Table Crumbs: BLD Diner is closed, first impressions of Flying Biscuit Cafe

First impressions of Flying Biscuit Café

In the ever-growing strip across from the Food Lion in Five Points, a franchise biscuit café opened up in August 2022. Flying Biscuit, the "locally owned, national brand" restaurant has more than two-dozen locations across the South.

When you step inside the unassuming biscuit shop in the college neighborhood, you'll find a quirky, artsy café with a friendly staff. The atmosphere, despite the place's franchise status, is unique and inviting with colorful tables decorated with various art and two massive murals lining the walls.

The restaurant, which has nine options in a separate menu for plant-based eaters, seems to have become a favorite among local vegans and vegetarians.

"They have a great vegetarian menu because they have the vegetarian sausage substitutes for breakfast and they have vegetarian sausage gravy, which was delicious — that's very rare to find vegetarian Southern food," Kelly Sharpe, a longtime local vegetarian once told me for a previous story.

Outside of plant-based options, the biscuit restaurant has an impressive number of biscuits, breakfast platters and sandwiches from which to pick. They've also got mimosa flights and espresso drinks for the choosing.

For breakfast on a chilly Wednesday morning, I grabbed a breakfast platter and latte at Flying Biscuit. The Bacon and Eggs Breakfast, listed under the café's Fantastic Favorites, came with a small bowl of cheesy, creamy grits. While eating at brunch restaurants, I often find myself having to add cheese, butter or salt to the grits. This wasn't the case with these grits. They were flavorful and creamy, despite their lukewarm temperature.

Alongside the tasty bowl of grits was a portion of scrambled eggs, three crispy bacon strips and a buttery biscuit with a side of apple butter.

The scrambled eggs were slightly watery and lacked ample seasoning, but the bacon strips were crispy and packed with smoky flavor. The biscuit had a warm and flaky outer texture, with a slight doughiness in the center that thankfully didn't take away from the overall enjoyment of the biscuit.

Overall, the relatively new café has a quirky, fun vibe with friendly staff that serves food similar to other breakfast chains in the area at a comparable price.

Other Food News You May Have Missed

Three Columbia restaurant entities named semifinalist in James Beard Foundation awards: For what local restaurateurs said was the first in the city's history, Columbia chefs and restaurateurs have been selected as semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation awards. Lula Drake, Spotted Salamander's Jessica Shillato and the City Grit Hospitality Group all made the list.

B.L.D. Diner in Forest Acres has closed: The brunch restaurant in Forest Acres, B.L.D. Diner, has closed, according to its online Google listing. The restaurant was opened in 2017, according to its Facebook page and sat in Trenholm Plaza, which houses other popular breakfast restaurant The Original Pancake House.

New biscuit chain coming to Forest Acres: A new biscuit restaurant with locations in South Carolina and North Carolina will open in the former space of The Pizza Joint. Vicious Biscuit is set for 3246 Forest Dr., according to reporting from Post and Courier Columbia business reporter Mike Fitts.

Market on Main releases updated winter lunch menu: The upscale, modern eatery with an impressive patio space on Main Street has a new menu for the midday meal. The restaurant has a handful of new sandwich and salad options for lunch, as well as a new policy. The restaurant said on social media that if your food isn't ready in 15 minutes, it's free.

The Venue on Main Street to be Valentine-themed pop up bar: The Venue, a dueling piano bar on Main Street, will host a Valentine-themed pop-up bar from late January until Feb. 20, according to an email newsletter from the restaurant. The restaurant and bar will be decorated for the Feb. 14 holiday and will have a special cocktail menu for the celebration.

Greek restaurant introduces Sunday brunch: It seems another restaurant has decided to jump on the Sunday brunch train. Ambrosia Taverna, a relatively new Greek restaurant on Main Street, began hosting weekly Sunday brunch on Jan. 29, the restaurant announced on Facebook.

In the mood for a hot dog eating contest?: If you're really looking to get your fill (literally), Scoopy Doo and Reservoir Dogs, the neighbor of Drip Coffee, will host a hot dog eating contest on April Fool's Day. The deadline to register is March 25.

Upcoming restaurant announces plans for Elgin: A new fast casual Greek restaurant, Gyromania Grill, will soon call Elgin home, the restaurant's owner told Free Times. While an exact date is yet to be announced, the restaurant is set for late February or early March. The restaurant will be at 2558 Main St. in Elgin, according to its Facebook page.

Popular Mexican restaurant closes one of its locations: Moctezuma's Taqueria, a well-loved Mexican restaurant that opened in 2019, has closed its Fort Jackson location, the restaurant announced on Instagram Jan. 27. The spot's other Columbia location, at 506 Beltline Blvd., will still be open and owners said they "look forward to continuing to serve" at that location.