista bar Wet Willie's has closed after 15 years in business, the bar announced Jan. 8 on Facebook. It joins a handful of other Vista restaurants that have closed over the last few years, including Starbucks, Jason's Deli, World of Beer and Uncle Louie's. The restaurant and bar's last day was Jan. 9.

Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe pauses Monday lunch: The upscale Five Points establishment Mr. Friendly's will, until further notice, no longer serve lunch on Mondays, according to the restaurant's Instagram page. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Ratio to host four course mocktail dinner: As Columbia's non-alcoholic cocktail scene continues to grow, this Peruvian tapas restaurant in Elgin will offer a four-course "mocktail" dinner in recognition of Dry January — where some try to keep alcohol from their routine for the first month of the year. This is the restaurant's second annual mocktail dinner and tickets will run guests $60 each. The dinner will take place on Jan. 16. More information can be found at ratiorestaurant.com.

Rambo's Fat Cat Biscuits opens café inside Richland County Library: When you visit the main Richland library branch, you'll be able to grab a biscuit with the book you check out, as Rambo's Fat Cat Biscuits has begun operating a small cafe inside of the library, according to reporting from Post and Courier Business reporter Mike Fitts. The biscuit shop, which started as a food truck at Soda City and expanded to a brick and mortar location in late 2020, will be open on the main floor Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Piecewise Coffee launches happy hour: If you're looking to save a buck or two, the Cayce-based coffee shop will offer a happy hour, they announced on their social media. On weekdays from 2 to 4 p.m. all drinks will be 15 percent off.