Table Crumbs: Master sommelier stops by Hampton Street Vineyard

Master sommelier stops by Hampton Street Vineyard

Hampton Street Vineyard brings Master Sommelier Brett Davis to Columbia to host a Lux Wine Dinner at 6 p.m. on June 12. Tickets are $120 per person for a four-course meal and six high-end Italian wines.

Only 250 people worldwide have earned the Master Sommelier certification from the Court of Master Sommeliers over its 50-year history, according to Hampton Street Vineyard's owner Jonathan Lopez.

Lopez iterated that this dinner, featuring someone with as much wine knowledge as Davis, is "a huge opportunity," adding to Columbia's growing dining scene — which, as of this year, includes two James Beard Foundation Awards finalists and one semifinalist.

Davis is a Sales and Education Manager for E & J Gallo Winery, a California-based vineyard that is set to bring a massive East Coast operation to South Carolina's own, Chester County.

Lopez, who serves as both the owner and head sommelier at the French restaurant just off of Main Street, was introduced to Davis through Lux Wines, an importer business that utilizes E & J Gallo. Lopez said the company wanted to host an event in the area to market and highlight wines.

The menu for the mid-June dinner boasts items like Coccoli and house-made ricotta, flounder crudo and fresno chili, chitarra pasta and duck confit, Lopez told Free Times. Customers will be served shortbread and meyer lemon curd to finish the meal.

The dinner comes at a time when Hampton Street Vineyard has begun to find its footing following the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant, which has sat on Hampton Street for more than two decades, was purchased at the beginning of the pandemic by Lopez and other partners who are no longer involved.

In that time, the restaurant has gone through two chefs — Christopher Holme, who left for Chapin’s Happy Fork restaurant group, and Cody Ross who joined the team at Smoked in in fall 2022.

After some time in flux, the restaurant brought on former 1801 Grille chef Jason Bruner, who brings a unique approach, anchored by his international culinary experiences. The restaurant announced him as its executive chef in early April 2023.

Lopez joked that the menu is Italian-based, although their typical menu is traditionally French. This was done with the intention of matching the wines to the food on the menu.

Lopez told Free Times that few spots remain, and that those interested can still purchase tickets at hamptonstreetvineyard.com

“(This event) is a cool thing that I feel wine lovers should know about,” Lopez said. “It should be on their radar.”

Other food news you might've missed:

Good (Thai) for now: Say goodbye to Kao Thai for a weeks, Columbia. The restaurant in the Vista has closed its doors as of June 12 as restaurant staff prepares to move to Main Street in the coming months, the restaurant announced on social media. Follow @kaothaicola on Instagram for recent updates.

What a hoot: If there's anything we know by now, it's that restaurants run by former restaurant folks tend to shine in this city. And we're thinking that'll be no different for owners of The Hoot. The new dive(ish) bar in Rosewood opened its doors over the weekend (of June 10) under the ownership of a co-owner of The Whig and former baristas from Drip and Curiosity. They're focused on plant-based food and good vibes. More information can be found @hootcolumbia on Instagram.

Now that's hot: Dave's Hot Chicken, serving, you guessed it, hot chicken, has set an opening date. The restaurant will open its doors at 4601 Devine St. on June 16, according to the restaurant's social media.

Crack open a cold one: As new breweries make their way to town, so do more options for beer around the city. In the BullStreet District, the latest brewery, Iron Hill Brewery & Taproom, will officially cut the ribbon on June 14. You'll have (mostly) everything in the BullStreet District now — beer, baseball ... who can we talk to about hot dogs?