Table Crumbs: The Hoot to open in Rosewood neighborhood

The Hoot to open in Rosewood neighborhood
A group of longtime Columbia restaurant and service industry workers plan to open an eclectic neighborhood bar in Rosewood this summer.
The Hoot, a downstairs neighborhood bar with an owl theme after the neighborhood's love of owls, will open in the former Kraken Gastropub space at 2910 Rosewood Drive, Suite 1.
"We want to be a really great addition to the bar scene here in Rosewood," co-owner Will Green said. "There are lots of great bars in Rosewood and we want to be one of those. We all live in this neighborhood and we love it."
The project comes from four partners — one silent partner and three restaurant workers. Green, who is a co-owner of West Columbia's WECO Bottle & Biergarten, was a part owner of The Whig, a beloved lower-level dive bar on Main Street that closed last year amid construction on the upstairs building. The other two partners, Jessica Ochoa and Chelsea Ford, are former baristas and restaurant managers. Ford worked as a manager at Curiosity Coffee on North Main and Ochoa was a barista and manager at Drip in Five Points for seven years.
The bar and restaurant is set to go across from the Rosewood Publix, surrounded by locally owned spots like 5th Avenue Deli and Studio Fire. It's decorated with deep blue walls and earthy paintings with an elegant bar.
"It's kind of a funky grandma's basement vibe," Ford said. "We're all nature lovers so there's kind of an undertone of that here."
The bar will draw nature-lovers of all kinds with its decision to provide entirely plant-based options, a move that wasn't entirely intentional but just happened to work out, according to the owners.
"The focus is on comfort (food), but accessibility and being welcome is really important to us so we just want anyone to be able to walk through the door and order off our menu," Ford said.
When asked if the bar will offer menu items similar to those at The Whig, Green said there will be familiar touches from the former dive bar's popular menu, which was known for such items as veggie burgers and gouda mac n' cheese. In addition to familiar menu touches, the owners want to keep the same welcoming environment as The Whig.
"I had plenty of time to think about what The Whig meant to me and other people and what the values of The Whig were — the way we treated people, the way that we wanted people to feel when they left. And that's the stuff that I want to preserve. We don't have to keep every detail... but the valuable lessons, you want to keep those lessons," Green said.
Food News You Might've Missed:
Andy’s Deli goes digital: Five Points classic Andy’s Deli is going online, allowing customers to place orders through its new website. Visit andysdelicolumbia.com and place an order for a sandwich — just make sure to eat your pickle.
Remolded Melting Pot: Fondue is the key to romance. Those looking for a date night have something new to celebrate. The Melting Pot, the chain spot on Colonial Life Boulevard known for fondue chocolate and cheese, is remodeling. That means a new design with an open floor plan and visible bar — time to grab a drink. It’s one of the most recent spots to remodel, hinting at a future for the chain’s hope to expand throughout Columbia. Stay tuned for more fondue — or remodeled Melting Pots — in your area.
Mexican Lager De Mayo: Peak Drift Brewing partnered with Cantina 76 last Friday to unveil a limited batch of Cinco De Mayo Mexican lager with lime. It is being served at Smoked and Cantina 76 on Main Street exclusively, while supplies last.
National BBQ Month bites: It’s National BBQ Month, and that means it’s time to get finger-lickin’. Columbia spots like Palmetto Pig, Maurice’s Railroad BBQ and City Limits BBQ truck will have smoked meats and sides all month. Make sure to keep an eye on specials — every Wednesday, there is a BBQ burrito special at Home Team BBQ in Five Points.
Roasted and toasted strudel: The Roastery will now serve strudel and pastries from The Strudel Shop at the coffee shop downtown. The shop serves traditional strudel that Chef and owner Kevin Kelly has spent years learning to make. The Roastery is a social enterprise of Oliver Gospel Mission, a homelessness support organization in Columbia
Carbonara pizza at Village Idiot: New York-style pizza meets Italian classic carbonara at the Village Idiot for the monthly special. The May specialty pizza has a white base with ham, bacon, onion, garlic and spinach.