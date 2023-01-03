Table Crumbs: Smoke It Up food truck opens brick and mortar, Smashburger is closed

Smoke It Up food truck makes leap to brick and mortar

For the last five years, Stanley Livingston has run his restaurant, Smoke It Up, as a food truck using what he calls a "mobile mindset."

He hopes to keep that same concept going in 2023, prioritizing his food truck feel while operating his new brick-and-mortar location of Smoke It Up in Irmo.

"We're a food truck first, and we'd love to keep that personality about our brand," Livingston said.

The new location at 10071 Broad River Road, which offers to-go food on the weekends when the food truck isn't operating around town, opened at the beginning of December.

"Since I was young, I always wanted to have my own restaurant, and I've been managing restaurants for many years in my career, and I thought it was time for me to go ahead and take that leap of faith," Livingston said.

Both restaurants offer traditional Southern cuisine, such as smoked pulled pork, mac 'n' cheese, and baked beans. Livingston puts a TexMex spin on the homestyle dishes that he calls "Carolina Mex," a notable example coming in his pulled pork nachos.

Livingston spent the last three years trying to find his own kitchen in the area after using a shared kitchen space of a friend since he started his food truck in 2017. He found one in Irmo over the summer.

Before starting the food truck, he spent most of his adult life in the restaurant industry. Before he was working age, Livingston grew up in the kitchen. As the oldest of four in a single mom's household, he quickly learned to help cook dinner for his young siblings, and there he fell in love with cooking.

He's carried that love into his food truck and new restaurant. The restaurant is typically open Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., but hours are subject to change depending on the food truck schedule. Livingston encourages customers to keep up with the food truck's social media for accurate hours.

FOOD NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

PJ's Coffee open in Elgin: Elgin has a new coffee shop. PJ's Coffee, a national coffee chain based in New Orleans, opened Dec. 18, according to the coffee shop's Facebook page. The cafe is located at 100 Pontiac Business Center Drive.

Smashburger chain closes: The CrossHill area location of Smashburger, a burger chain based in Denver, is closed, according to reporting from Post and Courier Columbia business reporter Mike Fitts. The restaurant closed Dec. 11. There are two other Columbia area locations — one at the Village at Sandhill and one on Lake Murray Boulevard in Irmo.