Table Crumbs: Il Giorgione hires Columbia bartender as general manager

Il Giorgione hires Columbia bartender as general manager

Keven and Meagan McDonald, the husband-and-wife duo behind Il Giorgione since taking over the restaurant late last year, weren’t going to hire just anyone to help grow their shared vision for the popular Devine Street Italian restaurant.

“It’s family-ran, family-owned, it’s very much supported by the neighborhood, if we just threw anybody up there, it wasn’t going to fit,” Keven told Free Times.

After some contemplation, they found a fit in Joshua Sloan, a longtime bartender and restaurant host, as Il Giorgione’s new general manager. Sloan will use his years of experience to run the front of the house, which will give Keven more time to work in the kitchen.

The hire is a step — a much-needed addition — that will allow the owners to continue to pursue their goal for the longtime Columbia Italian spot, Keven said.

“George and Monica (the previous owners) very much kept it (like) when you walked in, you very much felt like you were walking into their living room or their dining room,” Keven said. “We love that feel, but we want it to be an elevated version of that.”

It’s not changing much, but the owners want to put their stamp on the restaurant. But it can be difficult to expand a restaurant’s service and hours while also being the parents of young children. The two needed support, and with Sloan’s background and personal relationship with the restaurant the owners can start to do so.

“We needed someone who can be that familiar presence to help hold down the fort at the front of the house,” Meagan said.

Sloan worked at the restaurant as a server when it opened in 2012 and was even a groomsman at the McDonald’s wedding. He has worked at Bourbon, Black Rooster and as a bartender at a James Beard semifinalist Supperland in Charlotte. Most recently, he worked as the beverage director for Motor Supply Company Bistro.

Being back, Sloan said, is like the difference between getting the keys to a Lamborghini as an 18-year-old and getting the keys as Jay Leno, a seasoned car lover.

And since he started in early April, customers have regularly recognized him and shared their appreciation for his return. And for Keven and Monica, the homecoming makes the restaurant feel more like the one they know and love.

The restaurant will have the same bartender, but Sloan will take on being a familiar face and host for the customers who go there for the family feel.

“To give them kind of what they deserve, what our guests deserve, which is the same consistent atmosphere, the same consistent attitude, the same consistent food and beverage,” Sloan said. “And that is my forefront. That’s the forefront of what I’m wanting to do and to continue.”

Other Food News you Might’ve Missed:

Flying ice cream: Flying Biscuit Café in Five Points is serving ice cream from Sweet Pea’s Ice Cream and Café Food Truck on April 23 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. to show the café’s appreciation for customers. Each attendee will get one free scoop of ice cream.

Game time decisions: Sound Bites Eatery is hosting an open-mic night on April 20th at 6 p.m. Any skill level and all ages are welcome. There will also be a game night on April 27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Alongside its menu, the Eatery's event will have one-on-one games, bingo and open matches with the available games. And, most importantly, there will be prizes.

Birds from the terra: The South Carolina Wildlife Federation and Terra are hosting a multi-course, pairings menu on April 20 at 6 p.m. The conservation dinner, named the “Forks, Knives & Spoonbills” dinner, will feature dishes inspired by birds that are at risk of becoming extinct. Educational information about the endangered birds will be shared during the meal. Tickets cost $120 per person. Tickets can be found at scwf.org, alongside the menu for the event.

New brunch option at Smoked: Smoked on Main St. added a new brunch menu last week. Some of the additional dishes include cinnamon rolls, chicken and waffles with espresso rum syrup, avocado tartine and shrimp and grits.

More ramen: Inside the former location of The Juicy Crab on Forest Drive, a new ramen restaurant, Shokudo Ramen & Bar, will soon open, according to reporting from Post and Courier Business Reporter Mike Fitts.

Springtime at Za’s: Za’s on Devine has started serving new April menu specials and cocktails. There’s a transfusion vodka drink with ginger ale, grape and lime juice and Deep Eddy’s sweet tea mix. There’s a new pizza, and a handful of new dishes, like a chili dog and egg dish.

Knowledge Perk opens: The newest coffee chain has officially opened in Columbia, after Knowledge Perk opened inside a historic building right near USC's campus, according to reporting from Post and Courier Columbia Reporter Mike Fitts. The coffee shop hosted a grand opening April 17.

Hot spot for KPot: A second Midlands location of a popular Asian fusion restaurant known as KPot will open in the Village at Sandhill, located in Northeast Richland, according to reporting from Columbia Business Reporter Mike Fitts.