Table Crumbs: The War Mouth and Transmission collaborate in tribute to Yesterday's

“Meal of the Summer”: Transmission and War Mouth collab on Yesterday’s tribute

When The War Mouth's executive chef Harold Pendleton made a social media post about an upcoming collaboration dinner between the Cottontown southern food restaurant and downtown's arcade bar, Transmission, he was overwhelmed with the response.

"Stay tuned for details," the vague May 18 Facebook post read. The post received over 400 likes and dozens of shares, with commenters wanting to know more about the meal, which was set to pay tribute to Yesterday's Restaurant & Tavern, a longtime spot in the heart of Five Points that closed down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think this is going to be the meal of the summer,” Pendleton said.

The two restaurants, The War Mouth and Transmission Arcade Bar, are teaming up for a two-day event that'll take place at The War Mouth July 17-18 with two dinners to honor the now-closed comfort food restaurant.

Pendleton said it was originally going to be just one day, but soon realized they needed multiple days for the collaboration. Based on his Facebook and Instagram post’s comments, he told Free Times he expects a good turnout at both dinners.

Both Pendleton and Transmission's chef-owner, Josh Bumgarner, have emotional ties to the former haunt.

“The inspiration is, I miss Yesterday’s a lot,” Bumgarner said. “A lot of people miss Yesterday’s. I just thought it would be fun to try and organize an event where we do a tribute to Yesterday’s.”

When Pendleton first moved to Columbia in 2004, Yesterday’s was one of the first stops for him, where he eventually became a regular.

“It turned into a hang out spot,” Pendleton said. “We’d play trivia there every Tuesday.”

Bumgarner said it won’t be an easy meal to recreate.

“I can’t add 30 years worth of flavor to a grill,” he said.

The War Mouth will host collaboration dinners with other restaurants throughout the summer, with two events in June, Pendleton said. They have been trying to partner with Transmission for a while, but scheduling conflicts kept Bumgarner and Pendleton's team from collaborating until now.

When Pendleton and Bumgarner were together one day, the idea of a collaboration dinner popped up again.

“I think I mentioned it, about trying to do a Yesterday’s tribute or that I wanted to do one… But then we were just like, we should both just do it,” Bumgarner said. “Let’s just make that our collab dinner.”

The chefs haven’t yet solidified the menu and more concrete planning will be done in June, Pendleton said.

Pendleton has assured they will be recreate popular dishes from Yesterday's like the Arkansas Traveler and oyster shooters, and will be creating cocktail pairings with the food.

Tickets for the events and more information can be found at facebook.com/thewarmouth.

Other Food News You Might've Missed

Pucker up: Hazelwood Brewing Company, the Lexington-based brewery on tap around town and at their taproom, has released a new sour beer — the Tactical Lemon Warhead, the brewery announced on Instagram. The beer is brewed with real Sicilian lemons and whole vanilla beans. According to the post, it's available on draft and in growlers, but excludes cans. More information can be found on Instagram @hazelwoodbeer.

A Matcha made in Heaven: Piecewise Coffee has good news for you — their popular Strawberry Matcha drink is staying on the menu for a while, the Cayce coffee shop announced on Instagram. The seasonal drink will be available on the regular menu throughout the summer. If you've missed it, stop by and give it a try.

Summer cocktail: Nothing says summer like a juicy slice of watermelon, or, for the 21 and up crowd, a watermelon-based cocktail. Boku, the Pan-Asian restaurant in the heart of the Vista, has added a new cocktail to its list for the summer — a Watermelon Basil Martini.

On summer vacation: As the summer months approach and the city slows down, Pitas, the Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Columbia, will be closed from May 27 until June 6, according to the restaurant's social media. This is to give the staff a vacation, the post said.