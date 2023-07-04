Table Crumbs: Hampton Street Vineyard chef leaves after 2 months at kitchen's helm

Hampton Street Vineyard chef leaves after less than two months at kitchen's helm

When Jason Bruner, the former executive chef of 1801 Grille, joined the staff at Hampton Street Vineyard in April 2023, he was the third chef to the lead the kitchen in the three years since the downtown French restaurant came under new ownership in 2020.

But a little more than two months after the restaurant announced his hiring on April 4, Bruner has left Hampton Street.

The Louisiana native, who led the kitchen at the now-closed 1801 Grille for years, told Free Times that he intends to start his own business in the near future and the restaurant "wasn't the right fit for him," although his original intention was to stay with Hampton Street.

“I planned on making my name at Hampton Street, kind of," Bruner said. "It’s just been open for so long and they have a decent reputation, and it was just unforeseen circumstances that led me to move on... it was a tough decision."

The departure comes less than a year after former executive chef Cody Ross left the French restaurant for Smoked, an upscale oyster bar and restaurant owned by well-known proprietors and sibling duo Sara and Greg Middleton.

When he left in the fall of last year, Ross told Free Times that he joined the Smoked staff because he was impressed with the amount of money and effort that was being put in to craft creative, unique dishes.

As Bruner departs the French restaurant just off of Main Street, the kitchen will be manned by an interim head chef who has been with the restaurant for nearly a year, according to owner and head sommelier Jonathan Lopez.

"I think (Bruner's stint) is setting us up to be better long term," Lopez said. "Even though it didn't work out for Jason and us, I think overall it benefited the restaurant."

The restaurant, known for its collection of 350 different wines, primarily focuses on French cuisine. Earlier this month, it received Wine Spectator's Award of Excellence for the third year in a row. Before Lopez took over ownership in 2020, the restaurant had won the award multiple times since opening in 1995, but Lopez has a different approach than previous owners.

"We really wanted to focus on smaller, boutique, organic, biodynamic wines, so thematically we're different than what they did before," Lopez said, adding that the trend in bigger cities is to focus on more unique wine producers.

Former restaurant partner Hernan Martinez was named Outstanding Sommelier in the 2022 South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association's Star of the Industry Awards.

Alongside Hampton Street Vineyard, two other Columbia restaurants were recognized by this year's Wine Spectator Restaurant awards: Halls Chophouse, a Charleston-based fine dining chain with a Columbia location just across from the Statehouse, and Di Vino Rosso, an Italian staple in the Vista.

"That's what's really exciting about working in Columbia right now, is that we can be that place that people are traveling to for food experiences," Lopez said.

Other Food News You Might've Missed:

Alodia's in Lexington is closed: The neighborhood Italian restaurant on Lexington's Main Street has closed temporarily after multiple staff members walked out over nearly two weeks without pay. Owners couldn't be reached for comment but responded to an employee in a now-viral Facebook post. Read the full story here.

Yesterday's tribute meal at The War Mouth: A few weeks ago, we shared some information on the upcoming collaboration dinner between The War Mouth and Transmission, a tribute meal to Yesterday's. The menu has now formally been announced and reservations have opened. For more information on the six-course meal, complete with cocktails and beer, email yesterdaystributediner@gmail.com or visit @thewarmouth on Instagram.

Railroad BBQ listed in Yelp Top 100: If you're looking for the fifth-best restaurant in the Carolinas, look no further than Railroad BBQ just off of Harden Street, according to Yelp. The part-barbecue-restaurant, part-Columbia-history-museum started by the late activist Kevin Gray was listed at number 5 on Yelp's Top 100 restaurants in the Carolinas for 2023. Find the full list here.

Gone fishin': A number of restaurants in Columbia close temporarily to give their staffs a summer break. Terra, for example, will be closed until July 13. Lil House of Pizza is closed until July 8. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, check a restaurant's Facebook or Instagram before heading out to eat.

Vino Garage halts Food Truck Tuesday: North Main's boutique wine shop has hosted Food Truck Tuesday events — in which a local food truck sets up to go alongside the beers and wines that the Garage has on tap — for just over a year but has ultimately decided to halt the event, according to the wine shop's weekly newsletter.