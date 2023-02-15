Table Crumbs: How the former Claussen's Bakery has become a pop-up venue

Former Claussen's Bakery serves as space for experimental restaurant pop-ups

A historic Columbia building that once housed an iconic bread factory in Five Points has a new purpose — eclectic, short-term restaurant events and fancy ticketed dinners.

From December's South Asian one-weekend-only dinner The Dal House to an upcoming five-course meal and preceding pasta-making class, the vacant space that once held Claussen's Bakery has become a venue for diners looking to experiment, and for chefs looking to gauge the interest of people around town.

"It's a good teaser, it's a good way to get the word out about something different... it's a good indicator that (concepts like that) work," said Pierce Bowers, the pasta maestro behind Dorsia Pasta Company.

He'll be joined by Charleston chef Blair Machado for two nights, Feb. 21 and 22, in the space. The pair will host a ticketed $75 pasta class, with guest bartender Greg Williamson. The second night, Feb. 22, Bowers and Machado will craft a five-course Italian-inspired meal.

The ritzy Wednesday night dinner, which'll have two meals one at 5 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. and includes wine pairings, includes courses like a Fazzoletti pasta with an eggplant caponata sauce, topped with parmesan reggiano cheese. Eggplant caponata is a Sicilian dish that traditionally consists of ingredients like eggplant, veggies, tomato sauce, olive and capers. For dessert, the pair will serve a spaghettini, essentially fried spaghetti, topped with lavender whipped cream, honey and pistachio.

"Our last course is kind of an ode to both of our childhoods, you know, who doesn't love funnel cake?" Machado said. "It's basically fried spaghetti... we're gonna fry (the pasta) in a little bit of lard and we're going to serve it fair-style."

The event is a part of a growing trend of one-off ticketed dinners at some of the area's highly esteemed restaurants. Restaurants from the Main Street area, like rooftop bar and restaurant Hendrix and upscale French spot Hampton Street Vineyard, to Elgin, like Peruvian small plates restaurant Ratio, have hopped on the trend of ticketed, multi-course dinners. The Claussen's space, which has sat empty since Cellar on Greene closed in 2019, has served for wayfaring chefs like Bowers and The Dal House's Chef Taimoor Shahid.

The pair, along with Tuesday night's bartender Williamson, bring impressive resumes to the event. Machado, the nomadic chef out of Charleston, has worked as the executive chef of Poogan's Porch in Charleston and as a butcher for FIG. Bowers and Williamson, who are both based in Columbia, have worked in restaurants and bars around town like Black Rooster and Lula Drake Wine Parlour. Williamson currently works as the general manager and head bar guy of Smoked.

"I think the level of food ... the level of bartending skill that we have, I think the whole platform of what we're bringing together is the perfect equation of something that's going to be truly special," Machado said.

The pasta-making demonstration will be 6 p.m., Feb. 21. Tickets, which can be purchased here, are $75 per person and include a beverage. The five-course meal will have $125 tickets available for either 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Soda City Cosa Nostra — Pasta Extravaganza with Chefs Pierce Bowers and Blair Machado

Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. $75-$125. Proof at Claussen's. 2001 Greene St. facebook.com/dorsiapastaco.

Other Food News You Might've Missed

Duck, duck, goose: In a temporary move, Drake's Duck-in will officially relocate from Main Street to 1840 Hampton St. The longtime chicken joint is set to undergo renovations this year and will temporarily move to the Hampton Street location when renovations begin.

Add some flavor: A Maine-based BBQ rub company will soon put their products in stores around Columbia, owner John Fuhrman confirmed. Bub 'n Muthas, which sells a handful of BBQ rubs, will have a grand opening on Feb. 16.

Asian fusion in Forest Acres: A new Southeast Asian restaurant chain will open in Forest Acres, according to reporting from Post and Courier Columbia's Mike Fitts. The Charleston-based restaurant, CO, will sit in the Trenholm Plaza shopping center by the end of the year.