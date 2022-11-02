Table Crumbs: The Whig stays busy as closing date nears, City Limits BBQ plots expansion

Editor's note: Table Crumbs is a weekly roundup of Columbia food news, in brief.

Hors D'oeuvres

Home Team BBQ unveils frozen cocktail for fall: When you head to Home Team BBQ in Five Points this fall, you'll see a new frozen cocktail on the restaurant's drink menu. The restaurant posted a sneak peek on their Instagram Oct. 24 of the Ramble on Rose cocktail that will be available soon at the spot. It'll feature Sour Mash Whiskey, Grand Marnier, ginger liqueur and spiced cranberry, according to the post.

Some restaurants now accepting Thanksgiving meal pre-orders: If you're someone who's not particularly fond of cooking on Thanksgiving, there are a handful of restaurants and grocery stores around town that'll help you out. Poogan's Southern Kitchen, a new Charleston-based restaurant in Forest Acres, opened their Thanksgiving meal pre-orders this week. They'll be open until Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. and you can place an order at pooganskitchen.com. The War Mouth has also opened its pre-order link for options like whole smoked turkeys and Bourbon cream pies. You can visit thewarmouth.com to place an order.

New Mediterranean chain headed for Forest Acres soon: Cava, a Mediterranean-forward restaurant that has locations across the country will take over the former Zoe's Kitchen space in Forest Acres at the beginning of next year, according to reporting from Post and Courier Columbia's Mike Fitts. The restaurant chain already has three locations in South Carolina — in Bluffton, Charleston and Greenville — making the Forest Acres location their fourth.

Main Course

City Limits BBQ purchases food truck

When City Limits BBQ owner Robbie Robinson drove past an old food truck on the side of the road in the rural town of Batesburg-Leesville, he thought it was too good to be true.

He had been loosely entertaining the idea of buying a food truck in the near future. But when he drove past one, it felt like a sign.

"We were thinking about getting a food truck later in the year, but this opportunity came up at the last minute and it was too good to pass up," Robinson said.

Robinson has run the nomadic barbecue operation (that serves both Texas and Carolina style wood-smoked meats) since 2016 as a food trailer. He's hopeful the purchase of the new food truck will allow him to get back out to bars and biergartens that he frequented before the pandemic.

His tentative plan is to have the food truck cleaned out, renovated and ready for the road in the early spring of next year, but he was hesitant to announce finalized plans. The goal, he said, is to make rounds again at places like Craft and Draft, WECO Bottle & Biergarten and Hazelwood Brewing Company in Lexington.

"This truck is going to enable us to get all the food on there and it's going to be so much more efficient to get to places around town," Robinson said.

The barbecue expert has garnered attention from a handful of national and regional publications like Food Network and Thrillist, which have hailed his barbecue as some of the best in the state.

Dessert

The Whig approaches final weeks

When Phill Blair, co-owner of long-standing and beloved subterranean dive bar, The Whig, announced in mid-August that the days of the bar were numbered, he expected his bar would be busy for the following weeks.

What he didn't expect was that the dive bar would sustain 50% more business for months.

"We didn't think that business would be so busy and sustained busy. Like, we thought we'd announce it and get over that hurdle of the surge and then regroup and come up with a new plan, but it's been like white knuckle (for months)," Blair said.

The dive bar, which has sat just steps from the State House for over 17 years, will officially close its doors in mid-November amid plans for an upcoming hotel in the building at 1200 Main St. that houses The Whig in the basement.

The Facebook post announcing the impending closure garnered close to 500 comments and was shared nearly 600 times. The announcement led to a rush of people stopping by to enjoy the spot before it closed.

The bar recently scaled back the days that it's open and is no longer open on Monday. Blair said that as the bar approaches its final days they'll begin scaling back days open on a week-by-week basis, announcing hours and days on their social media.

"We're basically circling the wagons because it's been so busy for so long at this point that everybody is working every day so that's why we're doing the shorter weeks," Blair said.

The bar will be open for one final First Thursday, a Main Street event with free live music that Blair helped plan and introduce, in November. Then, they'll host a "funeral" for the bar at December's First Thursday event, according to Blair.

While Blair said he and his business partner, Will Green, had scouted other locations to open a new rendition of The Whig, they haven't yet found anything they're prepared to announce.

The restaurant will be open through mid-November and Blair said they will continue to post on social media with updated days and hours, as well as giving people plenty of warning before they close for good.