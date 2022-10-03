Table Crumbs: First impressions of Poogan's, Lutheran church brings back Oktoberfest

Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief.

Hors D'oeuvres

Cottontown Southern spot slings updated fare: In recent weeks, The War Mouth, a laidback Southern restaurant in the Cottontown neighborhood, named a new executive chef. Chef Harold Pendleton, who had worked in the restaurant as a line cook since 2016, now runs the kitchen and the restaurant announced on social media Sept. 27 that he'd be making updates to the menu — like this latest twist on a meat and cheese board.

Main Street's Lula Drake begins hosting flight nights: Add to your calendar another reason to go to Lula Drake Wine Parlour each week. The wine bar on Main Street launched Tuesday flight nights Sept. 27, with the first event featuring four different rosés for tasting. It adds to the weeknight activities at the wine bar — with Wednesdays being pasta night, a time where guest Chef Pierce Bowers of Dorsia Pasta Company crafts a specialty pasta dish for purchase every Wednesday.

The Grand on Main to reopen following fire: The combination bowling alley, bar and restaurant on Columbia's Main Street will reopen Oct. 13 after being closed for a few weeks following a fire that broke out at the restaurant. The ritzy spot is one of the many Main Street properties owned by the Middletons, a prominent Columbia family who own multiple restaurants around town.

Midlands Restaurant Week kicks off: If you're missing your fix from the Columbia Restaurant Week that takes place in January most years, then here's a chance you won't want to miss out on. Restaurants around the Midlands will join in on Midlands Restaurant Week from Oct. 6 to Oct. 16. It's an 11-day celebration that features over 25 local restaurants. A full list of participants in the week can be found at restaurantweekcolumbia.com.

Main Course

New Forest Acres restaurant Poogan's Southern Kitchen offers classic Southern comfort food that doesn't adventure too far

In a city of people who mostly grew up eating grandma's biscuits and mac n' cheese, it's a daunting task to provide Southern-style comfort food — people already know what they enjoy about the cuisine and doing southern food well isn't always straightforward.

Plenty have made attempts (and been relatively successful) — there's the Lizards Thicket chains around the area, there's the popular elevated Southern food spot The War Mouth and there are certainly enough buffet-style barbecue joints to go around.

In mid-August, Poogan's Southern Kitchen, an upscale take on the Southern traditions that Columbians know and love, opened in the Forest Acres community. Free Times visited the restaurant to give our first impressions.

At a recent visit to the restaurant, I tried the Chicken Fried Steak entrée. Before ordering even a drink, a basket of biscuits and side of butter are brought to the table — the biscuit was delectably sweet, but a little dry and dense for my liking.

The country fried steak was crispy and well-seasoned and was the most enjoyable part of my meal. It was topped with a white gravy and a sprinkling of chives and sits on top of a hearty portion of incredibly cheesy mashed potatoes that offer a neutral, creamy texture and taste. It balanced the savory main well.

The fried outer layer that coated the chewy beefsteak was not overly salty or overwhelmingly seasoned, but was rich in flavor and filling in a way that all good Southern comfort food should be. I was reminded of dining on similar dishes at my grandparents' house in Chester, S.C.

On the side of the entrée were snap green beans, which were cooked well but a tad under-seasoned. They were topped with a pinch of minced garlic, which added to the flavor and I would've enjoyed a bit more of that flavoring.

The menu offerings and overall taste of the items I tried were classic selections of comfort food and they were done well, but don't stray much from the norm — sticking to what they're comfortable with did result in a delicious meal.

The portion sizes were gracious — enough to be full and still take home a box of leftovers — which felt fair given that most main course items were upwards of $20 (some items fell under this price, like the pot pie and the diner cheeseburger). The prices for the Forest Acres location were less than those of Charleston's Poogan's Porch, a similar Southern food restaurant, where menu items averaged around $29. At the Forest Acres location, that average is around $22.

The restaurant's ambiance is unique, and much different than its Charleston iteration which has a fine-dining, Old Charleston style similar to what you might see at Columbia's Saluda's restaurant. It has a contemporary diner feel with tall ceilings and Hollywood-esque booths that don't quite match the down-home Southern feel that it seems the menu attempts to emulate.

The restaurant has been met with mixed reviews — from members of the Columbia Eats Facebook group (a group of more than 43,000 locals who post semi-reviews and share their experiences at restaurants around town), there have been mostly positive reviews, with a handful of comments about the food being under-seasoned or overhyped. Meanwhile, on Google Reviews, the restaurant received mostly positive reviews and sports a 4/5 star rating.

The restaurant is located in the Cardinal Crossing space in Forest Acres at 4605 Forest Drive and is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Dessert

Lutheran Church hosts Oktoberfest celebration after two years of foregoing the celebration

For over two years, the annual Oktoberfest celebration at Incarnation Lutheran Church on Devine Street has been on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, organizers are bringing the event back.

The three-day long celebration, which its website touts as "Columbia's original Oktoberfest," will take place this year Oct. 7-9 after a two-year hiatus over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The entire congregation gets involved in every aspect of this community outreach ministry. And we are thrilled to be back after our pandemic hiatus," festival co-director Mary Karl Kinard Boepple said in a press release.

Over the course of the three days, the church will offer a range of German-themed festivities like live music and dancing, as well as German beers and food.

The church has a handful of Oktoberfest beers on tap — from larger breweries like Schofferhofer's Grapefruit Hefeweizen, Bells' Octoberfest beer to smaller spots like Steel Hands' Feist beer and Savage Craft's pumpkin beer.

The church's event adds to the growing list of Oktoberfest happenings in and around Columbia that take place in late-September into early October, but it stands out for one reason — it's a church celebrating a beer-drinking celebration.

The founder of the Protestant denomination, Lutheranism, was Martin Luther — who is known for nailing his 95 theses (basically, the 95 things he saw wrong with the church) to the door of Castle Church in Wittenburg, Germany, according to the church's website. The celebration of Oktoberfest originated in Germany.

To kick off the event on Friday at 5 p.m. Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann will tap the first keg. The church will host the event at 3005 Devine St. on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.