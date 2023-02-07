Super Bowl roundup: Columbia-area spots to satisfy your watch party's hunger

For fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Feb. 12 is going to be a big day. Super Bowl LVII kicks off that night, making the weekend a big one, not only for fans of the two competing football teams, but also for bars and restaurants in the Columbia area.

Luckily, plenty of restaurants, bar and breweries around town are equipped with large televisions, outdoor seating areas and a willingness to stay open late on Super Bowl Sunday for folks who want to have a beer, some wings or a burger while enjoying the big game.

Here are some of the places around Columbia that could satisfy your Super Bowl hunger:

Jake's on Devine

The Five Points bar popular with college students is known for its craft beer, live music, multiple bars, spacious patio, locally sourced food and, of course, televised sports.

The bar's chef Josie Orellana, who had stints at fine-dining Five Points establishment Saluda’s and Vista noodle spot Menkoi Ramen House, brings a “Spanish-fusion street food” menu with options that include three sandwiches, mandu (Korean dumplings), arepas and tacos.

Although Wednesday nights — Pint Nights — are rather popular at Jake's, and Tuesdays and Thursdays are popular for the dog-friendly "yappy hour," the Devine Street bar is open from noon until 2 a.m. on Sundays, giving you plenty of time to enjoy their food, beer and the game.

Tin Roof

Downtown in the Vista, Tin Roof can serve up to 300 guests at its roomy 5,000-square-foot Senate Street location. The live music bar often hosts parties, corporate groups and buses full of travelers —like a Chiefs or Eagles bandwagon, perhaps.

It also hosted watch parties for the NFL conference championship games on Jan. 29, will host a watch party on Feb. 12 for the big game.

If you miss the 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. window for $8 mimosas at brunch on a Sunday and plan to come later for the game, you can still get a $2 domestic draft.

As for the food, take your pick from a menu that includes tacos, quesadillas, burgers, sandwiches, chicken tenders and wings. If you've got a love of spice, try the popular Nashville hot chicken sandwich.

Tin Roof's hours vary throughout the week, typically closing at 2 a.m. or 2:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday, but it closes at midnight on Sundays. This leaves plenty of time for football fans to eat, drink and catch the big game, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Chubby's Burgers and Brewhouse

For folks further north, this Blythewood gem on McNulty Street serves classic American bar food and killer burgers that are perfect for classic American sports fans. Known for its smashed-style burgers and previous success as a food truck, Chubby's is also celebrating its first anniversary this month.

Due to a fire, the restaurant closed in March 2022, a month after opening, but a grand re-opening followed in April.

On the menu, there's the simple "That's What She Said," a burger with two crispy, lacy and flavorfully browned patties covered in American cheese or the signature "Chubby," featuring melted Havarti, cabernet ketchup and sweet bacon-onion jam on a warm brioche bun. The smashed patty is quite thin, but hungry — maybe even competitive — customers can stack them as high as they desire at $3 per patty.

For Super Bowl Sunday, Chubby's is a pre-game lunch or takeout option. It's unlikely Chubby's will be able to host full Super Bowl watching parties on Feb. 12, as the restaurant closes at 7 p.m. on Sundays. However, if people are there and watching the game, they may stay open to accommodate.

Wingman

It has been four months since Mike Hammill opened Wing Man, a chicken wing restaurant, inside of the Exxon gas station that once housed Roy's Grille, a well-loved barbecue restaurant in Lexington.

Wingman is closed on Sundays. But if you're thinking ahead and planning to catch the Super Bowl at home, the 711 Main Street locale presents an easy and delicious pre-game day takeout option for the weekend.

There are nearly two dozen sauces and rubs to choose from, plus a burger, hot dog, sandwich and pasta offerings. Seating capacity is limited, but there are indeed TV screens and beer to drink while watching.

The wings cost $14.99 for 10 wings to $74.99 for 50. The meal deal is $12.99 for 8 wings and a side of fresh-cut fries.

Football fans, commercial advertising fans and foodies unite. Sunday is y'all's day.