Table Crumbs: Chubby's Burgers to host cheesesteak pop-up

Chubby's Burgers to host cheesesteak pop-up

The impetus for an upcoming Philly Cheesesteak pop-up was a family trip to New York.

"Every time we go to New York... we always stop and get Phillys. This last time I was like, 'There's really isn't anywhere you can get this in Columbia,'" said Chris Sarant, who owns Chubby's Burgers & Brewhouse in Blythewood.

The restaurateur, who started his burger joint as a food truck in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, said he's been eyeing opening a new restaurant in recent months and decided that Philly Cheesesteaks were what he wanted to offer.

On the last Monday in August, Chubby's Burgers will open its doors to host a Philly Cheesesteak pop-up event. The restaurant, which is typically closed on Mondays, will offer cheesesteaks using only counter service and mostly to-go on Aug. 28.

There are key ingredients, which Sarant called "the trifecta," that make a Philly Cheesesteak what it is; Cheez Whiz, an Amorosos roll and shaved ribeye.

"There's nothing more Philadelphia than that," Sarant said. "Our menu is going to be a little bit different because we do have to accommodate people who don't appreciate the real stuff."

Aside from the traditional ingredients, the restaurant will offer two other cheeses, a chicken filling for those who don't want beef and an assortment of grilled veggies. Prices for a 12-inch sandwich will be around $15, according to Sarant.

Sarant said he hopes to use the pop-up as a chance to gauge whether or not Columbia "is ready for something like this."

He thinks that it is.

When he announced his plan for the pop-up on Facebook, it received over 3,500 likes and over 100 comments from people interested in trying the concept. Sarant said he's heard from others around Columbia that there is interest in the cuisine.

"That's kind of also what prompted it. People were asking if we do anything else on the menu. No, I do burgers," Sarant said, adding that he doesn't plan to add them to the Chubby's menu, but rather to keep them as a separate entity.

The restaurant joins a handful of others around town that've used pop-ups as an opportunity to try new concepts and experiment with cuisine not typically offered by their restaurants; in Elgin, Ratio regularly hosts wine dinners, expanding outside of their typical Peruvian tapas options, while The War Mouth on North Main Street collaborates with local bars and restaurants to host multi-course dinners.

Other Food News You Might've Missed:

Don't forget your passport: No, not the kind that you need to travel. The more important kind — a wine-tasting passport. Hampton Street Vineyard, the French restaurant just off Main Street, has introduced a wine passport, which will give buyers guaranteed seats at all wine tastings and 10 percent off all wine purchases at the restaurant and a dozen wine tastings, according to a newsletter from the restaurant. Passports are available for purchase at hamptonstreetvineyard.com.

Spaghetti western: If you're looking for a combination of Italian food and the cuisine and vibes of the American West, look no further than Il Giorgione's spaghetti western dinner. The multi-course meal will include whiskey pairings and is $120 per person. It begins on Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased by calling the restaurant or making a reservation on the website, ilgiorgione.com

Brunch and bowties: Okay, so we can't promise bowtie pasta will be on the menu, but pasta will be served for brunch. Sound like a concept that interests you? The War Mouth, a southern food restaurant in Cottontown, is partnering with local pasta connoisseur Pierce Bowers of Dorsia Pasta Company to host a past brunch on Sunday, Aug. 20. Tickets are $80 per person and include cocktail and wine pairings. They can be purchased by emailing dorsiapastabrunch@gmail.com.

Dog days are over: As summer comes to a close, teachers and students alike return to school. For the month of August, in recognizing that teachers occasionally need a treat after dealing with children all day, Smoked is offering 20-percent off of one entree for all teachers.

Ready, Freddy's: The second location of frozen custard and fast-food chain, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, is coming to West Columbia, according to a press release from the restaurant. The new location is at 1309 Charleston Hwy. and opened Aug.15.