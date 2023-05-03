Table Crumbs: Group Therapy hosts taco making competition

Group Therapy hosts taco making competition
Lauren Greenlee, Group Therapy’s general manager, has a joke about the bar — Group Therapy has no secrets.
The bar connects various generations of Columbia students and residents, each with their own connection to the establishment. Its authenticity is a part of the experience.
And that feeling of connection is something Greenlee wants to expand through Taco Therapy, a new annual event hosted by the bar. It’s a taco cook-off, much like the bar’s chili cook-off event in November, but it’s an April, spring event. The event supports MIRCI, a local charity helping people find stability after emotional or physical crises, through the $2 tacos.
“Group Therapy doesn’t have any secrets because when you walk in the door, everyone’s ready to talk,” Greenlee said. “Everybody’s ready to share stories and say what’s going on in their lives. And I just want that to be something that everybody gets to experience and that they feel like Group Therapy is a home whether it was a home when they were in college in the 80s or if they just moved to Columbia.”
Growing this connection to the bar and Five Points is a goal of the taco event, which brought eight local businesses, a handful of individual entries and 10 promotional tents out April 29 to compete for a variety of prizes, like the three grand prizes, best traditional taco, best non-traditional taco and the most fun tent.
Much like the similar annual chili cook-off event, there is a competitive nature to the entries, which included Cantina 76, Blue Pizza, the Graduate Hotel, Bird Dog, Pinch and Saloon.
The cook-off met on a warm, overcast afternoon in Five Points with a steady stream of people exiting Group Therapy and wandering outdoors to the taco tents out of hunger or curiosity about the live music.
The Cantina 76 tent seemed to be the busiest during the experience, serving a classic beef taco and a sweet brisket gouda taco, which was a flavorful mix of sweet, savory and meaty.
Aside from the traditional taco favorites like the birria taco at Bird Dog, Blue Pizza competed in the non-traditional taco category with taco pizza, a little dough square of cheesy beef and vegetables. It was subtle, flavorful and surprisingly familiar for a non-traditional fusion. The Graduate Hotel served a concoction of sweet, fluorescent cherry dessert taco, ideal for Instagram shots.
But the event is about more than just tacos. It served to be the kick-off for what Greenlee plans to grow.
“I don’t want to wait until the fall again to be able to support MIRCI or bring the community together, so I came up with Taco Therapy,” Greenlee said.
Greenlee said it was easy to recruit venues to the event because of its similarity to the chili cook-off. But the attraction is the timing. It’s a free event just before graduation and the summer.
Others are just excited to have a taco event, Greenlee said. And she doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.
“It’s just a cool community, difference of cultures, and bringing everyone together event, which I’m excited for. It’s going to be a little weird and wacky, but I think that’s a good way that we represent ourselves,” Greenlee said.
Other food news you might’ve missed:
Push it to the limit: City Limits BBQ is set to open its first physical location in West Columbia, owner Robbie Robinson announced over social media April 25. There’s no set open date, according to Robinson. The popular food truck, known for its smoking styles drawing on Texas and Carolina influence, will grow into the location slowly in the coming months, and it hopes to serve new options at the restaurant, such as to-go smoked meats, sausages and vegetables.
Donut worry about it: The Donut Guy announced on social media April 27 it is set to open a second location in the Sandhills Village before the end of 2023, according to Post and Courier business reporter Mike Fitts. The donut shop opened in late 2021 after starting as a food truck in Columbia.
Chubby’s ignites pizza: Chubby’s Burger and Brewhouse food truck and restaurant announced on social media Monday a new pizza delivery concept. The post has limited details, but the oven-brick pizza concept is named Ignited Pie. The restaurant will deliver personal, authentic Neopolitan pizzas made from fresh dough, mozzarella and tomato sauce baked at 850 degrees to homes. The post mentions an “inaugural” event for the delivery service sometime in May on the Chubby’s patio.
Biscuits and business decisions: While Flying Biscuit is known for its grits and biscuits, it’s making a market out of summertime heat. It announced on social media Saturday that Flying Biscuit ice bags are now available to buy online and in-store.
Six years of Indah: Indah Coffee celebrated its 6th anniversary in Columbia on Saturday with a performance from Charleston band, Homemade Haircuts. The party continues this week with birthday cake lattes until Sunday.