Table Crumbs: Spotted Salamander opens Main Street location, Roy's Grille returns

WECO Bottle & Biergarten adds a new food truck to the lineup

A new food truck called The Comeback will debut at WECO Bottle & Biergarten Wednesday.

The brainchild of childhood friends Lorenzo Dyckes and Ronald Rogers got going a little over a year ago, starting with low-key appearances at local churches and on the University of South Carolina's campus. Now, they're hoping to expand their offerings to bigger breweries and biergartens like WECO.

"It earns its name, the food is so good, you will come back," Dyckes said.

Dyckes serves a little bit of everything on the food truck – from chicken strips and fries to fried fish and pulled pork. He's got a handful of sides and desserts that include mac 'n' cheese, coleslaw and banana pudding.

The Columbia natives, who grew up together in Greenview, have spent most of their lives working in or managing fast food kitchens. Dyckes decided to start the food truck once he had retired – partly out of boredom and partly out of his love for cooking.

Dyckes teamed up with Rogers to open up the food truck in the late fall of last year. They've made appearances at various places around town, but WECO Bottle & Biergarten adds an opportunity for more consistent foot traffic. WECO hosts a rotating selection of food trucks every day, including popular food trucks like Los Chicanos and Wurst Wagen.

They'll debut at WECO on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The biergarten will have the taps taken over by Charleston brewery Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. the same night.

Food News You May Have Missed

Eggs Up Grill in Killian's Crossing temporarily closed: Eggs Up Grill, a brunch chain in Columbia, has closed its Killian Crossing location after a car ran into the side of the restaurant's building, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page. The post said the restaurant is expected to be open within a week.

Roy's Grille opens Irmo location: The long-awaited new location of Roy's Grille, a popular barbecue restaurant that once operated out of an Exxon gas station in Lexington, is officially open in Irmo, the restaurant announced on Facebook. The restaurant, at 7971 N. Woodrow St., is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Sundays until 6 p.m.

Philly Pretzel Factory to close by end of year: Philly Pretzel Factory, a franchise location on Rosewood Drive, announced they would close by the end of the year in a Facebook post Dec. 9. The restaurant space also acts as a commissary kitchen for a handful of food trucks and caterers.

Parabellum Mobile Eats launches at Curiosity Coffee: Parabellum Mobile Eats, a food truck featuring unique twists on bar food from former Saluda's chef Josh Rogerson and former Saluda's general manager Alex Runyan, launched Dec. 12 at Curiosity Coffee Bar.

Crumbl Cookies in Forest Acres opens: Crumbl Cookies, the cookie chain known for their assortment of unique cookie flavors, hosted its grand opening this past weekend (Dec. 16-17). It adds to the city's cookie offerings, with a Crumbl Cookie location in Lexington and Insomnia Cookies, a chain restaurant popular in college towns, in Five Points. The new location is in the Cardinal Crossing shopping center.

Sub Station II opens in Village at Sandhill: Sub Station II, a sandwich chain that has various locations across the Columbia area, opened a new location in the Village at Sandhill shopping mall, the restaurant announced on Facebook. The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and until 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Spotted Salamander open on Main Street: Just a few months ago, Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering, the popular weekday lunch restaurant on Richland Street announced it would open a Main Street location, in the former spot of Drip Coffee. That new location, at 1441 Main St., is now open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to the Main Street District's Twitter.