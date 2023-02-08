Table Crumbs: Columbia bartenders attend cocktail conference, Coa now open on Mondays

Two Columbia bartenders attend prestigious cocktail conference

Two bartenders at separate fine-dining restaurants on Columbia's Main Street have been certified through a prestigious bartending course, Bar 5-Day.

The program, which takes place annually in New York, is a five-day program that local bartenders Jess Pomerantz, of upscale oyster bar Smoked, and Amy Windland, of Halls Chophouse, attended.

"I have just a brand new appreciation for the way that spirits present, smell and taste," Pomerantz said. "I really want to walk through some of those ways of tasting with my coworkers at Smoked. (It will) allow us to be a higher quality of cocktail executors."

The training, which is intense and includes nearly 20 hours of online seminars in preparation of the in-person training, is the bartending equivalent of becoming a certified sommelier, Pomerantz said. She and Windland were two of 65 bartenders from around the world who participated in the five-day training program.

"We had people from all over the world in this class, some people who are world-renowned in our field, so it was awesome to have that representation (from Columbia)," Pomerantz said.

The pair are two of many local bartenders, restaurant staff and chefs who are changing the culinary and drink scene in the city when it comes to national recognition. Three Columbia restaurant entities — City Grit Hospitality Group, Jessica Shillato of Spotted Salamander and Lula Drake Wine Parlour — were all named semifinalists in this year's James Beard Foundation Awards.

Pomerantz became the first bartender from South Carolina to win the 2022 National Speed Rack Competition in summer 2022.

"Columbia can be a thriving and passionate food and beverage community when you have people in it that want to continually build on their skills," Windland said. She's a part of a new group in town, Columbia Cocktail Collective, whose members are aiming to create educational opportunities for bartenders in the area.

Other food news you may have missed

Something to taco 'bout: Tacos Nayarit, a well-loved taco restaurant that started as a food truck and moved to a brick-and-mortar location, will open a second location in Cayce, the restaurant announced on social media. The restaurant also announced last year that an Irmo location is in the works.

Ice cream shop closes: The longtime Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop in the Forest Acres area has closed, according to reporting from Post and Courier Columbia business writer Mike Fitts. The ice cream place has business has been closed since December. It was one of three Baskin-Robbins locations left in the Midlands, according to the company's website.

Restaurant reopening: 1801 Grille, the upscale restaurant right near Colonial Life Arena that closed in late December of last year will reopen under new ownership, the restaurant announced on social media. Angell Bros 1801 Grille will open Feb. 8 according to the post.

Save some dough: In honor of the upcoming National Pizza Day, on Feb. 9, Village Idiot Pizza will have "throwback pricing." The well-loved pizza joint and bar will have $1 cheese and pepperoni slices all day long. You can stop by any of their three locations for the deal.

Sip on this: Indah Coffee, an airy, hip coffee shop in the Cottontown neighborhood, has released new seasonal drinks. While they're not quite spring drinks, they're perfect for this weird in-between time where one day is chilly and the next is mild. Their two specials include The Main Street — which is a shaken iced drink with a double shot of espresso, vanilla, honey, half & half and milk — and the (I Love You) HoneyBear, an oat milk latte fused with nitrogen, honey and vanilla syrup.

Case of the Mondays: It's no secret that Columbia is notoriously slow on Mondays. And hey, aren't we all? It's objectively the worst day of the week. But, it's arguably about to get a little better. Coa Agaveria y Cocina, a ritzy Mexican restaurant in the Vista, is now open Monday nights starting at 4 p.m.

You breader believe it: A new sandwich shop, Metro Subs, will open at 504 Gervais St., owners announced on Instagram. The restaurant will be in the former location of Java Juice Café. The owner of the upcoming sub shop also owns Silk Restaurant and Lounge in Columbia.

BBQ joint closes: Southern Belly BBQ, a local restaurant that opened a second location in Five Points in 2015, closed in December of last year, according to Columbiaclosings.com. The restaurant, which once operated a Rosewood location, sat at 819 Harden St.

The return of lunch: Il Giorgione, the longtime Italian restaurant on Devine Street, has brought back lunch. The neighborhood spot that has offered dinner only following the pandemic brought back the midday meal on Feb. 8. The restaurant is now open for lunch 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.

Helping out: If you want to knock out some philanthropy and also enjoy something sweet, look no further than Scoopy Doo. The neighbor to Drip Coffee will donate 5 percent of sales to Harvest Hope Food Bank for the month of February.