Table Crumbs: 3 Columbia restaurants to be in local Hall of Fame, War Mouth brings back lunch

Editor's note: Table Crumbs is a weekly roundup of Columbia food news, in brief.

Hors D'oeuvres

Ambrosia Taverna opens on Main St.: A new Greek restaurant has opened in the spot of former Greek restaurants like Elite Epicurean and Al-Amir, which now operates on North Main, after months of renovation. Ambrosia Taverna is located at 1734 Main St.

Transmission Arcade unveils fall cocktails: If pumpkin spice lattes aren't typically your thing, have you considered fall-inspired alcoholic drinks? Transmission Arcade Bar, a hip arcade bar on Main Street, has six new cocktails including a Tea Thaim, which the bar called a crossover between a Mai Tai and a Thai tea featuring rum and cardamom honey, and Falcon Punch, which features gin, juice and Captain Falcon.

Bierkeller takes Soda City: The long-roaming brewery with traditionally German beer will soon get a permanent location, but in the meantime, they're setting up shop at Soda City Market to talk to people about the future of their spot and to sell some Bierkeller merch. If you're interested in what they got going, go chat with them at the Saturday market.

Main Course

Three Columbia restaurants to be inducted into Restaurant Hall of Fame

Four local restaurateurs from three prominent spots around Columbia will be honored in November and inducted into the Restaurant Hall of Fame, according to the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association's website.

Kristian Niemi of Bourbon, Black Rooster and the anticipated The Dragon Room, Brian and Kelly Glynn, husband and wife duo behind Village Idiot Pizza and Ricky Mollohan of Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe have spent, combined, over a century in the city's restaurant industry.

This is the first time in over two years that the SCRLA will induct new restaurateurs into the Hall of Fame. The induction is typically marked by a Hall of Fame dinner in late November, but the COVID-19 pandemic put it on pause.

The restaurants join a lengthy list of well-known spots around town like No Name Deli and the now-closed Yesterday's. Since the early 2000s, close to 50 restaurants have been honored, according to a spokesperson for the SCRLA.

Kelly and Brian Glynn, of Village Idiot, met working at the pizza restaurant and bar in 1995 and purchased the spot eight years later. Since 2003, they've expanded from the original Five Points location to two other locations — one in Forest Acres and one in the Olympia Mills neighborhood.

"It feels a little surreal. I don't feel like we've been doing this, this long. I'm very proud of what our brand has been able to accomplish," Kelly said.

The pizzeria and beloved college spot has received a slew of accolades over the last few years — including Best Pizza in the Free Times Best of Columbia contest for five years consecutively and The State newspaper's pizza bracket contest to identify the best pizza in the city — but this is one of the first that was specifically chosen by restaurant industry peers.

"(Winning pizza competitions) makes you feel good, but sometimes with our longevity and people that know us, it's sometimes more of a popularity (contest)," Brian said. "This is much more humbling to realize that other people who make their living like you do ... look at what you've done, what you've accomplished and how you run your business and say 'Yeah they're worthy of being Hall of Famers.'"

Another prominent restaurant owner and chef, Kristian Niemi, will be added to the list — a feat not surprising given Niemi's successful restaurants, Black Rooster in West Columbia and Bourbon on Main Street.

Niemi will soon open an Asian izakaya, a Japanese term that essentially means it will have informal Asian cuisine like popular street food and small plates along with drinks, in the Vista, he announced on Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann’s “Around Town” podcast in mid-May.

"I really appreciate the recognition, but I don't know, I've always felt kind of weird about recognition for what I do," Niemi said. "I mean it's just a creative outlet... some people paint and stuff like that, but I just happen to do restaurants so I think it's kind of funny to get awards for what you do."

In the mid-90s, Niemi opened Mr. Friendly's in Columbia's Five Points neighborhood. Now, Ricky Mollohan runs the spot and guided the restaurant through the COVID-19 pandemic

The upscale spot tucked behind Five Points, like many restaurants across the city, struggled during the pandemic. It was once a popular lunch spot, but the pandemic shuttered lunch at the spot for years. It's since been brought back.

Mollohan has been a vocal proponent of restaurant relief funding following the pandemic and has talked openly with Free Times, and on social media, about the struggles in the industry over the last two years. He also openly criticized the SCRLA, the organization giving out this award, for their response to the pandemic.

An additional fourth restaurant, Cabana Cafe and Catering based in Newberry, will be honored as a Hall of Fame inductee at the November 21 ceremony, and well-known chicken spot in Columbia, Kiki's Chicken and Waffles will be recognized with the Rising Star award.

Dessert

The War Mouth reintroduces lunch hour at restaurant

For over two years, the laidback Cottontown barbecue joint, The War Mouth, has sat empty during the lunch hour — a time that restaurant staff and regular customers had once long enjoyed that got cut during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant reintroduces the lunch hour, along with a lunch menu, on Tuesday, according to the restaurant's social media.

"Staffing has been an issue that's been one of the biggest obstacles as we've come out of COVID," said Porter Barron, who owns the restaurant. "We just feel we're getting to a place where we're more confident in our team and really just been yearning for a return to pre-COVID times."

Under the direction of a new executive chef, Harold Pendleton, the lunch hour will feature well-loved dishes from when the restaurant used to be open for lunch like the griddle burger and the fried pork chop sandwich. It'll also have rotating features which Barron said are being finalized.

Pendleton took over the kitchen in recent months, after spending years under the direction of Chef Rhett Elliott, who led the restaurant for a seven-year tenure. Before being promoted to executive chef, Pendleton spearheaded the lunch program.

“Chef Harold has been putting out great food with us for a while now, so it’s been awesome to watch him grow as a chef,” Barron told Free Times in a previous interview.

The restaurant in the Cottontown neighborhood has been well-received since its opening in December 2015 and is known for its semi-upscale take on traditional southern cuisine and impressive cocktail program.

It will start offering weekday lunch again, Tuesday through Friday, on Oct. 25. While the kitchen will only be open from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. the bar and restaurant will stay open in between the lunch hour and dinner, which Barron said used to allow for casual, fun happy hour hangouts.

"I'm looking forward to seeing a lot of faces of folks who used to be regulars during lunch," Barron said. "I was a big fan of folks coming in for a boozy Friday lunch, playing hooky from work and stuff and those would turn into some great happy hours."