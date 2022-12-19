Swamp Cabbage, one of Columbia's first breweries, has closed

Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company, one of the city's first craft breweries, has closed after nearly a decade in business, owners announced on the breweries' website Sunday.

"We have loved brewing beers, talking about beers, and enjoyed every conversation and cherish the friendships made," the breweries' website said. The brewery permanently closed on Dec. 18.

Swamp Cabbage, which sits not far from Williams-Brice football stadium and the State Fairgrounds, opened in August 2014 when the brewing scene in the city sat mostly desolate. At the time, it joined Conquest Brewing Company, which closed in 2019, and the forthcoming River Rat Brewery.

It's a scene that looks vastly different now – with nearly 10 breweries operating in and around Columbia and a handful, including Bierkeller Columbia and Peak Drift, opening next year.

For the last six years, Bierkeller Columbia, a roaming German-style brewery from Columbia's Scott Burgess, has used the space to brew beers. Bierkeller is set to open its own brick and mortar location at the Canalside Plaza.

“(Burgess) was very interested in learning the process, and you know, I went to other breweries to learn how to do what I do, I figured I could give somebody else that opportunity ... just kind of pay it forward,” Swamp Cabbage's Doug Boyd told Free Times in a previous interview.

Boyd was not immediately available for comment.