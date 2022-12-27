Table Crumbs: Swamp Cabbage closes, New Puerto Rican restaurant opens downtown

Mother-son duo open Puerto Rican cafe in Rosewood

From the cramped, square kitchen of a building on Rosewood Drive, Quincy "Q" Tirado prepared a Philly Cheesesteak for a customer. All the while, he explained that owning a restaurant has always been his dream.

"This is my dream, ever since I was a little boy I've always wanted to open a restaurant," Tirado said, as fumes of peppers and onions surrounded us in the kitchen.

It comes after the 27-year-old worked in kitchens in New Jersey as a teenager.

Tirado and his mom, Jacqueline Ortiz, opened Q's Corner Cafe at 1900 Rosewood Dr. on Dec. 17, after a few months of planning once they found out that the building was available in mid-September.

The modest restaurant, which has limited outdoor seating, focuses mostly on to-go, offers breakfast and lunch sandwiches, New York bagels and Puerto Rican-style seasoned beans.

Menu offerings run customers anywhere from $2 for side plates to $12 for a 12" Philly Cheesesteak. The Philly Cheesesteak has quickly become a popular among customers, according to Tirado, who was making one for a regular of the restaurant while we spoke.

The family -- Jacqueline, her husband and their children -- moved down to Columbia over the last few years. Her daughter and son-in-law moved to the area six years ago and the rest of the family slowly followed.

Ortiz and Tirado have been in the city for a little over three years and the cafe is their first restaurant venture, but they've been pleased with business so far.

The restaurant joins few others like it in the city, which lacks much representation of cuisine from countries like Puerto Rico or places like New York and New Jersey. Earlier this year, A Fuego 100x35, a Puerto Rican restaurant in Irmo, opened its doors. And just up the road, The Bodega Kitchen, which focused on New York pizza and cuisine, opened in March, but later closed.

Ortiz and Tirado hope that their cuisine will bring something new to Columbia, unlike what's available.

"There's no biscuits here," Tirado joked, after explaining that many of the flavors in their cuisine differ from what's offered around Columbia.

Q's Corner Cafe is located at 1900 Rosewood Dr. and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Food News You May Have Missed

Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company has closed: One of the city's remaining early breweries, Swamp Cabbage, has closed after eight years in business, owners announced on the breweries' website Dec. 18. It joins other breweries, like Cottontown Brew Lab and Conquest Brewing Company, that have closed in recent years.

New Louisiana-based restaurant looks to Columbia: Banh Mi Boys Sandwiches, a Vietnamese restaurant that got its start in New Orleans, will soon bring a franchise to Columbia's Granby Park area, according to the sandwich shop's Instagram page. The opening date is set for spring 2023.

1801 Grille has closed: For six years, 1801 Grille has served up upscale southern food right near Colonial Life Area. The restaurant has officially closed, it announced on social media. In its place, the University of South Carolina and the Aramark food company will open a rebranded restaurant in the beginning of 2023, according to the post.

Il Giorgione kitchen and ownership officially changes hands: As the end of the year wraps up, the longtime chef and owner at Il Giorgione will step down and hand over ownership to his longtime sous chef. Keven McDonald, the restaurant's sous chef, will take over the Italian kitchen at the start of the year. The restaurant will be temporarily closed in early January as McDonald and his wife, Meagan, make updates to the space.

Wine bar at City Grit closing over winter holiday: The wine bar inside of City Grit, a relatively new retail shop and small plates restaurant, will close over the holiday season, the restaurant announced on social media. While the store is open for regular hours through Dec. 24 (closed Dec. 25-26), the wine bar will not reopen for dinner service until Jan. 4.