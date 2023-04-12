Table Crumbs: The Dragon Room hosts pop-up event at WECO

Upcoming restaurant The Dragon Room holds pop-up event to test out menu

For chef-owner Kristian Niemi, the April 9 evening pop-up featuring food from his upcoming Asian Izakaya was exactly that — a pop-up. The prominent chef used it as an opportunity to let people taste the food of his new restaurant, The Dragon Room.

"We're trying to fit a few events in as all the kitchen equipment gets installed, and we start getting closer to opening, just for something to do," Niemi said.

But it certainly wasn't a small event. The pop-up, which intended to showcase some of the flavors of the future restaurant, saw people lined up to order for almost all of the four hours it was open. People were already stretching down the WECO outdoor space where the event kicked off at 4 p.m.

The menu hints at the future Dragon Room experience, a pan-Asian restaurant set to open in the former Ristorante Divino location in The Vista. It’s only 1% of the future restaurant’s offerings, Niemi said.

Another pop-up is planned for April 17 at Curiosity Coffee Bar.

"This is absolutely going to be like a little glimpse through the window of The Dragon Room, (to) see what works, what doesn't, see what's super popular, see what we could do better — a great opportunity to get off the ground," Alex Strickland, executive chef at Black Rooster and eventually The Dragon Room, said.

The restaurant is set to follow a vast pan-Asian-style classics menu — popular street food inspired small plates — and the included dishes at the pop-up were a "mini" Banchan dish, eggrolls, dumplings, lobster rangoon, the "Dragon Dog," and Dandan noodles.

While Strickland said the eggrolls — a fried mound of cabbage, carrot and onion eggroll closer to burrito-sized than a typical roll, served with umami sweet and sour sauce — would likely sell like "hot cakes," the stand-out dish was arguably the Dragon Dog.

Maybe it was the fresh spring sun and breeze at the cooking-scented picnic tables that made this German-American-Asian fusion dish so appealing, but the "Dragon Dog," a scratch-made Laotian sausage dog — not just any small sausage, either — topped with a load of tempura flakes, Japanese mayo, barbecue sauce and spiced with a crunch from chili and cabbage, seems like a hit for the street-food seeking hungry.

It's something that Strickland said will be on the menu regularly and seasonally altered.

For the more traditional or adventurous, the Dandan noodles were a notable serving. There's a specific taste that the creamy peanut sauce-tossed fluffy udon noodles have. They're vegan and loaded with Mala, peppers and onions.

It's a dish with "back of the mouth" warmth, even though it's served at a cold room temperature. The noodles are refreshing and heavy but not dominating, with the nutty, smoky flavor and pepper spice holding up amidst the other ingredients.

They're a "refined, from-scratch" version of the sesame noodles from his favorite local Chinese place, Strickland said.

The dumplings had the home-style feel — and, perhaps, ravioli-leaning look — of an Asian fusion joint. They're not the traditional round and twisted dumpling or the thick and upper-pinched shut, but they're a comfortable bite of pork, that's also offered with a vegan filling option, too. The four dumplings are served with a fragrant and bitter black vinegar dipping sauce.

As for the restaurant's opening — Strickland and Neimi are looking forward to its opening. They're going to keep testing and fine-tuning their menu in the meantime.

"We're getting really, really close, and I just have a million ideas," Strickland said.

Other food news you might've missed:

Renovated and ready: Cantina 76 on Devine Street has completed its renovations and is prepared to have customers again, according to a post on Facebook. The restaurant is back open seven days a week, operating with regular hours and serving the same Mexican-inspired taqueria and drinks.

Empanada Wednesdays at Ratio: You may have heard of Taco Tuesdays — does Meatball Monday exist? — but now Empanada Wednesdays is coming to Elgin at Ratio, the Peruvian-style restaurant. Every Wednesday, Ratio will have a new empanada filling on its menu, according to the restaurant's social media.

Coconut curry at Boku: Boku Kitchen and Saloon recently added a new menu item, according to the restaurant's social media. The vegan coconut curry bowl is a noodle bowl with tofu and greens. The dish is vegan and gluten-free, but other proteins also can be substituted.

Honey biscuit ale at River Rat: River Rat Brewery has brought back the spring special, the honey biscuit ale. It's an American amber ale brewed from toasted malts and honey to create a buttery, honey-sweet baked flavor.