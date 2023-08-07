Table Crumbs: There's a new speakeasy on Main Street

The Burnline, a speakeasy inside of Smoked, opens to the public:

In another change of concept for a well-known restaurateur family, a once exclusive, members-only downstairs bar inside of Smoked has opened to the public as a 'speakeasy' known as The Burnline.

The subterranean bar in the heart of the combination oyster bar and microbrewery comes from The Middletons, a wealthy Columbia family responsible for reshaping much of the Main Street district with a slew of lofty-concept restaurants and bars. It was originally opened in November 2021 as a members-only club with an emphasis on expensive, rare spirits.

But, the concept has changed. Now, the restaurant will forego the members-only notion, which charged individual members a monthly fee for entry to the bar, and instead operate as a 'speakeasy.'

"The Burnline is evolving... while we'll still focus on having the best collection of rare and allocated spirits available, the experience will grow into something more," the restaurant's bar director, Jake Cooper, said in a press release.

The transition from private club to public speakeasy isn't the first time the restaurateurs have changed concepts at their restaurants. In August of last year, Main Course restaurant closed down and was replaced by a piano dueling bar and a hibachi and sushi restaurant. And, both Good Life Cafe and The Robinson Room have moved in recent months to prepare for the upcoming tiki bar restaurant inside of The Grand.

"Smoked is about different experiences, and The Burnline provides a completely unique experience while embodying what Smoked has brought to Columbia," said Mattison Heatherly, who handles communications for the restaurant.

Speakeasies were born during the age of Prohibition, an era of American history where the creation and sale of alcohol was made illegal. What arose in response was the rise of underground bars that required a password for entry. The bars were 'ill kept secrets,' according to The Mob Museum.

And while speakeasies are still around today, they take on a different form. While most still require a password, some bars, like Smoked, have chosen to publicize and post about their 'hidden' bars on social media — a much different approach than those hiding from the law during the Prohibition era.

"It's just something fun to add to the allure... just to add to the experience (at Smoked)," Heatherly said. While the password can be obtained by messaging Smoked's social media accounts, it isn't required for entry, according to the press release.

The shift comes at a time when Smoked's kitchen is also in transition.

When the restaurant opened nearly two years ago, Daniel Lee was leading the kitchen as executive chef. In mid-October of last year, Hampton Street Vineyard's executive chef, Cody Ross, joined Smoked as an executive sous chef and eventually took over the executive chef position. Neither Lee nor Ross are with the restaurant anymore. A spokesperson for the restaurant declined to name the interim executive chef.

The Burnline is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. until the restaurant's closing. It is located in the Smoked restaurant, which is at 1643 Main St.

Other Food News You Might've Missed:

Gatsby Gala Galore: With the recent move of The Robinson Room, a grand opening is in store. On August 10, the tapas and cocktails spot will host a Gatsby-themed Gala. Tickets are $100 for general admission and $185 for a couples ticket. They can be purchased by visiting @robinsonroomsc on Instagram.

Try it at Terra: There's new specials available at Terra in West Columbia, the restaurant announced on social media July 31. There's a handful of things to try, ranging from pan seared flounder to buttermilk panna cotta for dessert. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. and weekends until 10 p.m.

So long Wing Man: A chicken wing restaurant inside of a Lexington Exxon gas station that once held Roy's Grille closed Saturday, August 5, owners announced on Facebook.