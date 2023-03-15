Table Crumbs: 3 Columbia-area chefs competing in national competition

3 Columbia-area chefs to compete in national televised cooking competition

A fine dining chef from Columbia's downtown, a barbecue virtuoso out of an Irmo restaurant and a seafood head chef in the Vista will head to Dallas in November as winners of the regional qualifying event for a national food competition.

The competition, through World Food Championships, is known as the Ultimate Food Fight. The three chefs — Chris Williams of Roy's Grille, Cody Ross of Main Street's Smoked and Maegan Horton of Blue Marlin — were selected at the qualifying event, in early March at the annual Taste of Lake Murray event.

This is the third year that Lake Murray's tourism group, Capital City/Lake Murray Country, will send a team of chefs to the TV food competition.

“This is an amazing opportunity for the region and for the state of South Carolina," said Miriam Atria, president and CEO of the tourism organization. "We are thrilled to bring South Carolina’s cuisine to the world stage for a third year in a row."

All three chefs have impressive resumes around town.

Williams, chef-owner of Roy's Grille, started his iconic barbecue restaurant inside an Exxon gas station in Lexington. After nearly a decade there, he moved his operation to the former Fire and Spice location in Irmo in late 2022. Also in 2022, he served as a state chef ambassador, an honor for state chefs who are selected annually.

Horton, the executive chef of the Vista's Blue Marlin, has worked at the restaurant since 2014. She attended culinary school at Johnson & Wales University, according to her Linkedin.

Ross, who has worked in Columbia fine-dining restaurants such as Terra and Hampton Street Vineyard, is the executive chef at Smoked on Main Street. The upscale oyster bar and microbrewery opened in November 2021 and Ross has been with the restaurant since October 2022.

"It's a great honor at it's going to be fun to represent Columbia," Ross said, noting that it's his first time having the opportunity to compete in a national competition like this one.

Other Food News You Might've Missed

Oh cluck: "Coming soon," owner of Publico Kitchen & Tap and Boku Kitchen & Saloon Mike Duganier teased on Instagram about a forthcoming hot chicken restaurant he called Chickieboom. The restaurant, which has no set location or opening date, can be found on Instagram at @chickiebooms.

Sad brews: The iconic Starbucks underneath Five Points' Saluda's restaurant on Saluda Avenue will close April 2, according to Post and Courier business reporter Mike Fitts. The location was one of the first from the national coffee chain to open in Columbia in 2003. In 2021, another downtown location in the Vista closed its doors.

Spring drinks: Market on Main, the American food restaurant with ample patio space on Main Street, has released its spring cocktail list, the restaurant announced on social media. They include drinks like Dreamin' in the Grove, featuring orange tequila, vanilla syrup and unsweetened almond milk and the Mountain Hai with Japanese whiskey, Cocchi Americano, lemongrass syrup and soda water.

That's pretty sweet: A new bakery, Sweet GG's Bakery, opened in Five Points on March 9, according to reporting from Mike Fitts. The shop will sit in the former location of the Local Buzz coffee shop and bakery at 631 Harden St.