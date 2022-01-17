Table Crumbs: Restaurant Week 2022, Mocktails for Dry January

Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief.

Hors D'oeuvres

Kiki's is back: Kiki's Chicken and Waffles is back at Colonial Life Arena, a CLA spokesperson confirmed. After missing three days and one men's basketball game over a dispute between Kiki's workers and employees of the arena's catering company, Aramark, Kiki's announced in a Facebook post on Jan. 5 that it would be back at the arena on Jan. 9 for the Gamecock women's basketball game. Kiki's and CLA declined further comment on the situation.

Closing time: Late night diners get ready. The owner of Main Street's The Whig announced Jan. 7 that the kitchen is now open seven nights a week until 1 a.m. Another popular Cola spot, Transmission Arcade, will become one of a few independent spots open on Mondays and feature a build-your-own cheesesteak menu while offering happy hour deals all night.

Main Course

Ratio to host mocktail sober January dinner

Elgin's Ratio Restaurant will offer a mocktail dinner this month to mark Dry January.

The restaurant will offer a five-course meal paired with five different mocktails — non-alcoholic, cocktail-style drinks — on Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. for $60 a ticket.

This will be the first year that the restaurant holds an alcohol-free event in January. The idea came together when restaurant owner Javier Uriarte and bar manager Grant McCloskey decided they wanted to find a way to accommodate those who don't drink or who are staying sober for the month of January.

"If we can accommodate for that and be that restaurant that can do a great cocktail, but also a great mocktail, then that's the best of both worlds," Uriarte said.

Dry January is a time of year when people take a break from drinking for the entire month of January. What started as a public health initiative in the United Kingdom in 2013 has slowly gained popularity in the United States over the last few years. However, most Americans still don't observe it — last year only about 13% of the country participated, according to a survey.

Ratio's bar manager, McCloskey, wanted to incorporate a dry January mocktail event after seeing similar events he's seen in other cities.

"It's something that I haven't seen a lot of in Columbia and cities I've lived in in the past, there's been a bigger emphasis on mocktail programs kind of popping up in the last few years. And I thought it'd be a really cool and sort of justifiable way to introduce that to like our clientele," McCloskey said.

Ratio, an upscale Peruvian tapas restaurant in the Northeast, often offers a coursed meals paired with drinks. On Jan. 24, they'll offer a similar menu and cocktail pairing, but with non-alcoholic drinks.

"It's going against the 'take a cocktail and remove the booze' concept that I feel like I see or have done a lot in the past. We're taking ingredients that honestly we haven't used a lot and that I don't really see a lot," McCloskey said.

He plans on using ingredients like guava to make more unique mocktails and the menu will also feature a milk-wash mocktail — a process in which milk and spirits are combined, before the dairy’s curds are removed, which lends a creamy texture to the final drink.

Uriarte and McCloskey want to use this event to craft out an impressive mocktail menu and integrate the mocktail dinners into their calendar of events. The plan is to bring the event back next year for people who want to participate in dry January or who don't drink in general.

"The best way to be able to develop a very nice mocktail list would be to kinda do something like this. It's gonna open the restaurant up to do a mocktail dinner and then from there explore what we can do," Uriarte said, who hopes to add non-alcoholic cocktails to the menu permanently.

For information on how to reserve a spot at the dinner, you can head to the restaurant's reservation site.

Dessert

South Carolina Restaurant Week taking place

South Carolina Restaurant Week starts Jan. 13. The 11-day long event is a time where restaurants across the state offer discounts and pre-determined menus to entice locals to come eat during a month that is historically slow for restaurants.

"We're all creatures of habit. And I just go to the same restaurants over and over like a lot of people. And I'm reluctant about trying something new so this really gives you an opportunity, without breaking the bank, to try something new. And it gives the restauranteurs time to showcase what they do," said Bobby Williams, the outgoing chairman of the S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association, which organizes restaurant week.

Popular spots like Blue Marlin, Bourbon and Saluda's Restaurant will offer three course meals at discounted prices. The full list of restaurants set to participate and information on how to reserve a table can be found here.

Steve Cook, owner of Saluda's Restaurant, said he likes to focus on using the time to show the community what his restaurant does on a regular basis so they'll keep coming back, even after restaurant week.

The statewide has been taking place for more than 15 years, and over 20 Columbia restaurants will be taking part.

Restaurant week comes at a time when many local eateries faced a tough start to the beginning of the year and restaurant owners, like Cook, are optimistic that the week could be the kickstart to a great year.

“There’s obviously COVID and other uncertainties ... but I think in the next two weeks everything is going to be looking up and I’m optimistic for this week," Cook said.