Table Crumbs: Curiosity introduces Coffee Passport

North Main's hip coffee shop introduces Coffee Passport program
Curiosity Coffee Bar is curious in more than just name.
It’s a bar known for inclusivity and international exploration of coffee culture by two owners, Greg Slattery and Sandra Moscato. The two are on a journey to learn about coffee and where it’s coming from, and now the coffee shop wants to share the adventure in a way that will also help them renovate their coffee shop's building, which sits in an old garage space.
The shop started the Coffee Passport this month, a $150 offering that allows customers annual access to exploratory, international coffees and free drinks. The proceeds are going to build a roof over the coffee shop’s patio. The shop celebrated its sixth anniversary on April 22 with a cook-out event, with proceeds also going to the renovation.
“Like in the name Curiosity, Greg and I are definitely curious about every aspect of the journey we are on, so it's just sort of more an exploration of that and bringing our community along on that journey.” Moscato said.
The purchase entails free batch brew every day in 2023 and six signature drinks, alongside a physical Coffee Passport.
The passport is exactly that, a little passport with informational QR codes inside for each of the six countries available “to travel to” this year — Burundi, Ethiopia, Brazil, Indonesia, Rwanda and Panama. The passport buys 12 pour-over coffees, two coffees from each of the six countries listed.
“We want people to sort of travel around and us bring not only the farmers and the people this coffee is coming from closer to our community, but also give them something that sort of feels like they’re traveling,” Slattery said.
The first 50 people get a bag of unique Panamanian coffee, which the owners imported recently after a trip — one that entailed hours of flight and bus travel to a remote coffee facility in Panama.
Another coffee on the passport, the Rwandan option, comes from an influential moment at a coffee expo a few years ago, Slattery said. The two met a Rwandan coffee washer, who had survived tragedy and genocide in his country, and shared an emotional moment with others at the event while hearing his story. The man became an acquaintance and now Curiosity Coffee will import and serve his coffee as an offering in the passport.
Beyond education and curiosity, the passport is also simply a deal, Slattery said. The purchase boils down to an almost 58-cent coffee each day. People have joked to the owners, saying it’s also simply nice to not have to make it each morning, Slattery said.
“We try to do a lot of fun, funky, interesting stuff, and I think the passport is a good representation of some of the things we’ve done over the last six years,” Slattery said.
Other food news you might’ve missed:
Raw emotions: Good Life Cafe has officially moved into its new location on Taylor Street. The raw bar and juice menu is expanded in the new space, which is one block away. The cafe has shared its appreciation for support in making this happen on social media recently.
Construction grid-lock: Madrigal Café and Restaurant recently posted on its Instagram reminding Columbia that the space is still open. The portion of Devine Street has been narrowed to two lanes with a large portion of the street being taped off.
Frosting in Five Points: Sweet GG’s Bakery, a sweets shop that does custom cakes, opened April 21. Now that the ribbon has been cut, the baked goods shop is open for tasting and requests. More about the story of the shop and the custom cakes can be found at sweetggsbakery.com
Drake’s teaser: Drake’s Duck-in has opened its temporary location at Hampton Street, as its Main Street location undergoes major renovations. The chicken spot reopened in the temporary space on April 21. It's open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Summer menu at Drip: Drip Coffee’s summer menu is back, according to the coffee shop's social media, with options like house-made chipotle pimento cheese with garlic aioli on a house-made biscuit.
Can’t put a price on Knowledge: Knowledge Perk Coffee, a popular coffee café from Rock Hill, opened its doors on April 17. Customers can now taste the coffee and try out the atmosphere in the location’s historic residence.
It’s Greek to me: Ambrosia Taverna is now serving lunch and offering a “happy hour service” at the Main Street location. The 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. lunch serves comfort food like gyros, Pastitsio and souvlaki. The happy hour menu, which starts at 4 p.m., includes appetizers, cocktails, wine and beer specials.