Table Crumbs: Beltline Grill closes after less than a year, Mary's Arepas adds food truck

Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief.
Hors D'oeuvres
Meeting Street market makes shift: West Columbia's Meeting Street artisan market will shift its weekly Saturday market time: what was once held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays will shift to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market, which features local West Columbia merchants, also will begin hosting a nightly market on the second Thursday of every month from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All of the events are held under the pavilion at 425 Meeting St.
Grape Scott: A new South Carolina-based wine proprietor, Partners and Grapes, has expanded into both Columbia and Greenville. The group, which is based in Indian Land, is made up of a pair of friends who met in college and share a love of Spanish wine, according to their website. They sell organic wines from Spain that have no sugar.
Let's brunch: Boku Kitchen and Saloon, a newly opened Asian restaurant in the Vista, kicked off its weekend brunch this past weekend. The restaurant hosted what it's calling its Dim Sum brunch. Brunch was held both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Menu options include things like Bahn Mi avocado toast and fat scallop rice, with cocktail offerings like a 64 oz Bloody Mary or an Asian pear mimosa.
Main Course
The short lived and well loved Beltline Grill closes
Chauna Brown was meticulous with details when it came to opening her own restaurant — from the archived photos on the walls of the restaurant that she found at the city's library to the special menu items that changed daily.
But it wasn't enough to keep her restaurant, Beltline Grill, open. The spot closed down after less than a year in business on July 29.
Brown opened the spot just outside of Forest Acres in October of last year and found success with a loyal customer base and a popular lunch menu with daily specials.
But the spot faced issues since before she took over.
The restaurant had operated as a bar for over two decades before a series of liquor license violations caused former owner, and Brown's fiancé, Tony Spain, to close the spot in December 2020.
Spain had owned the bar, The Alehouse, for around nine years. In November 2020, Brown said he received notice from the Department of Revenue that his bar's liquor license had been revoked due to the violations.
When Brown decided she wanted to take over the spot and clean the place up, she faced an uphill battle — the bar had long been known as a spot to grab a drink until very late at night and sometimes into the early morning. The bar was a private club, meaning that alcohol could be served much later than most other bars.
But the pivot to a restaurant seemed to be going well, at least from a lunch standpoint. The Beltline Grill garnered an impressive lunch crowd, according to Brown. In the lowkey space affectionally decorated with sports memorabilia and American flags, Brown sold menu items like chicken bog — a rice, chicken and smoked sausage plate — and meatloaf as well as a hearty breakfast, served with a complimentary coffee.
"People liked our food. I don't think that was the problem," Brown, who's spent more than three decades in the restaurant industry, said. "People associated this place with drinking."
She applied for a license with the Department of Revenue to sell only beer and wine, no liquor, with her meals. Because of her association with Spain, and the fact that he was working as the restaurant's chef, the license was denied, according to Brown.
Eventually, it all became overwhelming. After around nine months in business, she closed her spot.
"I kind of felt like a hamster on one of those treadmill things running and running. I mean, there are times that I slept on a couch here because I didn't go home, you know, just 15- or 16-hour days," Brown said.
She had support from locals who frequented her spot, some of whom would come in on the same day each week for that day's specials — a customer named Lee came in every Tuesday for meatloaf and every Thursday for spaghetti and meatballs. He's one of the few people she told before closing down her business.
The announcement on the restaurant's Facebook page in late July brought in over 50 comments from people who frequented the business lamenting its closure.
"I felt like I let people down, you know, that liked coming here. In fact, I didn't even tell anybody because we weren't really sure when we were gonna shut down, but we just finally got tired of spending money and throwing food away," Brown said.
While the spot at 12 Tommy Circle sits closed for now, Brown said she's confident someone who is able to obtain the liquor license will open a bar or restaurant there in the future.
"Good for them, you know. All I was trying to do is have some good food and serve some beer and wine and close at 9 or 10 o'clock," Brown said.
Dessert
Popular food stand upgrades to a food truck
When Maria Romero and her husband Gustavo Obeso started Mary's Arepas over a decade ago at the weekly Saturday market Soda City, it was just a way to make extra money.
It eventually led to one of them quitting their teaching jobs to run the spot full time, when Romero realized she made more on a Saturday at Soda City than she did on some monthly paychecks. Since then, they operated as a food stand and tent, slinging their various arepas at venues typically known for food truck service.
And now the arepa spot has upgraded to just that. The pair purchased a food truck in the last month, after operating over a decade without one, and debuted it. It's already growing their footprint as the University of South Carolina's campus is expanding with their own food truck line up as well, which that will feature the arepa vendor.
Plans to purchase a food truck started in the summer of last year when a rainstorm halted the food tent's operations one night at an event at WECO Bottle and Biergarten.
"It started raining and was this big storm and everybody was looking at me that day and say to me 'Hey, we need to do something different' because it's very hard to work in that way," Romero said.
The pair purchased the food truck in November of last year and have spent the last few months prepping the truck for events. With the final touches added this past week, they unveiled the truck at events like the city of Columbia's food truck Fridays event and at the weekly Soda City Market.