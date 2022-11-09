Table Crumbs: 2 Columbia chefs collaborate for oyster roast, Group Therapy's chili cook-off is back

Hors D'oeuvres

Soda City favorite now available at Piecewise Coffee: Cayce-based bakery Fat Baby Baking Co. can be purchased at the cozy Cayce coffee shop Piecewise Coffee, the coffee shop announced on social media Oct. 31. The bakery, which started in 2018, typically takes custom orders and runs a truck at Soda City Market on Saturdays. Piecewise will continue to offer Vista-based bakery smallSUGAR's pastries as well.

Hampton Street Vineyard extends hours: The upscale French restaurant just off of Main Street will now be open for longer, it announced. The restaurant will have earlier open times for brunch on weekends, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and will be open all day Tuesday. It'll be open Monday through Friday for lunch (from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.), for L'Apero (from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and for dinner (from 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., 10 p.m. on weekend nights). The "L'Apero Hour," is a French-twist on happy hour that the restaurant announced recently as well.

The Melting Pot will host Friendsgiving deal throughout November: Every Wednesday throughout the month of November, The Melting Pot will host a friends-themed special called the Best Fondue Friends Forever. For $32 a person, get a three course meal featuring a cheese fondue, a chocolate fondue and a salad. And for $44 a person, you'll get the four course option. The fondue chain recommends reservations.

A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen introduces new menu item: As a way to celebrate World Vegan Day, the popular vegan soul food spot on North Main unveiled a new breakfast option — the pancake on a stick. The restaurant, which opened just before the COVID-19 pandemic started, still operates as take out only. It launched its breakfast menu and hours in early Sept. The spot is open for breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wed.-Sat.

Main Course

Group Therapy's annual chili cook-off returns after two year hiatus

Maybe when you think of chili, you think of that one scene from "The Office" where Kevin drops his entire pot of chili all over the floor on his way into work. Or maybe you think of the added meat on top of hot dog. Or maybe, you think of Tanneyhill's Group Therapy's annual chili cook-off.

Now in its 33rd year, the chili cook-off has returned from a two-year COVID-19 pandemic induced hiatus.

"We weren't able to do it and it's a favorite event for everyone. I just took over (as general manager) of Group Therapy on August 1 and that was something everyone has asked me about," said Lauren Greenlee, the bar's general manager. "It's much smaller and lost some of its momentum, but I think it also built a really big desire for people to come back and tell us that they miss it. So, we're really excited to get back to it."

The event will kickoff on Nov. 12 at noon and will feature 13 different types of chili, live music throughout the day — including Stranger Company and An Allman Brothers tribute band — and selections of craft beer on tap. Proceeds from the cook-off and festivities will be donated to MIRCI, a nonprofit mental health rehabilitation center.

The COVID-19 pandemic put the cook-off on hold and has significantly impacted the size of the competition. In 2018, Greenlee said the competition drew around 50 teams, compared to this year's 13, and raised upwards of $12,000.

The bar is the oldest in the area. It was opened in the summer of 1978 on Greene Street in the Five Points neighborhood and has been a favorite among college students in the area. In 2016, Steve Taneyhill, a well-known Gamecock quarterback and USC’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, purchased the bar.

The event is free to attend, but drinks and chili cook-off merchandise are available for purchase. Chili tastings, which determines the winner of the "People's Choice Award," cost $1 per tasting. And teams who enter have to pay a $200 entry fee with all of the proceeds go towards MIRCI.

"We really enjoyed bringing everyone out in the community and we're naturally competitive people, so we enjoy a little friendly competition and bringing everyone out together and being able to support our community and being able to put money back into it," Greenlee said.

Dessert

Columbia Chefs, Wes Fulmer of Motor Supply and Alex Suaudom du Monde of Baan Swan, collaborate at oyster roast

Wes Fulmer, executive chef of Motor Supply Company Bistro, first met Alex Suaudom du Monde when Fulmer started at Motor in 2014. He started going to Suaudom's Baan Sawan Thai Bistro and his cuisine quickly became some of Fulmer's favorite food in the city.

Over time, the pair continued to run into each other at food events like the Columbia Food and Wine Festival and other spots around town. However, they weren't close and it wasn't until their kids were placed in the same elementary school class at Harmony School in Forest Acres that they began to get to know each other.

Now the two are collaborating culinarily. In mid-November, Fulmer and Suaudom will pair up to offer small plates at Harmony School's 16th annual oyster roast.

"It's always been really well attended. It's a hell of a lot of fun, people go and do normal oyster roast things. There's a big bonfire, it's just a lot of fun," Suaudom said.

The Nov. 12 evening event will take place at the school as a fundraiser to help repair the damages that Fulmer said the school still deals with following the 2015 flood in Columbia. The roast has been on hold for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fulmer said.

While the pair haven't officially determined what dish they'll offer, alongside the oysters available with $50 tickets, Fulmer said it will be something that combines his and Suaudom's cuisine styles and will be similar to what has been offered at Baan Sawan in the past.

"A lot of times, there's a lot of pressure when I go and cook for a big event and stuff like that, but I think with Alex, we're just going to go and have fun, and I think people will see that and taste it in our food," Fulmer said.

Fulmer has been leading the kitchen of Motor Supply, an upscale Vista restaurant with a changing, seasonal menu, since 2014 and has collaborated with other chefs and restaurateurs during his time at Motor Supply.

Suaudom owns and leads the kitchen of Baan Sawan, a Thai restaurant that has been closed since the pandemic first began and has not reopened. Suaudom told Free Times that he plans to reopen the spot in the coming months, utilizing it as a private event space before returning to a full-scale restaurant.

Until then, you'll be able to indulge in Suaudom's (and Fulmer's) cuisine at the oyster roast on Nov. 12. The event starts at 6 p.m. and tickets can be purchased for $50 at event.gives/olive.