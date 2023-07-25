Table Crumbs: Il Giorgione to host night in Italy

Il Giorgione to host night in Italy
It seems restaurateurs are in the business of bringing vacation to Columbia for those who are missing out this summer.
Il Giorgione, the neighborhood Italian spot on Devine Street fondly known as Gio's, will host 'A Night in Capri,' a ticketed dinner party on the evening of July 30.
With the rise of sit-down collaboration and wine dinners, owners Keven and Meagan McDonald, who took over ownership of the restaurant at the end of 2022 decided to focus on making the event less formal, by utilizing food stations with different cuisine from the Italian island of Capri.
"There's so many parts of Italy that give you just that instant image in your mind...even before we officially took over Gio's, I thought a lot about how some of those regions could be celebrated here," Meagan said.
The Mark Rapp Jazz Group, led by well-known local jazz musician Mark Rapp, will perform at the event and the plan, pending any inclement weather, is to use the restaurant's patio space for eating, drinking and live music.
Each section of food offerings will be from different towns in Capri, said Keven, the restaurant's executive chef.
"It's going to be really diverse on the food, but I think that's the fun part about Italy is that from one town to the next, it's so much different," Keven said.
While the island's cuisine primarily focuses on seafood — which'll be available at the event in the form of things like scallops, mussels and baked oysters — Keven said he hopes to include menu offerings like savory pastries and a marinated flank steak skewer. The wine offerings come from smaller vineyards in Campagna, Italy, according to Meagan.
"These events are my time to have fun and change it up and try new things," Keven said. "These are a chance for the kitchen (staff) to take a breath and have fun and try new things and just enough the night along with the guests."
The restaurant typically hosts more formal wine dinners twice a year, but Meagan and Keven hope to introduce more casual events like this one, with a Spaghetti Western themed event planned for the end of August.
Gio's joins a handful of restaurants in Columbia that've explored unfamiliar cuisine through pop-up events and collaboration dinners — in mid-July Bar Gran Sasso, a Venetian-style wine bar in Five Points, became Bar Granada for two nights only and focused on Spanish cuisine and drinks. The War Mouth and Transmission Arcade Bar collaborated in a tribute dinner to Yesterday's Restaurant and Tavern on July 16 and 17.
The dinner party, complete with live music, will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. on July 30. Tickets are $50. If tickets do sell out, keep an eye on the restaurant's social media, as more tickets could become available depending on the weather.
Other Food News You Might've Missed:
What's brewing: For its second year, the Vista will play host to a craft beer festival. The event, which'll take place in late September, will feature around 70 breweries and beer producers from across South Carolina.
Dreaming of Oktoberfest: Steel Hands Brewing, the Cayce-based brewery and taproom, has announced plans for Oktoberfest, the brewery posted on Instagram. Steel Hands will host a festival featuring German-style beer, live music and food specials on Sept. 15.
Bierkeller update: What has long been a nomadic brewing operation will soon have a permanent home. Bierkeller, the German-style brewery, has had to push back its original late July soft opening date, but fear not — the taproom and beer garden has plans to open in the coming days or weeks, according to a newsletter update from the brewery.