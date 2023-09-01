Table Crumbs: In bid to become neighborhood haunt, The Hoot wants to give you free peanuts

The Hoot wants to give you free peanuts

Will Green and the folks at The Hoot want you to know they're proud of you for putting on your pants and getting off the couch.

To back up their pride, the recently-opened, entirely plant-based eatery and neighborhood bar in Rosewood wants to give you a prize — in the form of peanuts.

"If you did something kind of cultural or contributing to the fabric of Columbia that day, it's not a big prize, but we want to put a plate of peanuts in front of you. Congratulations, you put on pants. You got off the couch, you went and did a thing," Green told Free Times.

Through what they're dubbing the Peanut Participation Prize, The Hoot will give out plates of free peanuts, with the purchase of two drinks (including non-alcoholic ones), to people who stop by the bar after going out to do something in town — be it attending a Carolina Gamecock football game, admiring the galleries at Columbia Museum of Art or showing up to this year's Jam Room Music Festival.

The bar will mostly use an honor system, Green said. If you can show proof of the event, like a ticket, a photo or things of the like, the plate of peanuts is all yours.

"One of the neat things about being in the service industry is you get to see all the excitement that goes on in town when people go out and do stuff," Green said. "You get to sort of interact with that energy of people that are coming and going throughout the evening... and it drives business to the restaurant."

The idea was born out of a desire to encourage more people to stop by the bar on their way to or from events outside of the neighborhoods that surround The Hoot. And to encourage people to fight the urge to stay in more often.

"We want to be that stop either going or coming where people sort of think, 'Oh yeah, this is where I claim my little treat for going out, for showing up and contributing to the things that make Columbia cool and interesting,'" Green said.

The Hoot will roll out the program Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 1. It's in the testing phase, Green said, but he hopes that if it's popular with locals it will be something the bar continues to do longterm. More updates and information can be found by following The Hoot on Instagram at @hootcolumbia.

Other Food News You Might've Missed:

Curiosity killed the... layout of their new outdoor space: There's a chance that if you've been to Curiosity in the last couple of weeks, you've noticed the hip North Main coffee shop's updates to the outdoor space. There's a brand new patio, with picnic tables and lots of shade and plants. The coffee shop change their hours recently, as well, according to Instagram.

And the RESY is history: If you've waited for a table at Bar Gran Sasso before, that's soon going to change. The Venetian-style wine bar and restaurant announced August 30 that they'll be taking reservations through resy.com beginning August 31. The booking period is two weeks out and limited to parties of six. The six-seat bar will still be for walk-ins.

Cut the ribbon: It's an exciting time to be on Main Street. Kao Thai, the once-Vista-based restaurant which announced a move to Main Street in September of last year, will host a grand opening on Sept. 7. They've been soft open next to Cantina 76 for a few weeks, but this is officially official — there's probably massive scissors involved.