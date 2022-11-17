Table Crumbs: Lexington chicken wing spot opens, Columbia Starbucks workers strike as part of national wave

Hors d'Oeuvres

Dorsia Pasta to sell gift certificates in preparation for holidays: If you're struggling to find the perfect gift for the holidays, local chef and pasta producer Pierce Bowers might just have the gift for you. His handmade pasta business, Dorsia Pasta, will offer gift cards available in any amount. They can be used to pay for pasta-making classes or even the pasta-maker's popular Parmesan cheese pasta wheel. For more information, visit facebook.com/dorsiapastaco.

City Grit now offers lunch: The wine bar, retail shop and small plates restaurant that opened in the Vista earlier this year now operates a lunch counter, according to their social media. The lunch counter at City Grit is open every day, except Mondays, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They'll have sandwiches, soups and salads available to go.

Lil Duck Treehouse Cafe to introduce Sunday brunch: The unique treehouse restaurant and kombucha maker in West Columbia will introduce a Sunday brunch option beginning Dec. 11. Sunday brunch hours will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Starting in mid-December, the restaurant will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Main Course

New chicken wing restaurant opens in former Roy's Grille space

If you can't find the chicken wings you're looking for, then just do it yourself.

That was Mike Hammill's solution when he moved to Lexington three years ago and struggled to find chicken wings like what he was used to in Pennsylvania.

He grew up in a family that's worked over four decades to perfect their buffalo sauce recipe and, now, Hammill has brought his family's efforts to Lexington. He opened Wing Man, a chicken wing restaurant on Nov. 11, inside of the Exxon gas station that once housed Roy's Grille, a well-loved barbecue restaurant in the area.

"We've been doing it for 40 years or something and just perfected the sauce along the way. We would have chicken wing (and) fries and everybody would come over, neighbors and friends and family," Hammill said.

The 64-year-old former construction worker retired during the pandemic, but decided to seek out opening his own spot in Columbia after he realized the Roy's Grille space inside of an Exxon gas station would soon be available.

The former restaurant — run by chef-owner Chris Williams, a South Carolina Chef Ambassador for this year — closed its location at 711 Main St. in Lexington in the fall of this year and reopened in the former Fire and Spice location in Irmo, paving way for Hammill's opportunity.

Hammill and his wife, Karen, along with his adult children, Cory and Heide, all run the restaurant together. The wings are fried and drenched in the family's special sauce and then thrown into the oven to allow them to bake for even longer. After that, they drench 'em in more sauce and serve them.

Buffalo chicken wings originated in Buffalo, NY in the early '60s when the restaurant owner of Anchor Bar, a family owned place in Buffalo, used extra chicken bits as a late night snack for her kids, according to Time. The trend eventually took off and spawned folks like Hammill's family to perfect their own sauce over the years.

The wings cost $14.99 for 10 wings to $74.99 for 50. The meal deal is $12.99 for 8 wings and a side of fresh-cut fries. But if wings aren't your thing, they've also got hot dogs for $2.49. Orders can be placed by calling 803-490-0680.

The restaurant is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Hammill said the hours will more than likely shift in the coming months once they adjust and determine the best days to be open.

Dessert

Starbucks baristas on Millwood Avenue join national strike

Months after baristas at the Millwood Avenue Starbucks in Columbia went on strike following what they said was an unfair firing of a manager, another strike has taken place.

Workers at the Starbucks joined with over 100 other Starbucks stores across the nation that went on strike Nov. 17, the day that the coffee company refers to as Red Cup Day. The coffee chain gives out free reusable cups in celebration of their holiday drinks and specially-designed cups.

But workers at the Millwood Avenue Starbucks weren't giving out those cups on Thursday, as they joined in on the strike, according to the Starbucks Workers United website.

The strike comes as part of a push for higher pay and better scheduling, according to news reports.

The Millwood Avenue location was one of two South Carolina locations to join the national "Red Cup Day" strike which is the largest single-day strike for the union, according to Starbucks Workers United. The other store is in Anderson, on Clemson Boulevard.

In mid-May, baristas on Millwood Avenue went on strike following what they said was "a laundry list of retaliation" tactics for their efforts to unionize. The group unanimously voted to unionize the store in early June. They became one of the few unionized stores in South Carolina, a state with the lowest number of union workers according to the National Bureau of Labor Statistics, and one of hundreds across the country.