Table Crumbs: Ratio celebrates 2 years, Whig hours shift and The Bodega teases growth

Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief.

Hors D'oeuvres

The Whig cuts hours by one day: The beloved, subterranean dive bar right across the street from the State House will be closed on Mondays moving forward, the bar announced on social media Oct. 10. The bar is still open Tuesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. It's set to close in the coming weeks as the upper levels of the building will soon be converted into an upcoming hotel, so be sure to stop by before it does.

IceCream Taco to begin offering online delivery: IceCream Taco, the combination ice cream spot and taco joint, will offer online delivery through delivery services Uber Eats and Grub Hub starting the week of Oct. 17, the restaurant's owner announced on social media Oct. 10.

A bodega in Columbia?: Owners of The Bodega, a ghost kitchen (meaning a business that operates inside of another restaurant's commercial kitchen space and sells food mostly through online delivery services) in the Rosewood neighborhood, teased a possible brick and mortar restaurant on social media Oct. 10. The post didn't say when or where a new location would open, but the post read: "Stay tuned .. it’s a new vibe coming. No more ghost kitchen y’all. Mama bodega vibes."

New Hibachi spot on Main Street announces opening date: Hanabi Hibachi and Sushi, a new restaurant coming to Main Street from the Middletons, a prominent local family who own multiple restaurants in the area, will open Oct. 20, the restaurant posted on its social media. It's located at 1626 Main St.

Main Course

Ratio's Javier Uriarte reflects on restaurant's two years of operation

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Javier Uriarte was laid off from his job at Hendrix — a restaurant on Main Street that he had helped open just the year prior.

His original plan was to go back to work at Hendrix when the pandemic receded, but in his months of boredom, he got the idea for a new restaurant — a Peruvian tapas restaurant in Northeast Columbia.

"I wasn't thinking that I wasn't going to come back (to Hendrix), but the opportunity to open Ratio kind of came on to me," Uriarte said. "I thought maybe this is a good time to open my own place. I don't know when I would ever have time if I don't do it now."

Now, nearly two years after opening his spot, Ratio, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Uriarte said his business is going strong.

The Peruvian small plates spot became well-known in the Elgin area pretty quickly — for its crispy empanadas, sold-out ticketed wine and cocktail dinners and impressive cocktail selection fronted by experienced barman Grant McCloskey.

Uriate said he's proud of the success he's found and pleased that he's been able to stick to his original vision for the restaurant — one that includes the small plates concept and incorporates his culture.

What he originally envisioned wasn't always something that people thought would stick, though. Between opening a restaurant at the height of one of the worst pandemics in recent history, choosing to locate in the Northeast area as opposed to downtown and setting out to mostly offer small plates (a relatively spare offering in Columbia), Uriarte said some people questioned his decision because of the hurdles he might face.

"When everybody else probably wouldn't have thought it was the ideal time to open a restaurant, I decided to open it," Uriarte said. "I guess you could say I did all the wrong things — opened in the middle of a pandemic, opened a tapas style restaurant ... and serving Peruvian and Latin American food, which is another thing that wasn't a big thing (at the time)."

Despite the hurdles, his restaurant has been a success over the last two years. This year it won Best Restaurant and Neighborhood bar int he Northeast area in Free Times' Best of Columbia ranking and in the spring, it was the location of the kickoff dinner for the fifth annual Columbia Food and Wine Festival.

And Uriarte has built relationships with restaurants closer to downtown that have helped draw attention to his spot — he's hosted collaboration dinners with chefs and staff from Black Rooster and The War Mouth and his staff has participated in events like Curiosity Coffee's September cocktail competition where Ratio's cocktail was awarded crowd favorite.

Uriarte credits a lot of his success to the Elgin and Columbia communities, who he said have consistently supported his spot since the beginning.

"One of the first weekends that we opened, we held a soft opening and didn't really promote it that well... I remember Friday we were busy and I had some down time and went out into the dining room and there were people outside of the door waiting to come inside and I just, I was very emotional," Uriarte said.

After two years of growth, Uriarte said he hopes to add additional hours, like offering lunch or brunch options, in the future.

The restaurant, which is located at 566 Spears Creek Church Rd., is open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and until 10 p.m. on weekends. Ratio will host a special dinner to celebrate the two-year anniversary on Oct. 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dessert

Market on Main finds success with tailgating railcar at USC football games

When Josh Willoughby, who owns downtown's Market on Main restaurant, was searching for a house last year, he stumbled upon something different — a 1920s railcar just outside of Williams Brice football stadium.

The railcars, which have been popular spots for tailgating USC football games for mostly wealthy people in the area, have been around since the early 90s, according to an article from Saturday Down South. When one was for sale, Willoughby saw an opportunity.

"I was looking for a house... I just stumbled across it on Zillow and was like 'Oh, this place is so cool' and went and checked it out," Willoughby said.

Market on Main has begun using the 780 square foot railcar, which sits on Key Road, just near the SC ETV building, as a tailgating space, private event venue and location for upscale wine dinners. The railcar is not technically a "Cockaboose," which are similarly outfitted, but smaller railcars that sit right next to the stadium.

The car is outfitted with a full indoor bar and a patio space on top that holds around 50-70 people comfortably, Willoughby said. It's been used at each home tailgate for Gamecock football games and has already been used for hosting a handful of ticketed, multi-course wine dinners.

The local restaurateur, who poured around $230,000 on top of other costly renovations, said he has been pleased with both the turnout and perception of the railcar so far — the handful of tailgating events he's hosted for USC games have either sold out entirely or filled the railcars to 50% to 75% capacity, according to Willoughby.

"I thought it was kind of more our job to open it up for people," Willoughby said. "It's kind of been relegated to like a wealthy person's thing where like a lot of wealthy people buy (Cockabooses) for themselves and they just have their own little parties, but they don't ever really allow other people to come and rent it."

The ticketed tailgating events run attendees $125 per person and includes food and alcoholic drinks, while renting out the entire railcar for a football tailgate costs around anywhere from $12,000 to $15,000. For private events that are held outside of football season, like graduation and holiday parties, Willoughby plans to charge around $1,500 plus a fee per each person, depending on menu selections.

The wine dinners cost $100 and feature a seated, multi-course meal with different wine, beer or liquor pairings, depending on the event. In the coming weeks, the spot will host three separate wine dinners — Spanish, French and Italian themed.

Information about tickets and upcoming events at the railcar, also referred to as the Market Party Express, can be found at marketonmain.com/market-party-express.