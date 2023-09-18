Table Crumbs: The Donut Guy to open Sandhills location, Bubba's Biscuits adds menu options

The Donut Guy to open Sandhills location

What started as a temporary tent at local farmer's markets and eventually a roaming food truck will soon become a multi-location business for the owners of The Donut Guy.

A second location, coming after the family behind the donut shop opened its first Columbia location in the Vista in early 2022, was announced in late April 2023 and is on the cusp of finally opening, the restaurant shared on Facebook in early September.

The new location, at 430-6 Town Center Place at the Village at Sandhill, will host a grand opening weekend Sept. 23 and 24, according to the shop's social media.

The business, run by husband-and-wife duo Shaun and Crystal Paulk, started over a decade ago when an injury at his job led Shaun to turn to an idle donut machine in the family garage. Setting up in local markets, the pair eventually graduated to a food truck and started setting up at Soda City Market on Saturdays.

When they began to plot a brick-and-mortar location in Columbia, stumbling upon the vacant building at 1215 Lincoln St. gave them the answer for which they were looking, the pair told Free Times in previous interviews. It led them to open in the Vista at the beginning of 2022 — joining a handful of businesses that opened physical locations from temporary operations like food trucks and tents.

Chubby's Burgers & Brewhouse, which began as a food truck during the COVID-19 pandemic, opened a storefront in Blythewood in February 2022. In recent months, Bierkeller, the German-style brewery that long-ran as a nomadic operation, opened its physical location in the Canalside Lofts apartment complex.

The Donut Guy offers a wide variety of donuts and fried treats. While owners gear up for the opening of the Village at Sandhills location, the Vista location will be temporarily closed, according to social media.

Other Food News You Might've Missed:

Big biscuit burgeoning: Changes are coming to Bubba's Biscuits in Lexington, according to a Facebook post from the eatery's owner, Arif Rizvi. The breakfast and biscuit restaurant will soon transition to offering cheesesteaks, ice cream and beer in the evenings, Rizvi said in a post. The timeline isn't clear yet, but keep up to date by following the restaurant on Facebook.

Birria bonanza: If you miss Birria tacos at COA Agaveria y Cocina, fear not. You'll now be able to get the tacos Monday through Saturday, while supplies last, the restaurant announced on Instagram Sept. 13. More information can be found at @coa_agaveria on Instagram.

Importunate insurance issues: Across the state, restaurants and bars are struggling with rising liquor liability insurance rates as fewer and fewer insurance companies choose to offer the service to restaurants. Post and Courier reporters from across the state talked with multiple restaurant and bar owners about the impact it's having and what the future could look like.

Vista valet: If you've not checked out City Grit, a wine bar and small plates restaurant in the Vista, now is your chance. The restaurant announced on Instagram Sept. 13 that it will now offer free valet service. The restaurant and retail space is located at 707 Gervais St., right near smallSUGAR.