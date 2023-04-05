Table Crumbs: The Strudel Shop teaches hundreds-year-old tradition

The Strudel Shop teaches hundreds-year-old tradition

Inside a small kitchen just off of Main Street, The Strudel Shop's chef-owner Kevin Kelly leads a handful of novice bakers to a black belt in the craft of strudel-making, a tradition that's spanned generations in his family.

Kelly, who moved his strudel business from Charlotte to Columbia early last year, started leading classes at his Washington Street bakery as a way to share his passion and traditionalist view of strudel baking in a market that didn't offer something like it.

The classes are a way for customers to do something fun, get people into the store and promote the budding business and strudel, Kelly said. It’s also a way to keep the traditional technique alive.

“There’s kind of a ceremony just to get something out of a box, it’s nice and convenient,” Kelly said. “But when you actually do these things, it's not just the food consumption.”

Kelly's next class takes place at The Strudel Shop on April 16. The nearly 4-hour long class is a seminar in making strudel, from start to finish. In the class, Kelly will dive into the history of creating the layered, Austrian pastry.

The history of the strudel is as rich and intricate as the pastry itself, with hundreds of years of culture to its name and a complicated origin generally pointing to Austria, Kelly said. This rich history of strudel baking is an art form — one that Kelly has spent nearly three decades learning.

And the pastry chef is a traditionalist to his core. It’s very rare to find a strudel that’s made from scratch with these values, which creates a better product and overall taste, Kelly said.

“I do it the way the grandmothers hundreds and hundreds of years ago did it, and that’s what you learn,” Kelly said.

He learned from his now 90-year-old grandmother, Ginger, and from a life spent cooking in the kitchen — which included cooking for high-level kitchens and chefs.

People have responded well to the small baking classes, too. For $100, the few hours and a meal have been something people have enjoyed — with one couple even wanting to do it for their anniversary, for which the wife even made aprons embroidered with the words “strudel-versary.”

The shop also has been doing well since opening almost a year ago, proven by the growing number of German customers who have told Kelly his traditional scratch-made strudel is better than some bakeries in Germany, Kelly said.

He likens what he does in the classes to the ancient art of kung fu, and jokingly refers to his grandmother as the "Bruce Lee" of strudel making. During his classes, the idea is that his bakery becomes a dojo.

“Sometimes you got to show people some cool stuff,” Kelly said. “They won’t come to your kung fu school if they don’t see you doing backflips every now and then.”

Other Food News You Might've Missed

Honey butter blessings: Flying Biscuit Cafe in Five Points has added a savory new item to its menu, according to the restaurant's social media. The honey butter Benedict is loaded with honey butter-covered chicken tenders, then topped with cheesy scrambled eggs.

Drink up: River Rat Brewery introduced several new drinks to its menu, including a strawberry lemonade with vodka and the strong, fruity French and Belgian-style beer “Improper People," the brewery announced on its social media.

Drinking with rosé-colored glasses: The Gourmet Shop in Five Points is having its annual rosé celebration on April 15, starting at 1 p.m. Admission costs $15 and grants access to four rosé stations throughout the store with 16 pink options to sample and snack pairings. The Gourmet Shop also has begun carrying pies from an apple pie company based out of Georgia, Sweet Kakis Famous Apple Pies, according to the restaurant's social media.

A sip of coconut-covered islands: Kao Thai has introduced three new drinks to its cocktail line-up, according to its social media. The “Koh Samui” is a bourbon and pineapple drink with vanilla hints and a toasted coconut rim, named after the Thai island known for coconuts. The “Sukhumvit Soi 11” is a gin and passionfruit twist that adds a tropical flair to the gin and champagne, French 75. Lastly, the “Amaretto Malai” is frothy egg white amaretto with guava nectar sip, accompanied by lemon and a sprinkled floral garland.

Goodbye Lizard’s Thicket, hello Moctezuma: Moctezuma Taqueria is taking over the former Lizard’s Thicket location at 402 Beltline Blvd., Post and Courier's Mike Fitts reported. It has not been announced when the restaurant will open.

Chophouse chain closes: Griffin Chophouse locations in both Lexington and Chapin are closed permanently, according to reporting from Post and Courier Business Reporter Mike Fitts. A planned expansion of the chophouse was also canceled with the closure.