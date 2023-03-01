Table Crumbs: Ticketed dinners gain popularity, Good Life Cafe to relocate and add to menu

Ticketed dinners become regular for Columbia dining

There’s a new type of regular customer in Columbia’s dining scene — one a bit more exclusive.

As the seemingly recent trend of ticketed dinners grows in Columbia, restaurants have seen an uptick in local interest in ritzy, ticketed dinners that often include a multi-course meal with drink pairings.

For Ratio, Elgin's Peruvian small plates restaurant, tickets to its monthly dinner usually sell out within 24 hours, chef-owner Javier Uriarte said.

“We send an email out to all of our guests first that have come to the restaurant, they get first dibs per se,” Uriate said. “And then we usually don’t even make it to put them out on social media because they’re (already) sold out.”

Uriarte said some regulars haven't missed a single dinner. And some will even drive from places as far away as Camden for the events.

The dinners are pseudo-exclusive meals, accessible only through a purchasable ticket, and usually served a themed multi-course, prix fixe menu experience with drink pairings that stray from the restaurant's typical offerings.

“It doesn't always matter what kind of food you're making, it just matters how well you prepare it and how good it’s executed and people will receive it really well,” Uriate said.

Some of Ratio's dinners have centered around things like mocktails, Hispanic-Asian fusion and Sake.

Other restaurants, like Main Street rooftop bar and restaurant Hendrix, have found similar levels of success, with tickets selling out for 40-person seatings. Around the city, restaurants like Hampton Street Vineyard, The War Mouth and Smoked have taken part in the trend.

It’s a “no pressure” way to open the restaurant with selective portions and hours, and the customers keep coming. It’s also a good way to experiment and grow as cooks — and to get customers to expand their horizons and try something they might not have otherwise.

“It’s a lot of fun for us, and it kind of breaks up the monotony of just (weekly) service, and going through the same process every week,” Hendrix's executive chef Frank Bradley said. “It's like a completely different menu, new foods, they get to see new ingredients that they normally wouldn't get to see. I think that translates to the customer as well.”

Their popularity stems from how the dinners show customers new food and drink options. It’s also a social way to explore this, Bradley said.

For Hendrix, it’s an educational experience, with the theme being at its best when there is an expert lightly teaching about the night’s drink, Bradley said. Customers have a chance to chat with the winemakers or cook that they normally wouldn’t.

Uriarte echoed these ideas that it's an interesting way to share things with guests.

“It’s such a fun way to bring customers to restaurants and to also just be able to see how creative Columbia can really be and where it can take us from here,” Uriate said. “I invite every restaurant to do this if they can. Because the more the merrier. And I think people will have more options and it will only make the next restaurant better.”

Other Food News You Might’ve Missed

A romantic evening: Candles and rose petals decorate the table at the Melting Pot on designated Thursdays, deemed “Thursdates,” this March. Every Thursday of the month the fondue favorite will host a romantic four-course dinner comprised of dishes like salmon, steak and chocolate fondue. Reservations are required. More information on locations and prices can be found on meltingpot.com.

Living the good life: Good Life Café is moving to 1218 Taylor Street by mid-April, where it will co-locate with a boutique. The expanded space also will feature an expanded menu, serving more “bodega-style self-serve items” and some separately prepared non-vegetarian options, according to a press release.

Back and (bread)er than ever: Sourdough cinnamon rolls baked by From Scratch Baked Goods are returning to the Soda City market on March 11 after a brief break. Sourdough assortments, granola and baked treats are back, the owner confirmed on Instagram.

Birria or see ya: Coa Agaveria y Cocina is now serving Birria tacos, a popular vinegary meat stew dish, Mondays through Wednesdays, a spokesperson for the restaurant confirmed on Instagram. The restaurant recently added Monday to days that it's open.

Slice, slice baby: Lil' House of Pizza, an Irmo-based pizza shop and food truck, has added lunch to its offerings, along with a few new menu items. The pizza joint had a soft opening of lunch Feb. 28 and will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. to serve lunch. More information can be found at facebook.com/lilhouseofpizza.