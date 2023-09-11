Table crumbs: Mai Poke opens, Peak Drift partners with farmers, a coffee shop is moving

West Columbia coffee shop will soon move locations

"White chocolate raspberry, iced latte. Large," Akera Sellers, of Brickhouse Cafe, called out to his daughter working the counter when he saw a regular customer approaching.

After a little over a year in the West Columbia space that once held Primal Gourmet, Sellers feels like he's built connections with the community, noting the friendships and relationships he's built with regulars. With the sale of the coffee shop's building impending, and a retail space opening up just next door, Sellers decided to move his shop.

"We're excited about not just having our own space, but having that opportunity to personalize it and make it our own," Sellers said. "When we came into Primal, that was our intention until we were about the whole transition."

Sellers and his wife, Alexis, moved into the former space in March 2022. When Primal Gourmet, the healthy meal -rep service in the space, closed in April 2023 and the building went up for sale, the Sellers, alongside Our Daily Bread SC and Dorsia Pasta Company, who shared the space, were left in limbo.

When Sellers found out about the next door building, at 729 Meeting St., which formerly held Messie's Closet, he wasn't convinced at first. The space was smaller than he had envisioned, but after popping over to look around during a slow day at the coffee shop, he changed his mind.

The coffee shop, which started as a wholesale coffee business setting up at the Meeting Street Artisan Market, is tentatively set to open in either late September or early October, according to Sellers. The timeline depends on construction, Sellers said. The coffee shop will be located at 729 Meeting St.

Other Food News You Might've Missed:

Mai Poke is open: Inside the same space that holds East Bay Deli on Main Street comes something different. Mai Poke, a Hawaiian restaurant, from the owners of East Bay Deli locations in Charleston and Columbia and the other Mai Poke location in Cayce, is open at 1426 Main St., according to signs outside of the restaurant.

Peak Drift partners with farmers: What's better than supporting local farmers? Drinking beer while doing it. Peak Drift, the brewery and taproom on North Main Street, announced a partnership with two South Carolina farms in early September. The brewery has created a Peach Cobbler sour, with fresh peaches from McLeod Farms based in McBee, S.C., and a Watermelon Blueberry Sour, with fresh fruit from Coosaw Farms in Fairfax. The beers can be found in cans at stores around town and on tap at Smoked.

Oktoberfest is (almost) here: Local breweries and taprooms are preparing for this year's Oktoberfest. Hazelwood Brewing Company will have live music, German food and a collaboration Steinbier with Bierkeller on Oct. 7. Oktoberfest returns to WECO Bottle & Biergarten on Oct. 13-15, according to the taproom's Facebook. Bierkeller, Columbia's German-style brewery that recently opened a permanent location, will host a celebration Oct. 14-15, owner Scott Burgess told Free Times in August.

Lunch time (is changing): The War Mouth, the southern food restaurant in Cottontown, has new hours, according to the restaurant's Instagram. It's open for lunch Tuesday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and dinner until 10 p.m.

Free peanuts: Last week, we wrote about The Hoot, Rosewood's newest neighborhood bar, giving out free peanuts, but we wanted to remind you, that's still going on and hopefully will be for the foreseeable future. If you've gone out to do something in town -- be it a football game or First Thursday on Main — stop by The Hoot on your way home. With the purchase of two drinks, you'll get a free plate of peanuts if you can prove you went out on the town.

Pop-up party: Increasingly, pop-up dinners in Columbia have gotten more popular. This Tuesday, Sept. 12, Black Rooster's executive chef Josh Wilson and Charleston-based Hamfish BBQ chef Blair Machado will team up for a special menu. The fun starts at 5 p.m. at Black Rooster and will go until sold-out. More information can be found at the restaurant's Instagram @blackroostersc.

JUICEEE: When he's not scoring touchdowns for the Carolina Gamecocks, Antwane "Juice" Wells is hanging with the folks behind Village Idiot Pizza. The iconic pizza restaurant in the heart of Five Points, with two other locations in town, has partnered with the college football player to unveil "The Juice" pizza, which will be available beginning Oct. 1. The restaurant will host a percent night on Oct. 5 to raise money for the humane society.