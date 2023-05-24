Table Crumbs: Annual Food Truck and Craft Beer Fest returns to Columbia

Eighth year of the Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival brings record-breaking 50 food trucks

Food Truck Festivals of America will host the eighth annual Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival from noon to 5 p.m. May 27 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

Anthony Pepe, owner of Food Truck Festivals of America, said Columbia is unique as a host for the festival.

“It’s funny because of all the events we do, Columbia is where we get one of the biggest responses,” Pepe said.

The New England-based company hosts around 11 events nationwide, in cities like Chattanooga, Tenn., Cape Cod and Boston, Mass. and Gulf Shores, Ala.

Pepe said they chose to host one of the festivals in Columbia eight years ago because the city was recommended to them. He said the first food truck festival in 2014 was a success, and they’ve never looked back.

The festival was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned in 2021 and has been taking place in the city ever since.

Last year, the festival hosted 30 food trucks. This year, they will host a record-breaking 50 food trucks out of 200 applicants at the event.

“It’s random how we choose the vendors,” Pepe said. “We focus on different styles of food and unique brands.”

Usually, the event is hosted in April. Pepe said the SC State Fairgrounds couldn’t host the festival in April, but he prefers to host it in May. He said they have signed on to host the next two festivals in May at the fairgrounds.

“We try to choose the warmer months, the best weather months,” Pepe said. “April has too much rain.”

Food truck brands like Half Rooted, Bubblelicious Waffle, Wild Caught Seafood and That Won Truck will attend the festival. Local breweries like Peak Drift, Columbia Craft, Savage Brewery and Steel Hands will serve beer alongside national brands.

The festival will also host 25 artists and crafters, like Local Dog, Your CBD store, The Lemonade Twins and Karen Joyce Design, which will sell items with CBD, jewelry, soap, candles and pet supplies, Pepe said. A DJ will also be in attendance.

Pepe said about 10 people plan each festival.

“My favorite part of the festival is seeing all the people interact with the food trucks,” Pepe said. “Those 50 food trucks are all small businesses. We’re supporting 50 small businesses; we’re supporting 50 families. It all comes together.”

For more information on the festival, visit the Food Truck Festivals of America’s website at foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com.

