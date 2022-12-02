Table Crumbs: New market and cafe to open in the Vista, Columbia Craft introducing NFTs

Hors d'Oeuvres

Mr. Friendly's extend lunch offerings: Add another day to visit Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe to your calendar. The Five Points upscale Southern food restaurant will add Monday on to its weekday lunch availability, according to an Instagram post from the restaurant. They also announced a holiday deal in the post where for every $50 spent at the restaurant, you'll get a bottle of wine to take home. Monday lunch will begin the first week in December.

Local restaurants unveil winter cocktails: Columbia restaurants are rolling out their winter-appropriate cocktails, just in time for the cooler weather. Hampton Street Vineyard, the upscale French restaurant just off Main Street, will feature nine new drinks including the "Eiffel Sour" and "Great Gatsby," according to the restaurant's social media. Coa Agaveria y Cocina, a modern Mexican spot in the Vista, has chosen to add an espresso martini and a mezcal tamarind cocktail. Ratio, a Peruvian small plates restaurant in Elgin, unveiled a fall cocktail, "On The Ropes," according to the restaurant's social media.

Peak Drift brewing available in stores: The long-awaited brewery that'll open on North Main Street in 2023 will soon have beer available in stores and on tap in bars around Columbia. You'll be able to find Peak Drift beers at a variety of spots like WECO Bottle and Biergarten in West Columbia and both Craft and Draft locations. The brewery will host launch parties around the area, starting with one at WECO on Dec. 6. For a list of the launch parties, visit peakdriftbrewing.com/events.

Main Course

New market and bakery to open from local farmers behind Soda City Market stand

Neşet Hikmet jokes that farming and operating grocery stores is in his blood – his family ran local stores and farms in Cyprus when he was a child.

Now, the University of South Carolina engineering professor will bring what he grew up loving about his family's farm to the Vista, Columbia's arts and entertainment district.

In mid-December, he'll open a combination fresh farmer's market with produce from his farm, bakery and cafe, known as Day's Harvest, at 912 Lady St. in a space just above where he's rented for years. Hikmet used the basement of that building as a space for his engineering students to work.

The Daily Gamecock, the student newspaper at the University of South Carolina, was first to report the news of the upcoming market and cafe.

Day's Harvest will feature produce and specialty meats from Toms Creek Family Farm, which also sells at Soda City Market on Saturdays. Hikmet started the farm around 2015 after moving to South Carolina in 2012 to accept a position with the university.

Eventually, after seeing a lack of grocery stores in the area and already renting the basement space of the same building, the farm led to the opportunity for a brick and mortar location to sell produce and to open a bakery/cafe.

"The Vista area is actually a food desert," Hikmet said. "If you look in between (Publix and Food Lion), there's nothing healthy, especially directly from farm to market."

Outside of a smaller Publix location on Gervais Street and a Food Lion just up the street in the Five Points neighborhood, there are few options for groceries in the area. City Grit, a combination wine bar and retail shop that expanded its offerings earlier this summer, sells bottles of wine, specialty ingredients and pre-packaged meals. Day's Harvest will add to the options in the neighborhood.

It'll also add to the growing list of locally owned grocery stores. In the Rosewood neighborhood, there's the longstanding Rosewood Market. And earlier this year, Uncle Willie's, a locally owned grocery store, opened on North Main Street.

The places have opened partly in response to the number of grocery stores that closed in Richland County during the four year period between 2016 and 2020, when more than 20 percent of the area's grocery stores closed, according to a study from the Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina.

While adding to this was a key element of his decision, Hikmet said what really drives him is getting to talk to people in the community.

"Honestly, at Soda City we chat more than we sell," Hikmet joked.

The family's booth at Soda City will continue to operate even after they open their new farmstand, cafe and bakery. Official hours haven't been set, but he said a tentative soft opening will be held in mid-December.

"It's more than a grocery store; it's a friendly place where people can come and spend time and do their shopping," Hikmet said.

Dessert

Columbia Craft Brewing will introduce cryptocurrency in the coming months

The well-established Vista brewery Columbia Craft will soon add a new item to its tap list (and no, it's not beer).

The brewery and taproom will soon introduce a new line of non-fungible tokens (known commonly as NFTs) to the brewery's offerings. NFTs are a unique type of cryptocurrency and, in the case of Columbia Craft, will allow customers access to special experiences at the brewery and discounts on beer.

Andrew Strauss, the brewery's co-owner, and his friend and business partner, Chris Thibault, are a part of the team working to introduce cryptocurrency into the Columbia beer scene.

But what exactly is an NFT? Well, it's a little confusing. The simplest way to put it, as best described by TheVerge.com, is that NFTs are almost like having a unique baseball card that no one else has, except it's digital instead of physical.

Tangibly, at Columbia Craft, consumers will be able to buy a high-resolution, animated digital copy of the hand-drawn placards used to identify beers that line the taps of the taproom. Thibault said that when people are able to purchase the NFTs at Columbia Craft, they'll get discounts on the beer that they purchase an NFT for and they'll own a digital collectible.

Strauss and Thibault recognize that the cryptocurrency is still a relatively new thing for most people and want to make investing at Columbia Craft as painless as possible.

"We're designing the system to be extraordinarily easy to use. So, one of the biggest hurdles of cryptocurrency is just getting to the point where you can buy cryptocurrency or an NFT, so we're doing our best to make it so that you would be able to buy it, you know, with a credit card without having to think about private keys and wallets and all of those additional features of cryptocurrency," Thibault said.

Thibault said the rollout of the program is still being determined, but the artwork and contracts associated with it have been ironed out and the team is in the process of training staff to be able to talk with customers about NFTs.