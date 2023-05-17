Table Crumbs: MOA prepares to open on Main Street

As MOA prepares to open on Main Street, here's what you can expect

When MOA Korean BBQ, a second iteration of the popular Charlotte spot, opens on Columbia's Main Street, it'll bring something unique — a new, upscale Korean option for the downtown and impressive partnerships from the city's food and dining scene.

Sean Kim, who owns the Vista's 929 Kitchen and Bar and Charlotte's MOA, and Matt Shannon, bar manager at 929, have worked together for five years. In the hospitality business, working together for that long is almost unheard of, Kim said.

Kim and Shannon want to bring an authentic Korean restaurant to the Columbia area with a professional, upscale vibe to 1333 Main St. which they plan to open in August of this year.

“I’m excited to have a brand new concept in Columbia that has never been done before,” Shannon said.

Kim said the restaurant’s menu will be very similar to its sister restaurant in the Queen City. However, MOA Korean BBQ Columbia will feature something different — a bakery.

When Kim first met Shannon, Shannon wanted to get into the restaurant industry. Shannon and his girlfriend, Deanne Manuela, tried to open a bakery in Columbia’s Five Points several years back, but ultimately failed. Kim offered the couple to test their business concept in MOA before opening their own brick-and-mortar location.

“We’ll have a bakery and a coffee window that opens to Main Street,” Kim said.

And while construction, which has taken longer than originally anticipated, still booms, Kim’s vision is clear. The restaurant will be designed by Dana Jeong, a Korean American, and boasts a traditional Korean culture mixed with an American finish.

Kim said Korean ceramic pots, or ongii, will line the ceiling over 30 tables and a separate private area. The ongii was traditionally used for storage and to promote the fermentation of dishes, according to Kim.

Kim shipped in plates, utensils and 10 outdoor tables and chairs from South Korea, a hefty order that will arrive in three months.

Shannon and Hunter Cone, who will also help manage the bar at the upcoming restaurant after working as the general manager of Black Rooster previously, have an array of cocktails ready for patrons. Cone said he’s working on a few cocktails that change in flavor profile and color as the drinks are consumed.

“I expect a bigger, fuller bar than 929,” Shannon said.

Cone said most of the drinks will have “intricate garnishes” like gummies, mignardises and fruit leather. Cone works under the mentorship of people who have worked with intricate cocktails before.

“I don’t think this (cocktail concept) has necessarily been done before in Columbia on that style of level,” Cone said. “But I think as the food and beverage as a whole grows with Columbia, this is kind of the next step that people will be interested in trying.”

The entire project, including construction, cost $3.5 million. Kim said rent for the space was half the price in Columbia than in Charlotte and said the location is “perfect.” The restaurant is nestled next to Jeffcoat Firm and Cantina 76 Main.

“There are two or three restaurants coming to Main,” Kim told Free Times in a previous interview. “I mean, I think Main Street will eventually change to like Charlotte uptown or Greenville downtown.”

Shannon and Kim said their main demographic is young professionals and older. But Kim wants to host “college night” on Mondays and Tuesdays, featuring lower prices with their student ID.

“It will be pricey,” Kim said. “Halls and Smoked will be our main competition. But we will do good for the Columbia community.”

Other Food News you Might've Missed

Burgers on the go: If you prefer eating your burgers from the comfort of your home, Blythewood's Chubby's Burgers & Brewhouse has good news for you. Starting May 19, the locally-owned smashburger joint will be available to order on DoorDash, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

Seeing red: If you're a lover of red wine, you'll want to check out Hampton Street Vineyard's May 20 wine tasting. The Saturday afternoon wine pouring takes place at 3 p.m. and centers around Pinot Noir, according to the restaurant's Instagram.

Growing pizza empire: It's official — Village Idiot Pizza, a longtime and beloved pizza spot in Five Points that has multiple locations around Columbia, will begin franchising, owners announced May 9. Restaurants in town like Groucho's and Lizard's Thicket have expanded across the state. Will we finally see a Village Idiot in Charleston or Greenville?

New (and revamped) in West Cola: The Chick-fil-A on August Highway in West Columbia has reopened after undergoing renovations, according to reporting from Post and Courier Columbia Business Reporter Mike Fitts. Just next door, a new Dunkin location opened at the beginning of May.