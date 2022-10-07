Table Crumbs: Granby Grill introduces BYOB option, Columbia Craft opens rooftop bar

Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief.

Hors D'oeuvres

Downtown's Smoked restaurants unveils fall menu: Just in time for the cooler weather, Smoked, a combination oyster bar, restaurant and microbrewery on Main Street, has released its fall menu. New items include selections like a Cherry-Bourbon Smoked Duck — featuring duck from a local Leesville farm, smoked in a cherry-bourbon glaze and served alongside seasonal vegetables — and a Smoked Pumpkin Seed Salad on the lighter end.

Sully's Steamers comes to Midlands: If you've lived in South Carolina long enough, there's a chance you've heard of the popular Greenville spot, Sully's Steamers. The sandwich shop announced on social media that they'd be opening both a Columbia location on Devine Street and a Lexington location. The new business on Devine will have a bakery, Ally & Eloise, attached to the same building.

Cookies galore: For a while, Insomnia Cookies, a cookie chain popular with local college students because of its Five Points location, ran the cookie scene here in Columbia. As of late, they've faced a bit more competition coming to the area soon — as the Crumbl Cookies chain has started opening. The first was in Lexington in 2020, and now two new Crumbl Cookies locations are set to open in the coming months. The cookie chain will add a location to the shopping center that houses Target on Harbison Boulevard, according to city building permits and reporting from Post and Courier Columbia's Mike Fitts. Forest Acres is set to get a Crumbl Cookies as well.

Wine dinner at Market on Main: This restaurant on Main Street has branched out recently to offer many news things — including wine dinners and ticketed tailgating at the University of South Carolina Gamecock football games. On Oct. 12, the restaurant will host a Spanish Wine Dinner — featuring a four-course meal prepared by guest Chef Jason Bruner, who leads the kitchen at 1801 Grille near Colonial Life Arena. Wines will be paired with the courses and tickets are $100 for the 6 p.m. event.

Duke's Pad Thai owners to open new spot next door: If you've noticed the construction and renovation happening next to Duke's Pad Thai in Cayce, you're not alone. Owners of the popular Thai spot just across the river will soon open Little Bee Bun Mee Company, a restaurant that will serve traditional Bahn Mi sandwiches in conjunction with Duke's. While owners aren't quite ready to share details, the spot will be one to look out for in the coming months, according to an email sent by marketing company City Social Co.

Drake's Duck-in to open temporary location: The decades-old chicken spot on Columbia's Main Street plans to temporarily move locations in preparation for forthcoming construction at the 1544 Main St. spot, according to an email sent by marketing company City Social Co. The email did not detail when the restaurant would temporarily relocation or where it would move.

Main Course

Granby Grill now offers bring-your-own-beverage option

Just three days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down restaurants across the nation, Kipp Shives opened up Granby Grill right next to the Olympia Mills apartment complex.

What he couldn't have imagined was that his original vision for the spot would be completely altered by the shutdown. What he had hoped would be a diner that would draw college kids has morphed into a mostly take-out spot with a strong lunch crowd.

Another thing he wouldn't have expected two years ago? Introducing a bring-your-own-beverage option at his restaurant.

"We were up for renewal (of our alcohol license) and ... you start to think 'I'm doing all this work and it's less than 10 percent of my sales,'" Shives said.

With more than half of this month's sales coming from to-go options and less than 10 percent coming from beer and wine sales, Shives decided the cost and headache of offering alcoholic drinks wasn't worth it so he decided to get rid of it entirely.

He got the idea, in part, when he read an old Post and Courier article about how BYOB options could help Charleston restaurants expand to offer new things. He said he liked the idea and even ran it past fellow restaurateur, Kristian Niemi, who runs multiple restaurants in the area and liked the idea for Shives' spot.

There's a convenience store across the street that sells beer and wine and Shives said some people have enjoyed the option to bring drinks the restaurant didn't offer — one guy brought in a porter that wasn't on Granby Grill's tap list.

"The people that were buying beer from us, they love it because they can come in with whatever they want and our only rule is they have to eat," Shives said.

The bring your own beverage option isn't new, but it's relatively rare around Columbia. Most restaurants have at least beer and wine options and some have full liquor bars. Other spots like Lil Duck Treehouse Café in West Columbia allow guests to bring their own beer or wine.

And spots like Lil Duck and Granby Grill are allowed to offer the BYOB option because there aren't laws against it in the state of South Carolina.

Shives said another reason for the decision, outside of cost and the headache of dealing with it, was that he wanted to focus more on amping up his culinary offerings — the spot currently offers a selection of burgers, breakfast food and sandwiches.

And he's hopeful his spot will last in the area. Two other restaurants — White Duck Taco, a trendy taco chain based in Asheville, and Bubba's Biscuits, which now operates in Lexington — operated out of Unit C at 612 Whaley St. before Granby Grill.

He's made adjustments throughout the last two and a half years at the spot, in hopes that he can keep a restaurant open in the spot for a while. When a customer wanted cheese sticks added to the menu, he added them. And when he saw that beer and wine weren't selling, he took them off.

"When I first started this place, I thought I knew what I was going to do. We, ourselves, we didn't really know what we were going to end up being... so we kind of adapted," Shives said.

Dessert

Columbia Craft Brewing unveils long awaited rooftop bar

For more than a year, Columbia Craft Brewing Company has been working towards opening its rooftop bar above the already-existing taproom. Now, that goal has become reality.

"It's been a long process," said Shaun Piggott, the spot's master brewer. "It's been a year in the making. We've had plans for it for a while, since even before the pandemic, but then things got put on hold, but once things started up again it just took longer because of supply chain stuff, but it's open now and we're pretty excited about it."

The new rooftop offers 16 beer taps and space for roughly 50 people. The brewery will officially open it during a beer release party — a special beer crafted to raise funds for Palmetto Assisted Animal Life Services, a nonprofit that helps train dogs to work with people with disabilities — on Oct. 7.

A soft opening of the rooftop bar in late September was met with success, Piggott said. The brewery used the space for its Oktoberfest event on Sept. 24. Piggott said it was full throughout the event without the brewery even advertising it.

"It's really cool up there, really open and really nice views ... I like it a lot and when I was here for Oktoberfest that's where I hung out the whole time," Piggott said.

Newer beers will first be available on the rooftop before making their way to the downstairs taps, Piggott said. Beers like Marionberry Sour, Macroeconomics Lager and the Oktoberfest offerings are on tap at the rooftop bar.

The brewery has not yet set hours for the rooftop bar, but the downstairs taproom is open Monday through Thursday 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon until 10 p.m.

The popular Columbia brewery has been just outside of the city's Vista since late 2017 and distributes cans of its beer across the state. It's located at 520 Greene St.