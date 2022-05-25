Table Crumbs: An update on upcoming Main Street developments, first thoughts on Boku

Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief.
Hors D'oeuvres
Is there really a drink of the summer?: National media outlets like The New York Times have lauded the Dirty Shirley, an alcoholic take on the part-grenadine, part-Sprite children's drink made with vodka, as this year's drink of the summer. That's not been the case in Columbia so far, though, according to Ratio bar manager Grant McCloskey. But hear me out... if we try hard enough, maybe we can (or at least I might) make it the drink of the summer.
Chow down in Chapin (on brunch): A new, locally-owned breakfast restaurant opened up in Chapin earlier this month. BaKon Southern Eatery is located at 301 Columbia Ave. in Chapin and serves up breakfast options like shrimp and grits, avocado toast and even a bacon flight. It's the newest outpost from Happy Fork hospitality group, which also operates Chophouse of Chapin and a few others coming soon.
Main Course
Columbia's Main Street continues to grow and evolve — with new restaurants and businesses popping up in the area every month.
Since the beginning of the year, at least two new restaurants have opened up in the Main Street district — The Strudel Shop opened up just off Main Street in late January and Sky Bistro Lounge began offering take-out in early April and will open for indoor service this summer.
And new places are headed to the area as well — MOA Korean BBQ, from 929 Kitchen and Bar owners, Prohibition and Ambrosia are all on the list of upcoming restaurants.
Free Times checked in with these three restaurants for an update on the city's growing district.
Ambrosia Taverna
Ambrosia is meant to be the street’s latest upscale dining entry after Smoked — the microbrewery and oyster bar from the Middletons, a Columbia family responsible for much of the recent development on the 1600 block of Main Street.
The upscale spot will serve Mediterranean food and sits in the former spot of the MOM's on Main restaurant. It was set to open in early 2022, project coordinator Jayson Floyd told Free Times in November.
But its opening has been delayed because of a water meter that broke a little over a month ago, according to the property's manager Jim Papadea.
"It completely flooded the basement, whole place got flooded so that's caused a big delay, but they're in the process now of drying it out and getting rid of the mold," Papadea said. "The problem is that you can't do any work down there until the mold is completely gone so the delay is hard to say."
MOA Korean BBQ
This restaurant will join Main Street as one of the few Asian restaurants in the district. It comes from the minds of the Vista's 929 Kitchen and Bar, a Korean fusion restaurant.
It's the second iteration, with the first being in uptown Charlotte. Owner Sean Kim opened the Charlotte location in August 2020 and it's more upscale than 929 — featuring table-side grilling and a more expensive menu.
Kim told Free Times in January that he planned to open the restaurant by the third quarter of this year on Main Street's 1300 block, but the timeline for opening has been pushed according to Kim.
"The materials from China, now it takes more than six or seven months to get especially large shipments like AC units and stuff it’s like 10 to 11 months," Kim said. "Construction (supplies) are on the way, but equipment coming in is taking longer."
The restaurant is located in the bottom of the 1333 Main St. building and is tentatively set to open in March or April of next year.
Prohibition
The Charleston-based Prohibition has had plans for Columbia since owners purchased Main Street Public House.
In the winter months, the spot operated as popup Christmas bar Miracle on Main. It's the third Prohibition location to open and the first in Columbia.
In December of last year, owner James Walsh acquired King Street Public House in Charleston and told Free Times that renovating and opening the Charleston location has been the group's focus for the last few months.
"We've established our brand in Charleston and we want to do things right here (in Columbia) so we're taking our time," Walsh said.
The group is in the process of meeting with a design team and planning out the layout and look of the bar. Walsh declined to give an anticipated opening date, but said the pop-up Christmas bar generated lots of excitement for the new spot.
Dessert
First thoughts on Boku, new Publico
Since the beginning of this year, Five Points' Publico owner Mike Duganier has opened two new spots in the city — Boku Saloon and Kitchen in the Vista and a second Columbia location of Publico in the developing BullStreet District.
Boku, a pan-Asian restaurant that serves popular Asian cuisine like potstickers, various noodle dishes and rice bowls, opened in the city's Vista at the beginning of February.
After just a few months in business, staff at the spot seem to have found their rhythm. My waitress, Heather, was well-versed in the menu and very attentive.
The bright green building that once housed Sure Fire Tacos catches your eye immediately, and the restaurant's interior is no disappointment compared to the outside — with dark walls and seats, ambient lighting and colorful, unique murals along with grass walls with neon signs that are also popular at Duganier's Publico locations.
For an appetizer, I enjoyed the pork potstickers — fried dumplings stuffed with chunks of cooked pork, which were lovely dipped in the restaurant's chili honey sauce.
As a main course, General Bob's Chicken, named after the late Robert "Bob" McCarthy who used to be one of Duganier's business partners, was a filling dish with a similar sauce to General Tso's, covered in sesame seeds. The side of fried rice paired well with the chicken, but was not included in the price of the dish.
Duganier's other, and newest, restaurant venture is the second Columbia location — and third location in total — of Latin-Asian spot Publico in the BullStreet District.
The Five Points location has become popular with college students and young adults for its inviting, semi-outdoor atmosphere and unique drinks like the pineapple margarita, which comes served in a full pineapple.
The BullStreet location sits right outside Segra Park, the Fireflies baseball stadium. While this makes it a prime location to stop by for a bite before a game, it also means that parking at the restaurant during games comes at a price — if you go during a Fireflies game be prepared to walk a mile, battle for street parking or pay $5 for garage event parking, which is right across the street from the restaurant.
Publico BullStreet has a similar feel to the Five Points location, with rolling garage doors that open out to the restaurant's outdoor patio. The faded wood walls are contrasted with an entire wall of bright, anime-esque murals and the grass-covered walls Duganier features in the other Columbia location.
The restaurant has similar margarita offerings to the Five Points location and features a draft list of 10 beers.
The menu is also similar to the Five Points location, with a variety of tacos, burritos and poke bowls — which is essentially diced raw fish often served with rice and vegetables.
The Peruvian surf and turf dish was a rice bowl with peppery chicken and shrimp, black beans and an unusual pineapple salsa with chunks of pineapple noticeable in each bite. The sweetness of the pineapple contrasted nicely with the savory flavors of the chicken and shrimp.
Duganier has spent most of his life in the restaurant industry and he has told Free Times in the past that his desire to own his own restaurants came from seeing his old boss shake hands and crack jokes with patrons of the restaurant he served at in high school.
It's clear that hospitality is Duganier's strong suit, as is evident through his restaurants — which are relatively affordable, but still have fun, upscale-esque atmospheres. All in all, the restaurant sets out what it wants to do — offer affordable food in a modern, hip atmosphere that draws young people in.