Table Crumbs: Peak Drift Brewing hosts ribbon cutting, Bojangles announces hard sweet tea

Peak Drift Brewing Company hosts ribbon-cutting for forthcoming brewery

Amidst a crowd of over a hundred people, tall silver fermenters and a sign that read "An ode to the oceans, the mountains and the rivers of the region," Sara Middleton-Styles and a handful of others cut the ribbon at Peak Drift Brewing Company Jan. 18.

"Our mission here at Peak Drift ... is to celebrate life's peak moments, the moments that no matter how big or how small, when you've finally reached that peak that you've worked so hard for, it's the moment that you can finally sit back, relax and break away," Middleton-Styles told attendees at the event.

The long-awaited, massive brewery that's set to open to the public on North Main Street in the fall, has officially entered into the second phase of production, according to Director of Operations Jason Snyder. The brewery has already begun distributing across the Columbia area and will expand to Charlotte and Charleston in the coming months, Snyder said.

The brewery comes from Greg Middleton and Sara Middleton-Styles, the brother-sister duo behind lavish downtown restaurant Smoked and the forthcoming 518 Smokehouse which is set for Chapin. Their father, Scott, owns other Main Street spots like The Venue, The Grand and Good Life Café.

The project is a massive one — at more than 60,000 square feet, it'll be one of the largest in the city — with beer brewed by one of the city's few female brewers, Ashley Kinart-Short. It'll be one of the largest to open in Columbia and one of the first to open in the North Main area.

It sits inside the historic Stone manufacturing building, a space that has sat empty for over a decade, Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall said.

"I had opportunities to show this building to so many different prospects and you can't imagine what it used to look like. It got so bad that I stopped showing it," County Councilman Paul Livingston joked at the ribbon-cutting.

With the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the brewery enters into what it refers to as phase two. In this phase, Snyder explained, it will prepare to open the taproom, restaurant and bar. It'll add to the area's growing number of taprooms and biergartens — in the last few years spots like Savage Craft and WECO Bottle and Biergarten have opened in West Columbia. And in the spring of this year, Bierkeller, a nomadic German beer operation, will open in the Canalside Plaza.

Snyder said the brewery plans to work in partnership with other breweries around town to provide a space for other beer-producers to brew and to use canning technology. So far, Peak Drift has one contract with Columbia Craft Brewing Company, owner Andrew Strauss confirmed.

"While, on paper, it feels like it's just a brewery, I'm here to remind you all that it's so much more than that," City Councilwoman Aditi Bussells said. It's increasing quality of life, bringing millennials ... and most importantly, it's cultivating a local economy."

Other food news you may have missed:

Boku Kitchen and Saloon to host Chinese New Year celebration: Boku, the modern Asian fusion restaurant in the bright green building in the Vista, will celebrate the Chinese New Year on Jan. 22. The restaurant will be decorated accordingly and have a special menu available, which includes their Dim Sum brunch.

Bojangles to launch hard sweet tea: You've had their chicken. You've had their biscuits. Heck, you've probably even had their sweet tea. But Bojangles, the fast-food chicken chain, will soon add alcohol to their offerings. Bojangles will release an alcoholic sweet tea in March, the company announced in a press release. The drinks will be available in cans at South Carolina and North Carolina gas stations and grocery stores.

PJ's Coffee in Elgin to host grand opening: A new coffee shop in Elgin will celebrate its opening, Jan. 27, according to the coffee shop's Facebook page. From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., they'll have free coffee and a handful of giveaways. The official ribbon cutting happens at 11:30 a.m. at 100 Pontiac Business Center Drive in Elgin. More info can be found at facebook.com/pjscoffeeelginsc.

Dave's Hot Chicken to open in former Smashburger space: Out with the smash, in with the spice. A new franchise, Dave's Hot Chicken, will fill the space of the recently closed Smashburger location at 4601 Devine St., according to reporting from Post and Courier Columbia Business Reporter Mike Fitts.