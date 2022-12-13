Table Crumbs: Twisted Spur Brewing to scale back food and hours, Cupcake DownSouth closing

Twisted Spur Brewing reduces hours, cuts back on offerings in the Vista

Twisted Spur Brewing, the brewpub with American comfort food in the Vista, has scaled back operations, owner Chris Baldwin told Free Times.

For the next few months, Twisted Spur will be open Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, operating as mostly a taproom, Baldwin said. He'll have a limited menu of around six items that rotate weekly, including mostly appetizers and small plates. Sunday brunch, which has been offered at the restaurant in the past, is no longer available.

"We're just trying to adapt to the way that the area has changed ... and keep what's been successful for us," Baldwin said.

The brewpub will continue to brew beer, according to Baldwin, but will focus less on its food offerings.

The brewery joins a host of other restaurants and bars that have scaled back hours or reduced offerings as a result of limited staffing. In mid-November, Cafe Strudel in West Columbia scaled back lunch offerings on weekends as the place has struggled to find staff. Places like The War Mouth and Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe just reintroduced lunch hours earlier this year after ditching the mid-day meal over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scaled back operations at Twisted Spur also come at a time where the Vista is evolving, losing a number of restaurants, including World of Beer, Carolina Ale House and, just last week, Cupcake Down South, over the course of the last two and half years. A handful of new restaurants, like prominent restaurateur Kristian Niemi's The Dragon Room, and forthcoming Jay's Bar and Grill, are set to open in 2023.

Twisted Spur opened in the Vista in April 2016, after Baldwin, a Columbia native, drew inspiration from his time as a bartender on the West Coast. When he first opened Twisted Spur, he said he envisioned a brewpub environment, with West Coast-style beer and a more upscale menu as opposed to bar food.

The taproom, located at 705 Gervais St., will be open Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Food news you may have missed



Piecewise Coffee rolls out winter drink menu: Everyone always goes crazy for pumpkin spice lattes in the fall, and while I'm not going to hate, I do feel like the peppermint mocha deserves just as much, if not more, attention when the holidays roll around. You could snag a peppermint mocha at a chain, but why not try out a local spot like Piecewise? They've got their full winter drink menu, including a Chocolate Chai and Sno Jo, out now.

Cupcake DownSouth closes doors in Columbia: The Charleston-based cupcake restaurant with a location in the city's Vista neighborhood closed Dec. 7, owners announced earlier last week on social media. The Facebook post announcing the closing also said the Mount Pleasant location would close Dec. 14. Read more of our coverage here.

Indah Coffee announces winter coffee drink menu: Indah Coffee, the hip coffee shop with airy vibes in Cottontown released their winter coffee drinks this week. Offerings include a peppermint mocha cappuccino, a pecan pie latte and an apple cider wassail.

Santa Claus comes to D's Wings: Hang your stockings and say a prayer 'cause Santa Claus comes tonight ... well, he comes Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 to D's Wings, the West Columbia staple, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., the restaurant announced on social media. He'll be waiting to hear the gift requests from the kids while the parents enjoy some tasty wings.

Steel Hands releases coffee holiday lagers: Some folks leave out milk and cookies for Santa, but this year you might want to consider leaving beer out for Santa. For the holidays, Steel Hands has released three special holiday coffee lager flavors — Crème Brûlée, Salted Caramel and German Chocolate Cake. The specialty cans of coffee lagers are available in stores around Columbia for a limited time.