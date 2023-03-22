Table Crumbs: Babcha Korean Food hits Soda City

New food truck drives Thai food to Soda City Market

Babcha Korean Food served food at Soda City Market for the first time March 18 — making it the only Korean spot at the market and one of the only non-fusion Korean places in the area.

The truck is a husband-and-wife-run traveling operation that has offered food a few times since September of last year. Babcha, run by Joaquin and Mira Mendiola, has served at several other spots around town, including WECO Bottle & Biergarten. But serving the Soda City Market is a big step for the duo, Joaquin said.

“We don’t know what to expect. We’re breaking out our regular dishes — the bulgogi — and hopefully we’ll be received well,” Joaquin said, before taking on the weekly Saturday market.

The trip to opening the truck hasn’t been a simple one. The COVID-19 pandemic was a challenge, and learning the trade took time. The pair looked at this Saturday as a test run, but they've reached central Columbia dining audiences outside the few spots they’ve frequented. Babcha is booked at Soda City for two Saturdays a month.

The menu is small and curated, Joaquin said. But that’s to focus on the one dish the Mendiolas decided has the most mainstream appeal: traditional bulgogi, made without cutting corners. Mira makes many of the ingredients, including the sauce, from scratch.

The menu is focused on the serving style. It doesn’t have many of the accompanying plates or the popular Korean classic kimchi because it made less sense to include them in the truck-style serving.

The duo operates from trial and error. They’re always asking for constructive criticism and have been slowly growing to serve at places like Soda City.

“When people came to try our food, we asked them for feedback,” Joaquin said. “What can we do better? Give us your honest opinion, just don’t yell at us.”

And many have shared their positive opinions on the busy stops they’ve seen, he said. While the two have had little error, their operating style touches on their roots as individuals.

Joaquin, who's from Guam, served in the military for 21 years before retiring in 2014. After some health issues in 2018 caused him to stop working, his longtime dream of having a food truck became something he started to seriously consider.

Conveniently, he was a diesel mechanic for all those years, which has helped him run and regulate the truck and saved the duo money when they opened and purchased the enormous diesel-powered equipment. The military standards he was taught helped him prepare and run the administrative side, which is entirely his responsibility.

He calls it finding his niche after so many years outside of civilian life.

During his time stationed in Korea, he met Mira in Busan, and the two have been together since. He also taught himself the language there — and, evidently, an appreciation for their food.

Mira’s cooking was the other inspiration for opening the truck.

Her mother ran restaurants during her childhood, and she grew up cooking Korean food. She likes to cook, and family members and friends always praise Mira’s cooking. And that traditional Korean cooking is what they wanted to bring to the Columbia area, especially because of the lack of representation in the city, he said.

“My wife — she’s in charge of all the cooking, she will not let me touch any of it,” Joaquin said, jokingly.

As a duo, they’re trying to build and grow while meeting their goal “to bring Korean food to different places that don’t have it,” Joaquin said.

Other food news you might’ve missed:

Oscar-winning everything bagel: Piecewise Coffee Company in West Columbia is now serving daily fresh bagels from JJ’s Place SC, a bakery that got its start at Soda City. There will be a variety of bagels, including, you guessed it, everything bagels.

Make sure to guava coffee: Curiosity Coffee Bar has introduced a new drink to its menu for the spring season. The Rico Guavé is a guava and white chocolate latte — a tropical-leaning coffee for a sunshine-filled spring.

Lula Drake’s traveling tastebuds: Lula Drake will hold a reservation-only dinner event at 6:30 p.m. March 28. The four-course meal will highlight foods from France, Switzerland and Germany with wine pairings from Lula Drake’s head sommelier. The event will serve as a preview experience for those in attendance to learn about the Lula Drake Wine Concierge, an exclusive wine club. Dinner guests will have a first chance to join the Concierge. Tickets cost $100. Reservations for the dinner are first come, first serve and will only be taken over the phone.

“See”-food only: Columbia-born franchise Mr. Seafood, a Southern-fried-favorites restaurant, teased the opening of a second spot in Sandhills Village on its Facebook page. The restaurant also has a location in Charlotte.

Thai to-go: Kao Thai in Columbia has started serving bento plates, single-serving packaged meals, during lunch hours Monday through Friday. Meals include Pad Thai, fried rice, pineapple fried rice and drunken noodles with items like pork gyozas, shrimp shumai, spring rolls or seaweed salad.

Mighty meat party: Hendrix SC will be having a rooftop party March 25. The event will be a collaboration with Hamfish, a Charleston-based smoked meats and seafood “nomadic” supper club. The event starts at 5 p.m. and will go on until sold out, serving oysters, the “mighty H Dog” (a hot dog with caviar), dumplings and steam buns.