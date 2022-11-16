Table Crumbs: Cafe Strudel cuts lunch menu from weekend offerings, City Grit holds grand opening

Hors d'Oeuvres

1801 Grille brings back classic Columbia dish: The upscale restaurant in the 650 Lincoln building has added an old favorite to their menu — Harper's Original Chicken Supremes. Harper's, which opened 1801 Grille in early 2017, operated in the Five Points neighborhood for over 27 years before closing in 2017.

Lexington brewery adds new sour to tap list: "Pucker up folks," Hazelwood Brewing Company in Lexington wrote on their Instagram, announcing the release of the Tactical Cherry Warhead Sour. The brewing process included over 300 pounds of cherries, per the post. The brewery started selling the 6.5% ABV beer on Nov. 4 both at the taproom and in to-go growlers.

Steel Hands Brewing to celebrate four years of operation in early December: The popular Cayce brewery and taproom Steel Hands will celebrate four years of operating on Dec. 3 with a low country boil and live music celebration, the brewery announced on Instagram. The event is free, but they'll be selling VIP tickets that'll feature things like beer tickets and a souvenir Steel Hands glass. Keep an eye out for more information in our weekly to-do list closer to December.

Ditch Black Friday, shop local: If you're looking to avoid some crowds this holiday season, but still need to check off your gift list, look no further than Curiosity Coffee Bar. The North Main hip coffee shop will host a weekly outdoor holiday market on select Wednesdays in November and December. It'll feature food trucks and a handful of local artisans. Keep an eye on the coffee shop's social media pages for more information.

Main Course

Café Strudel drops weekend lunch menu

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic seemingly appears further and further away in the rearview mirror, restaurants are still turned on their heads trying to figure out how to approach lunch.

And West Columbia's Café Strudel is one of them.

The longstanding café and brunch restaurant on State Street is cutting is cutting lunch offerings from its weekend menu, the café announced Nov. 8 on social media.

"A lot of things in this industry changed over the last three years and just like a lot of restaurants, we're still trying to be fully staffed, especially in the kitchen," said Casi Sawyer, the assistant general manager of the West Columbia location. "Since we do have a pretty large brunch and lunch menu, we could just see it wearing on our guys."

Sawyer cited limited kitchen space, the high volume of customers during the weekend and a smaller staff than before the pandemic as reasons for cutting the lunch offerings on weekends. The restaurant will only offer two lunch items during weekends now, as opposed to an entire menu.

The kitchen staff at the West Columbia restaurant usually comprised of around seven or eight people during a shift. Now, that number lingers around three per shift, according to Sawyer. She said the café sees anywhere from 300 to 400 people on weekends and sometimes the waiting list can pile up with close to 50 names at a time.

But Café Strudel isn't the only restaurant in Columbia that's struggling to figure out how to adjust its lunch offerings following the pandemic. In late April, we reported on how many restaurants had seen a dip in lunch interest.

It took months before popular lunch places like Mr. Friendly's New Southern Café and The War Mouth decided to bring back lunch. Mr. Friendly's reintroduced the midday meal in early 2022 and The War Mouth just recently brought it back after promoting Harold Pendleton to the executive chef position at the laidback barbecue joint.

“I would say that business is different, because of COVID because there’s just less people in offices,” said Motor Supply Company Bistro’s Eddie Wales in an April interview. “People don’t eat as much at lunch anymore. They don’t make it as much of a meal.”

And while it's a bit different with Café Strudel serving a mostly weekend crowd looking for brunch options, it's still a sign of a growing shift in the industry — uncertainty around what the future of operating a restaurant looks like in a post-COVID world.

While the brunch spot will no longer serve lunch, Sawyer said there's a possibility they'd bring it back in the future.

"It'd be something that if we get more staff and we consistently do that, then ... that could be a possibility," Sawyer said.

Dessert

The Vista's City Grit hosts grand opening after a few months of operation

A project years in the making has officially come to fruition.

City Grit, a part retail shop, part wine bar and part tapas restaurant in the Vista has been open since earlier this year, but chef-owners Sarah Simmons and Aaron Hoskins made the restaurant official with a grand opening Nov. 11.

The State first reported the restaurant's grand opening.

The wine bar and retail shop features a selection of wines, with an emphasis on smaller producers and sparkling wines.

“The wine and beer selection in the store itself is really focused on small producers, boutique wines and beers,” Simmons said in a previous interview. “City Grit is a storyteller. It exists to tell other people’s stories. And we’re really hoping that through the wine bar, we can tell the stories of some of our favorite wine makers.”

The kitchen serves up Spanish-inspired small plates like Gambas al Ajillo, a flavorful shrimp dish sauteed in garlic and a variety of spices served with warmed, brown bread. The menu changes regularly, using seasonal items. During peak tomato season, the restaurant featured a Pan con Tomate dish that Free Times reviewed.

Simmons started City Grit in New York over a decade ago. The concept was a private-dinner club that eventually led to a reservation-only restaurant. When the restaurant's building was sold, she focused on making City Grit a lifestyle brand.

That same concept applies to Columbia's City Grit, with the retail shop featuring an impressive selection of cookbooks, wine and other kitchen supplies like specialty jams, plates and bowls.

“I really wanted a space that was part retail, part artisan market, part incubator that allowed people to have a place where they can come get really healthy grab and go food, that they can discover new chefs or artists or writers, or food makers, and then also have a glass of wine or a beer that you wouldn’t necessarily find in every wine store or supermarket,” Simmons said in a previous interview.

Simmons and Hoskins own a handful of prominent spots around town. In Cottontown, they run il Focolare Pizzeria, where they serve up wood fire specialty pizzas in an intimate square restaurant.

Right behind City Grit, the duo own and operate smallSUGAR, a cafe that serves delightful pastries both in store and at other restaurants and coffee shops around town.

The wine bar and retail shop is located at 707 Gervais St. The wine bar serves wine by the glass and food Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and until 9 p.m. on weekend nights.