Table Crumbs: Bar Gran Sasso to become Spanish restaurant and bar for 2 nights only

Bar Gran Sasso to become Bar Granada for two nights only

The staff at Bar Gran Sasso, a Venetian-style wine bar in Five Points from the owner of Enzo's, weren't able to travel to Spain for their summer vacation, so they decided to bring Spain to Columbia.

"We were just looking at cookbooks," owner Joe Cardinale said. "We had this idea... (Thursday and Friday night) we're going to switch completely over to a Spanish restaurant."

Cardinale coined the two-night Spanish restaurant pop-up, which will happen July 20 and 21, "Bar Granada," a play on his restaurant's actual name, Bar Gran Sasso.

Bar Granada will focus entirely on Spanish cuisine, cocktails, wine and beer, Cardinale told the Free Times. Offerings will focus on ingredients like hand-cut, bone-in serrano ham and fresh tomatoes to create dishes like pan con tomate, croquetas de jamon and gambas al ajillo.

"It'll be a good change of pace ... there's no strictly Spanish restaurant in town," Cardinale said. "In my opinion, the Spanish give the Italians a run for their money when it comes to pork and olive oil and wine."

Pop-up culinary events have become a bit of a mainstay in the Columbia dining scene — in the post-COVID world, restaurants have used chef collaboration dinners, restaurant preview pop-ups at local breweries and pop-up restaurants in the former Claussen's space as ways to build business and try out-of-the-norm cuisine.

While Cardinale said he doesn't have intentions to open another restaurant, the pop-ups can be a good gauge of the city's dining scene and to find out what people are interested in eating — his nearly three-year-old sandwich shop next door, Enzo's, started as a pop-up when he worked at Jake's on Devine.

"We started making sandwiches for ourselves because we were homesick, and then the staff got into it and late night customers were like 'What the hell you eating there, is that a chicken cutlet?'" Cardinale said. "And so (Enzo's) started as a pop-up."

The 32-seat restaurant won't take reservations and the pop-up dinner will only be available for two nights — July 20 and 21. But it's the type of event Cardinale said he hopes to continue, possibly with different countries, if this one is successful.

Bar Granada, a pop-up Spanish restaurant inside of Bar Gran Sasso at 2002 Greene St., will take place July 20 and July 21. For more information, keep up with Bar Gran Sasso on Instagram at @gran__sasso.

Other Food News You Might've Missed:

Out with the biscuits. In with the salsa: Moctezumas Taqueria, a Mexican restaurant with locations spread out across the Midlands, has opened its second Beltline location, in the former location of a Lizard's Thicket. The restaurant, at 402 Beltline Blvd., has had its "Open" sign on in the last few weeks.

On Tap: Drip Coffee, the beloved Five Points coffee shop known for its pour overs, now offers beer on tap, according to the coffee shop's Instagram. Some of the profits from the new beer tap, which features two rotating options, will go towards local non-profits. For the month of July, Trustus Theatre will receive 10% of the sales from the tap sales. As of July 7, Anderson Valley's Peach Gose and an IPA from Greenville's Birds Fly South are available.

Roll out the red carpet: Andy's Deli, the longtime Five Points sandwich staple, has updated its famous red carpet, the restaurant posted on Facebook. Owners also teased a secret event planned for the restaurant's 45th anniversary, due in August. "Get your 70s and 80s clothes ready," the deli's Facebook post read.

What's all the buzz: Little Bee Bun Mee, the sister restaurant and next-door neighbor of Duke's Pad Thai, is officially open for business. Though the restaurant has been in a soft-opening phase for the last few weeks, it "officially" opened for business July 11. The restaurant offers new items that Duke's doesn't have like poke bowls and sushi.

Full steam ahead: Sully's Steamers, a regional sandwich chain that just opened a Devine Street location, is coming to Lexington. The restaurant group announced via a Facebook post shared from COLAToday that it plans to open a location in the fall at 5580 Sunset Blvd.

Stay curious: Curiosity Coffee, a coffee shop on North Main, is undergoing construction to "create a more comfortable and welcoming outdoor space," the café posted on its Instagram July 8. The post assured locals that the coffee shop is in fact open, despite the changes.

Twice the Takos: Takosushi, an Asian chain restaurant that operates a location in downtown Columbia, will open a second location at Forest Park Shopping Center on Forest Drive, the restaurant announced in a press release July 10.