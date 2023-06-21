Table Crumbs: BullStreet District's Iron Hill Brewery pours first brew

BullStreet District's Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant pours first brew

You'll have another place to sip on a cold one, Columbia.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, which has more than a dozen locations spanning from Wilmington, Delaware, to Atlanta, hosted a ribbon cutting and poured its first official brew June 21.

The Delaware-based brewing business set its sights on Columbia's BullStreet District more than three years ago, right before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We announced (the brewery) the first week of March (2020) and then the next week the whole world shut down,” Mark Edelson, a co-founder of the brewery chain, told Free Times, in a previous interview. “And this whole project shut down with it.”

While the pandemic caused major delays for the brewery, it announced in early April it would open in June.

The brewery poured its first beer, fondly known as the Soda City Pilsner, created specifically for the Columbia location, on June 21, surrounded by city officials including Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and City Councilman Howard Duvall.

Aside from a handful of popular beers like a New England-style IPA fondly referred to as the Philly Phavorite and an American porter named the Pig Iron Porter, the new space at 945 Sabal St., right next to the Starbucks and REI, offers an impressive food menu, according to owners, with a menu including dishes like Baja style fish tacos, voodoo chicken pizza and fish and chips.

The brewery is the first to open in the BullStreet District, a massive retail project led by the city of Columbia, anchored by the Columbia Fireflies baseball stadium. This district has restaurants like Publico and the upcoming Tupelo Honey Café.

"When we were introduced to this (in the late 2010s), I remember driving (past the BullStreet District) in the car going, 'Boy, you have to have a lot of vision on this one,'" Edelson said, during the ribbon cutting.

The restaurant and brewery, which has hired 100 people according to Rickenmann, officially opens to the public June 22.

Iron Hill joins two other breweries — Peak Drift and Bierkeller — that will open taprooms in Columbia this year. Peak Drift Brewing Company, a 66,000-square-foot facility on North Main, started distributing beers across the region in December of last year and plans to open a taproom and restaurant this fall.

Bierkeller Columbia, a longtime nomadic brewery, will open its new physical location later this spring. Free Times got an inside look at the German-style brewery back in February.

The three new breweries come at a time when the city’s beer continues to evolve. Last year, one of Columbia’s first few breweries, Swamp Cabbage, closed its doors and the Vista’s Twisted Spur Brewing scaled back hours in the fall of last year.

Behind the beer-brewing operation is Derek Britton, a master brewer from Minnesota. Britton has worked in and overseen a number of breweries including American Sky Brewing Co. in Wisconsin and Thomas Creek Brewery in Greenville.

Other Food News You Might've Missed

The Dragon Room is open: More than a year after Kristian Niemi, well-known restaurateur behind Black Rooster and Bourbon, announced his new concept for an upcoming Vista restaurant, The Dragon Room, a pan-Asian small plates restaurant and bar, has opened its doors. The restaurant is in a soft-opening phase as of June 21.

Little Bee Bun Mee announces official opening: Although you might be able to grab food from Little Bee Bun Mee, next to Cayce's Duke's Pad Thai restaurant and owned by the same folks, now during the soft-opening phase, owners of the group have announced their official opening will be July 11. Their instagram (@littlebeebunmee) will have up-to-date information as that date approaches.

Fusco's Market announces new concept: For those who were sad to see popular Lake Murray restaurant Fusco's Market go when it announced its closure earlier this year, we've got good news for you. Roxanne's Market, from the same owner of Fusco's, will open on July 1, according to the restaurant's Facebook. It will be located in the former market space.

Curiosity's new summer menu: One thing to love about Columbia's bars, coffee shops and restaurants is that, if you're looking for something new, there's a good chance somewhere around town will have the drink or food to suit your fancy. Curiosity Coffee has unveiled its summer drink menu — including a Lemon Crème Float, a vanilla almond lemonade, and a Matchalada, a shaken matcha with coconut and pineapple — the coffee shop posted on its Instagram. All drinks are 16 oz and entirely vegan.