Table Crumbs: Chubby's Burgers revives brunch in Blythewood

Chubby’s Burgers & Brewhouse revives brunch for Blythewood

There comes a time in a chefs’ life when they must do the unthinkable — create a brunch menu.

Many chefs rarely enjoy brunch service. It’s tedious — cooking hundreds of eggs in a few hours — and usually where chefs start after culinary school.

But when Chris Sarant, the owner of Chubby’s Burgers & Brewhouse, realized his building had previously been one of the only brunch venues in Blythewood, he knew what he had to do.

His restaurant, a food-truck-turned-brick-and-mortar that specializes in smash burgers and American bar food, introduced brunch to its menu on March 18 to chaotic success.

Sarant said on his first day offering brunch, there was a line stretching out the door.

“This was actually one of our busier services. It felt like a Friday night — just really early in the morning,” Sarant said.

The new service has a breakfast menu medley of omelets, egg sandwiches and French-inspired hot ham and cheese sandwiches. The menu also features items like a chicken and Belgian waffles sandwich served with habanero honey and the now infamous “Morning Chub,” a breakfast sandwich with sausage, egg and cheese on an English muffin.

“We don’t try to fake who we are. We are who we are,” Sarant said.

And, of course, to stay true to who they are, Chubby’s serves a brunch smash burger with bacon, egg and cheese.

But Sarant’s brunch standout speciality is Chubby’s grits, a cross-over between Charleston and New Orleans grits with a twist. Sarant has excluded Tasso ham, a common ingredient in the grits. Chubby’s grits have a secret melding of flavor that happens from cooking andouille sausage and bacon together for a special fat flavor that mimics the richness of Southern butter and bacon grits.

Sarant previously worked in Charleston, including at several brunch places, so brunch and brunch grits are an interest.

“I’ve always played with the idea of doing a brunch, and I make brunch food for my family at home,” Sarant said. “So I’m like, you know what, I have an amazing shrimp and grits recipe. And no one does it the way I do around here.”

It’s hard to compete with grits in the South. But the grits have become a quick favorite in the busy service.

“We sold so much shrimp and grits. I sold, I think, 20 pounds of grits, which is a lot of grits. And there were 35 pounds of shrimp,” Sarant said. “It was a bit ridiculous.”

Even with the success of the first service, it’s still a weird obstacle for a burger joint to overcome. It’s a huge shift and one that didn’t give them much time to perfect a menu. It’s also difficult to change the entire layout of the kitchen and staff from smash burgers to a brunch setup.

But it was something that had to be done, Sarant said.

Even though he might have promised himself he would never do brunch again, and even after he ended up making almost every single omelet last Sunday after saying he wouldn’t make a single one, it was worth it. Blythewood needed something local, Sarant said. And that local taste and local flair is what he wants to bring with the brunch option.

“At the same time, it’s definitely welcome. Because after making, I think, 75,000 burgers last year, it was nice to actually make eggs for a change, which is usually not the way it goes,” Sarant said.

Other food news you might have missed:

Sicilian nights: Bar Gran Sasso, the Venetian-style wine bar in Five Points, is taking reservations for a night trip to Vittoria, Sicily on March 30. For the night, the bar — which has extremely limited seating — will be transforming into the Vittoria region and having a five-course tasting menu inspired by Sicilian cuisine. It will cost $130 and feature select Italian wine pairings. Reserve by emailing lara.bargransasso@gmail.com

Fiske fries and food at the fair: The South Carolina State Fair Spring Fair Food drive-thru is back. The drive-thru event features fair food favorites like fiske fries, funnel cakes, sausage sandwiches, elephant ears, fried delights, candy apples, and, of course, the indomitable meat, a staple of carnival cuisine — the turkey leg. The week-long event starts on April 15 and ends with movie nights on April 21 and 22. More information about the event can be found at scstatefair.org

Flight of the Spritz: Il Giorgione Pizzeria and Wine Bar is opening a brunch service on April 1. But it’s not just any brunch service — Il Giorgione gave Facebook a sneak peek of the drink selections Wednesday which will feature a spritz flight option of four different colorful, garnished spritzes. There will be a blood orange garnished Cappelletti spritz, an elderflower liqueur with mint spritz, a strawberry spritz and a passion fruit and pineapple spritz.

Easter Brunch at the Bonefish Grill: The Bonefish Grill is opening an hour earlier for guests on Easter Sunday, April 9. Starting at 10 a.m., the grill will have French toast and a variety of frittata options, including bacon and cheddar or crab and fontina. The restaurant also will have sharable sangria and margarita pitchers. More information is available at bonefishgrill.com

Kicking off the weekend: Parabellum Mobile Eats, a food truck that opened this year, will be sticking around at WECO Bottle & Biergarten most Fridays for lunch. You can start the weekend right with some tasteful bar food and cold beers from WECO.

Sprouting spring at Indah: Indah Coffee has introduced four spring drink specials. The new drinks are refreshing twists on the roasted beverage. The new drink specials are the strawberry matcha, shaken over ice; a new rotating selection of nitro tea; the rose cardamom latte, likely for all the moms to be celebrated on the upcoming Mother’s day; and the I love you Honeybear, a sweet drink named after an album about the love one shares for his wife.

Afternoons at Azalea: Azalea Coffee Bar is starting a new promotion that runs Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., according to the coffee shop's social media. During the afternoon hours, specialty drinks are 25% off.