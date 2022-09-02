Table Crumbs: Former Primal Gourmet building owner plans for sale, brunch spot temporarily closes

Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief.
Hors D'oeuvres
New restaurant coming to college neighborhood: For decades, Saluda's restaurant has sat as one of the few fine dining spots in Five Points, the nightlife and entertainment district popular with college students. Longtime owner Steve Cook told Free Times this week that he's set his sights on opening a new restaurant in the district. While there's no set location or timeline, it'll be something to keep on your radar.
Downtown brunch on a break: The Toasty Hot Spot, a brunch restaurant just off of Columbia's Main Street, which opened up just last year will temporarily close for three weeks, owners announced on social media this week. In the comments, owners explained that the closure was to revamp things in the restaurant. Owners told Free Times over text that the closure was related to maintenance and declined further comment.
Creature Comfort coming to the Carolinas: A well-known Georgia brewery, Creature Comfort Brewing Company, will now be available in Columbia, by way of WECO Bottle and Biergarten in West Columbia. The brewery, which started in Athens in 2014, will begin selling beer out of WECO on Sept. 15, with a celebration launch from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cheers!
New brunch spot will double as dessert bar: Breakfast at Ruiz, the recently-opened brunch spot in the former Palate space on State Street, will soon launch a dessert bar offering, the restaurant teased on its Facebook. The post didn't say when the dessert bar would be open but that it was coming soon.
Main Course
Formal Primal Gourmet building being sold, leaving businesses there in limbo
Danny and Tracey Katsikis, along with a handful of other employees, had just finished a hearty day of preparing around 2,500 pre-packaged meals at Primal Gourmet and Kitchen in the last week of March when they received the news — the spot they'd been working at for nearly six years would be closing by the end of the week.
"It was like having the rug pulled out from under you. We pretty much came to a halt," Tracey said. The couple, who are originally from New Jersey, started their bread company, Our Daily Bread SC, in the fall of last year while working as employees at Primal Gourmet.
And by the beginning of April, Primal was officially closed.
The abrupt closure came after a shaky couple of months for the meal prep service business, which had operated in Columbia since 2016 and opened a West Columbia location in 2019. Around the beginning of the year, the spot had temporarily closed its doors only to rebrand and reopen a few weeks later.
Less than a month after, owner Greg Martin officially closed the operation, but three businesses — Brickhouse Cafe, Dorsia Pasta Company and Our Daily Bread SC — continued to operate out of the location.
Now, the building is under contract with a new owner expected to take over soon. Neither Martin nor Justin Schlachterman, an agent with Breakwater real estate who is assisting with the sale, would say who the new owner is or when they're expected to finalize the deal.
"We're on a roller coaster that I would love to get off of it, or at least get on another roller coaster. You know, it's really up and down and very scary," Tracey said.
The sale leaves the three businesses that operate out of the space wondering whether or not the new owners will boot them from the building or raise the rent. Martin said the new owners did not plan to kick the businesses out of the space.
"(The businesses) knew that I was looking out for them. I mean they were rightfully nervous, but they also, they were never like looking at somewhere else," Martin said. "I told them what my goals were so they trusted me that I wasn't trying to pull the rug out from under them."
All of the businesses that operate out of the spot are relatively new.
Our Daily Bread SC officially became the Katsikis's main business in February. Brickhouse Cafe, which has been run as an online coffee seller for two years, joined the spot in March during the kitchen's rebranding phase and had only been in the building for about a month when Martin closed Primal. Dorsia Pasta Company, which has been in operation for around a year, has been making use of the space since March of this year, but has made use of the Moltó Vino space in the past.
Originally, Martin told the three businesses that he didn't intend to sell the building even though he was shutting down the business.
By June, that had changed.
"I have a new venture that I'm working on and it just didn't make sense for me," Martin said.
For owners of Brickhouse Cafe, Akera Sellers and his wife, Alexis, the move could leave them without a longterm permanent location.
Their coffee business has been in operation for more than two years and gets most of its profits from wholesale and distribution coffee sales and events like Meeting Street Artisan Market.
But, the ultimate goal was to own a coffee shop and the Primal Gourmet space allowed them to do that. Now, they're unsure of where they'll go if booted from the building. While they wait for official word from either Martin or the new owners, Sellers said they're keeping an eye out for another location in West Columbia.
Until then, Brickhouse Cafe will continue to operate as usual, Akera said.
"Regardless of what tomorrow brings, I wake up every morning and show up, whether it's my last day or not," Akera said. "I'm gonna keep putting this apron on until the time comes."
For Pierce Bowers, who owns Dorsia Pasta Company, the change in ownership was unexpected but not surprising.
"I didn't think (Primal would close) initially, but you never know. This is just business. Like I said, nothing surprises me. I'm not hurt by anything or upset. It's just the way business is," Bowers said.
Bowers said he had always planned on using the space temporarily, but he does use the space for about three pasta classes a week on top of using the space to prep pasta to sell. He's also responsible for creating the pasta for Lula Drake Wine Parlour's Wednesday night pasta night specials.
If he can't use the space, he plans to utilize additional space at Moltó Vino that he's used in the past.
Dessert
New food truck offers creative twists on baked potatoes
Have you ever wondered what it'd be like if you put seafood on a baked potato? Well, a new local food truck might just have the answer for you.
Just Jonesin' is a new food truck in Columbia that offers specialty baked potatoes with about any topping you could imagine — from shrimp Alfredo to chicken and broccoli.
Carena Jones, a social worker turned entrepreneur, started the food truck in April of this year after finding success creating iterations of the baked potato for her family.
"I don’t really know exactly what made me do stuffed baked potatoes. You know, I like seafood and so I did a seafood potato with shrimp and crab meat and cheese sauce and everything and I shared it with my family and from there I started making all kinds of baked potatoes," Jones said.
The Illinois native moved from her home to Orangeburg to attend Claflin University and then later to Columbia for her master's in social work from the University of South Carolina.
And after years of working as a social worker in the city, she's decided to try her hand at something new. While she works out of the kitchen at Philly Pretzel Factory next to the Publix on Rosewood Drive, she's set her sights on a new location for a commercial kitchen on North Main Street — just a few miles from neighborhoods and schools she worked in as a social worker.
"My desire is to have something else in that community to offer people food, so if food trucks are there it’s giving another option for people living in that area," Jones said. "I’ve served in that community for several years and so that place holds a special place in my heart."
The commercial kitchen, which if approved by the city's zoning board, will sit at 5618 North Main St., just up the street from the Piggly Wiggly grocery store in the area. Jones plans to rent out the space to one other business in the area for their use.